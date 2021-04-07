Press Releases Healthy Humor, Inc. Press Release Share Blog

Receive press releases from Healthy Humor, Inc.: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds: Healthy Humor’s Dina Paul-Parks Named to Crain’s New York Business 2021 List of Notables in Nonprofits and Philanthropy

HH’s Co-Founder and CEO Honored for her Leadership During a Difficult Year.





“Under Dina's deft leadership, Healthy Humor successfully navigated the pandemic crisis, converted their much-needed in-person services to virtual delivery, and, with a carefully constructed and administered plan, even made it possible for some performers to safely re-enter hospitals late last summer,” said Healthy Humor Board Chair, Kathryn Welch. “Her dedication allows our artists to bring joy, laughter and comfort to those in need every day, here in New York and around the nation. We are very fortunate to have her as our CEO. The entire board is proud of her many accomplishments and this well-deserved recognition.”



In March of 2020, Healthy Humor halted all of its in-person programming at its 15 partner hospitals across the country. Without an existing program of virtual services, the organization quickly developed a brand-new set of programming, creating a novel suite of offerings that included both recorded content and live, virtual visits. The ability to adapt so quickly to such dramatically changed circumstances ensured that HH was able to continue bringing joy and comfort to more than 600,000 kids and families nationwide, including more than 160,000 New Yorkers at five local hospitals: Jacobi Medical Center, BronxCare Health System, Harlem Hospital, Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center and Brookdale University Hospital.



“During a year of immense loss and grief, it was extraordinarily inspiring for me to see the resilience, commitment, and professionalism of our performers as they quickly pivoted from decades of in-person expertise to virtual programming so that we could continue carrying out our mission for our beloved kids, families and hospital staff partners,” said Paul-Parks. “I’m pleased to share this distinction with them and my Co-Founders, Deborah Kaufmann and Karen McCarty, and humbled that our work has received this honor. We will use it to fuel our resolve to continue innovating and serving our City – not just as we return to the floors but to places outside of the hospital environment that need the transformational power of laughter and joy.”



To receive this award, an honoree had to be working in the nonprofit or philanthropy sectors for a minimum of five years and have delivered innovative programs, managed volunteers or fundraised in response to safety concerns or other challenges in the wake of the pandemic, as well as demonstrate professional achievements from the past 12 months. Paul-Parks’ full profile in Crain’s New York Business 2021 list of Notables in Nonprofits and Philanthropy is available here:



About Dina Paul-Parks:

Dina Paul-Parks is Co-Founder and CEO of Healthy Humor. Under her leadership, the organization’s Red Nose Docs program has expanded programming from three hospitals at its founding in September 2016 to 15 hospital partners today across 10 states, serving more than 600,000 children and families annually. She is responsible for a staff of 70. Prior to launching Healthy Humor with her partners, Dina was the Vice-President of Community Programs at Big Apple Circus, where she was responsible for the implementation for BAC's Clown Care program and other initiatives that brought the magic of classic circus arts to children, families and seniors in pediatric hospitals, nursing homes and other community venues. Before joining BAC, Dina served as a Senior Policy Advisor in the administrations of both New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg and New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, with a particular focus on social policy, communications and public affairs.



About Healthy Humor:

