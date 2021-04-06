Press Releases Cat Tesla Fine Art Press Release Share Blog

Receive press releases from Cat Tesla Fine Art: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds: International Artist Cat Tesla Will Exhibit at the St. Armand’s Circle Fine Art Show





On View: April 10-11, 2021, 10am-5pm each day.



On April 10 & 11, 2021, Cat Tesla will premiere her latest paintings from her two series: the Meditation Series of dreamy, atmospheric water scapes and the Chrysalis Series, an abstraction of nature. Tesla has completed over 20 brand new paintings specifically for this show. All paintings will be available for sale for the first time.



The St. Armand’s Circle Fine Art Show is in its eighteenth year and will showcase the work of over 200 artists. Tesla is one of a few international artists, whose work is represented by galleries in the U.S. and U.K.



Tesla’s Meditation Series is done using 8-10 thin layers of acrylic and oil glazes on canvas. “I don’t work from reference photos,” says Cat. “Instead, I prefer to work from my memory of being in the landscape.”



“Sky, water, meadows, gardens, falling leaves, waterfalls - for my Chrysalis Series I garner inspiration from all of it,” says Tesla. “I use acrylic, oil, inks, graphite, wax crayon, oil pastel, & oil glazes. My process is inspired by the work and teachings of Franz Kline's concept of automatism. He essentially believed in first ‘pouring out,’ then editing. I begin with an automatic drawing in graphite and wax crayon, then translucent layers are applied, followed by more mark making (drawing) & more paint layers. The resulting smaller paintings are windows looking outward, while the larger paintings are abstract nature-scapes you can walk right into.”



Admission to the St Armand’s Circle Fine Art Show is free. It is a socially distanced event; masks are required for entry.



Cat Tesla Fine Art

Atlanta, GA

Contact:

770.715.3573

catteslaart@gmail.com



About Cat Tesla: International artist Cat Tesla is a contemporary nature-based abstract painter. Born in St. Louis, Missouri in 1963, Cat grew up with a love for both art and science and obtained degrees in Biology and Graphic Design, along with a Master’s Degree in Human Genetics. She worked as a genetic counselor on faculty at Emory University for 20 years, then eventually traded genetics clinic for art studio. Tesla completed additional painting studies with artist, writer, and author of “Expressive Drawing” Steven Aimone and also Sausalito-based artist and teacher Nicholas Wilton. Cat’s work has been exhibited in galleries across the U.S. and U.K., as well as the Knoxville Museum of Art, Museum of Contemporary Art in Atlanta, and the Marietta/Cobb Museum of Art north of Atlanta. After 24 years as a professional artist, Tesla’s paintings are in more than 300 corporate collections and nearly 1000 hospitals and medical centers in the U.S., and in thousands of private collections worldwide. Her nature-based abstract works were recently placed in Capital One and the Shirley Ryan Ability Lab’s permanent collections. Tesla lives and works in the Atlanta, GA area. Sarasota, FL, April 06, 2021 --( PR.com )-- This exhibit will feature Tesla’s Meditation & Chrysalis Series of Paintings.On View: April 10-11, 2021, 10am-5pm each day.On April 10 & 11, 2021, Cat Tesla will premiere her latest paintings from her two series: the Meditation Series of dreamy, atmospheric water scapes and the Chrysalis Series, an abstraction of nature. Tesla has completed over 20 brand new paintings specifically for this show. All paintings will be available for sale for the first time.The St. Armand’s Circle Fine Art Show is in its eighteenth year and will showcase the work of over 200 artists. Tesla is one of a few international artists, whose work is represented by galleries in the U.S. and U.K.Tesla’s Meditation Series is done using 8-10 thin layers of acrylic and oil glazes on canvas. “I don’t work from reference photos,” says Cat. “Instead, I prefer to work from my memory of being in the landscape.”“Sky, water, meadows, gardens, falling leaves, waterfalls - for my Chrysalis Series I garner inspiration from all of it,” says Tesla. “I use acrylic, oil, inks, graphite, wax crayon, oil pastel, & oil glazes. My process is inspired by the work and teachings of Franz Kline's concept of automatism. He essentially believed in first ‘pouring out,’ then editing. I begin with an automatic drawing in graphite and wax crayon, then translucent layers are applied, followed by more mark making (drawing) & more paint layers. The resulting smaller paintings are windows looking outward, while the larger paintings are abstract nature-scapes you can walk right into.”Admission to the St Armand’s Circle Fine Art Show is free. It is a socially distanced event; masks are required for entry.Cat Tesla Fine ArtAtlanta, GAContact:770.715.3573catteslaart@gmail.comAbout Cat Tesla: International artist Cat Tesla is a contemporary nature-based abstract painter. Born in St. Louis, Missouri in 1963, Cat grew up with a love for both art and science and obtained degrees in Biology and Graphic Design, along with a Master’s Degree in Human Genetics. She worked as a genetic counselor on faculty at Emory University for 20 years, then eventually traded genetics clinic for art studio. Tesla completed additional painting studies with artist, writer, and author of “Expressive Drawing” Steven Aimone and also Sausalito-based artist and teacher Nicholas Wilton. Cat’s work has been exhibited in galleries across the U.S. and U.K., as well as the Knoxville Museum of Art, Museum of Contemporary Art in Atlanta, and the Marietta/Cobb Museum of Art north of Atlanta. After 24 years as a professional artist, Tesla’s paintings are in more than 300 corporate collections and nearly 1000 hospitals and medical centers in the U.S., and in thousands of private collections worldwide. Her nature-based abstract works were recently placed in Capital One and the Shirley Ryan Ability Lab’s permanent collections. Tesla lives and works in the Atlanta, GA area. Contact Information Cat Tesla

770-715-3573



www.artbycat.com

Attached Files

Dare to Dream A painting from Cat Tesla's Meditation Series that will be on view at the show. Filename: cat-tesla-daretodream-40x60-2.jpg

Chrysalis No. 530 A painting from Cat Tesla's Chrysalis Series that will be on view at the show. Filename: cat-tesla-Chrysalis-530-60x48.jpg

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Cat Tesla Fine Art