Press Releases American Public Television Press Release Share Blog

Receive press releases from American Public Television: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds: Digital Video Series “Cooking with Kiya: Two-Minute Techniques” Launches April 8 on CreateTV.com





After winning the Grand Prize in 2018, which included $4,000 and production equipment valued at approximately $1,000 to finance and produce a web series of 10 two-minute videos, Schnorr relocated from New York City to Seattle, Washington, where she produced the series for the Create® channel web site CreateTV.com. Distributed and produced by APT, The WNET Group New York and GBH Boston, Create® is a national channel carried by 239 local public television stations and features lifestyle content: cooking, travel, home & garden, arts & crafts, fitness, and living.



“These dishes reflect Kiya’s culinary knowledge and her interest in combining unusual flavors with the freshest ingredients,” said Cynthia Fenneman, APT’s president and CEO. “Kiya’s enthusiasm, presentation style, and the intriguing recipes exemplify why our judges’ selected Kiya as the Grand Prize Winner,” she added.



The first episode of “Cooking with Kiya: Two-Minute Techniques” releasing April 8

features one of Schnorr’s favorite recipes: Crispy Chicken Thighs with Pan Jus. A broad spectrum of recipes will follow each Thursday, featuring entrees including chicken, pork chops, risotto, flatbread, sandwiches, a Vietnamese vermicelli salad bowl, and two special dessert treats.



Each two-minute video episode features key steps in preparing her dishes, along with detailed recipes and tips to help viewers customize to their tastes. Produced in her Seattle kitchen, Kiya includes information learned from a variety of cooking school classes as well as tips picked up through trial and error. These tips can be found on CreateTV.com and on Schnorr’s personal website linked from the digital series.



The latest Create Cooking Challenge, the third of these culinary events since 2016, featured judges well-known to public television audiences, including Rick Bayless (Mexico – One Plate at a Time); Joanne Weir (Joanne Weir’s Plates and Places); Kevin Belton (New Orleans Cooking With Kevin Belton); Ellie Krieger (Ellie’s Real Good Food); Grand Prize winner of the Create Cooking Challenge 2017, Buki Elegbede (Baked by Buki, digital series at CreateTV.com); and Fenneman. Nearly 200 entrants from more than 80 public television markets across the country submitted an original video of two minutes or less featuring their best culinary project, recipe or tip. A devotee of traditional Thai and Vietnamese food, Kiya said her favorite two foods are chicken and “any kind of fries,” inspiring her winning entry: Kiya’s 2-Minute Deep Frying Guide.



Judging criteria included culinary knowledge, presentation skills, telegenic appeal, and unique ideas.



Judge Ellie Krieger praised Schnorr’s video: “I want to hang out with her in her kitchen! She had excellent tips presented in a clear and compelling way.” Rick Bayless added: “Fun video that proves you don’t need a big kitchen… good, practical tips!” Buki Elegbede, Grand Prize winner of the previous Create Cooking Challenge, liked Schnorr’s presentation, too: “Great job with the graphics…explaining the process and techniques in a clear, concise way. Kiya is your big sis whom you want to teach you how to cook!”



Although trained as a dancer, Grand Prize Winner Kiya Schnorr has always been interested in food. Schnorr started in the kitchen at a young age, cooking Italian food with her mother. Growing up in South Florida, she became curious about Mexican and Cuban influences in local cuisine, soon discovering the rich spices which complement Caribbean recipes, opening a world of new flavors to her palate. After first using recipes exactly as written, Schnorr then created her own versions, adding unique spices to add the “heat” she loved. By the time she was majoring in Dance at Florida State University (FSU), Schnorr was experimenting with her newfound interest in cooking for herself and friends. An avid blogger and photographer with interests in cooking and crafting, Schnorr lives in Seattle with her husband, Chris.



About Create: Create is the premier lifestyle channel featuring public television’s most popular how-to series: cooking, travel, home & garden, arts & crafts, fitness and living. Create is produced and distributed by American Public Television (APT), The WNET Group, and GBH Boston, in association with National Educational Telecommunications Association (NETA) and PBS. Create TV is carried by 239 local public television stations nationwide, reaching 86% of USTVHH and is seen in 21 of the top 25 U.S. television markets. Create’s companion website CreateTV.com features extensive video, projects, tips, recipes, the Create TV schedule, featured program titles, and hosts.