Healthy Humor (HH) is a national, nonprofit arts organization whose professional performers create moments of joy, wonder, laughter and comfort for hospitalized children and all others who are most in need. We aim for a world transformed by humor, joy and the power of human connection – a world less burdened by pain and fear. In addition to its flagship Red Nose Docs program, HH also operates Vaudeville Visits, an elders program, and partners with Hole in the Wall Gang Camp to send artists-in-residence each summer to its camp for chronically-ill children. The organization also tailors strolling entertainment for special events, ranging from Red Carpet affairs to corporate events to fairs and festivals and more. For more information about Healthy Humor, please visit New York, NY, April 07, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Healthy Humor’s Dina Paul-Parks has been named to Crain’s 2021 List of Notables in Nonprofits and Philanthropy, which features nonprofit leaders who have “led nonprofit work in the face of the pandemic” and “whose fundraising, volunteer work, program management and other charitable efforts enabled New Yorkers to navigate a once-in-a-generation emergency.”“Under Dina's deft leadership, Healthy Humor successfully navigated the pandemic crisis, converted their much-needed in-person services to virtual delivery, and, with a carefully constructed and administered plan, even made it possible for some performers to safely re-enter hospitals late last summer,” said Healthy Humor Board Chair, Kathryn Welch. “Her dedication allows our artists to bring joy, laughter and comfort to those in need every day, here in New York and around the nation. We are very fortunate to have her as our CEO. The entire board is proud of her many accomplishments and this well-deserved recognition.”In March of 2020, Healthy Humor halted all of its in-person programming at its 15 partner hospitals across the country. Without an existing program of virtual services, the organization quickly developed a brand-new set of programming, creating a novel suite of offerings that included both recorded content and live, virtual visits. The ability to adapt so quickly to such dramatically changed circumstances ensured that HH was able to continue bringing joy and comfort to more than 600,000 kids and families nationwide, including more than 160,000 New Yorkers at five local hospitals: Jacobi Medical Center, BronxCare Health System, Harlem Hospital, Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center and Brookdale University Hospital.“During a year of immense loss and grief, it was extraordinarily inspiring for me to see the resilience, commitment, and professionalism of our performers as they quickly pivoted from decades of in-person expertise to virtual programming so that we could continue carrying out our mission for our beloved kids, families and hospital staff partners,” said Paul-Parks. “I’m pleased to share this distinction with them and my Co-Founders, Deborah Kaufmann and Karen McCarty, and humbled that our work has received this honor. We will use it to fuel our resolve to continue innovating and serving our City – not just as we return to the floors but to places outside of the hospital environment that need the transformational power of laughter and joy.”To receive this award, an honoree had to be working in the nonprofit or philanthropy sectors for a minimum of five years and have delivered innovative programs, managed volunteers or fundraised in response to safety concerns or other challenges in the wake of the pandemic, as well as demonstrate professional achievements from the past 12 months. Paul-Parks’ full profile in Crain’s New York Business 2021 list of Notables in Nonprofits and Philanthropy is available here: https://www.crainsnewyork.com/awards/2021-notable-nonprofits-and-philanthropy About Dina Paul-Parks:Dina Paul-Parks is Co-Founder and CEO of Healthy Humor. Under her leadership, the organization’s Red Nose Docs program has expanded programming from three hospitals at its founding in September 2016 to 15 hospital partners today across 10 states, serving more than 600,000 children and families annually. She is responsible for a staff of 70. Prior to launching Healthy Humor with her partners, Dina was the Vice-President of Community Programs at Big Apple Circus, where she was responsible for the implementation for BAC's Clown Care program and other initiatives that brought the magic of classic circus arts to children, families and seniors in pediatric hospitals, nursing homes and other community venues. Before joining BAC, Dina served as a Senior Policy Advisor in the administrations of both New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg and New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, with a particular focus on social policy, communications and public affairs.About Healthy Humor:Healthy Humor (HH) is a national, nonprofit arts organization whose professional performers create moments of joy, wonder, laughter and comfort for hospitalized children and all others who are most in need. We aim for a world transformed by humor, joy and the power of human connection – a world less burdened by pain and fear. In addition to its flagship Red Nose Docs program, HH also operates Vaudeville Visits, an elders program, and partners with Hole in the Wall Gang Camp to send artists-in-residence each summer to its camp for chronically-ill children. The organization also tailors strolling entertainment for special events, ranging from Red Carpet affairs to corporate events to fairs and festivals and more. For more information about Healthy Humor, please visit www.healthyhumorinc.org Contact Information Healthy Humor, Inc.

Deborah Kaufmann

212-739-0494



healthyhumorinc.org



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Healthy Humor, Inc.