For information, contact: Jamie Haines, Boston, MA, April 08, 2021 --( PR.com )-- American Public Television (APT), the original home to public television’s culinary experts and sponsor of the Create Cooking Challenge, announced the premiere of a 10-part short-form digital video series from contest Grand Prize Winner Kiya Schnorr. Selected from a nationwide pool of entries by judges who are among public television’s best known chefs, " Cooking with Kiya: Two-Minute Techniques " will release one episode weekly for 10 weeks on CreateTV.com through Thursday, June 10.After winning the Grand Prize in 2018, which included $4,000 and production equipment valued at approximately $1,000 to finance and produce a web series of 10 two-minute videos, Schnorr relocated from New York City to Seattle, Washington, where she produced the series for the Create® channel web site CreateTV.com. Distributed and produced by APT, The WNET Group New York and GBH Boston, Create® is a national channel carried by 239 local public television stations and features lifestyle content: cooking, travel, home & garden, arts & crafts, fitness, and living.“These dishes reflect Kiya’s culinary knowledge and her interest in combining unusual flavors with the freshest ingredients,” said Cynthia Fenneman, APT’s president and CEO. “Kiya’s enthusiasm, presentation style, and the intriguing recipes exemplify why our judges’ selected Kiya as the Grand Prize Winner,” she added.The first episode of “Cooking with Kiya: Two-Minute Techniques” releasing April 8features one of Schnorr’s favorite recipes: Crispy Chicken Thighs with Pan Jus. A broad spectrum of recipes will follow each Thursday, featuring entrees including chicken, pork chops, risotto, flatbread, sandwiches, a Vietnamese vermicelli salad bowl, and two special dessert treats.Each two-minute video episode features key steps in preparing her dishes, along with detailed recipes and tips to help viewers customize to their tastes. Produced in her Seattle kitchen, Kiya includes information learned from a variety of cooking school classes as well as tips picked up through trial and error. These tips can be found on CreateTV.com and on Schnorr’s personal website linked from the digital series.The latest Create Cooking Challenge, the third of these culinary events since 2016, featured judges well-known to public television audiences, including Rick Bayless (Mexico – One Plate at a Time); Joanne Weir (Joanne Weir’s Plates and Places); Kevin Belton (New Orleans Cooking With Kevin Belton); Ellie Krieger (Ellie’s Real Good Food); Grand Prize winner of the Create Cooking Challenge 2017, Buki Elegbede (Baked by Buki, digital series at CreateTV.com); and Fenneman. Nearly 200 entrants from more than 80 public television markets across the country submitted an original video of two minutes or less featuring their best culinary project, recipe or tip. A devotee of traditional Thai and Vietnamese food, Kiya said her favorite two foods are chicken and “any kind of fries,” inspiring her winning entry: Kiya’s 2-Minute Deep Frying Guide.Judging criteria included culinary knowledge, presentation skills, telegenic appeal, and unique ideas.Judge Ellie Krieger praised Schnorr’s video: “I want to hang out with her in her kitchen! She had excellent tips presented in a clear and compelling way.” Rick Bayless added: “Fun video that proves you don’t need a big kitchen… good, practical tips!” Buki Elegbede, Grand Prize winner of the previous Create Cooking Challenge, liked Schnorr’s presentation, too: “Great job with the graphics…explaining the process and techniques in a clear, concise way. Kiya is your big sis whom you want to teach you how to cook!”Although trained as a dancer, Grand Prize Winner Kiya Schnorr has always been interested in food. Schnorr started in the kitchen at a young age, cooking Italian food with her mother. Growing up in South Florida, she became curious about Mexican and Cuban influences in local cuisine, soon discovering the rich spices which complement Caribbean recipes, opening a world of new flavors to her palate. After first using recipes exactly as written, Schnorr then created her own versions, adding unique spices to add the “heat” she loved. By the time she was majoring in Dance at Florida State University (FSU), Schnorr was experimenting with her newfound interest in cooking for herself and friends. An avid blogger and photographer with interests in cooking and crafting, Schnorr lives in Seattle with her husband, Chris.About Create: Create is the premier lifestyle channel featuring public television’s most popular how-to series: cooking, travel, home & garden, arts & crafts, fitness and living. Create is produced and distributed by American Public Television (APT), The WNET Group, and GBH Boston, in association with National Educational Telecommunications Association (NETA) and PBS. Create TV is carried by 239 local public television stations nationwide, reaching 86% of USTVHH and is seen in 21 of the top 25 U.S. television markets. Create’s companion website CreateTV.com features extensive video, projects, tips, recipes, the Create TV schedule, featured program titles, and hosts.For information, contact: Jamie Haines, jhaines@APTonline.org , m:617.962.5604 Contact Information American Public Television

Jamie Haines

617-962-5604



APTonline.org

jamieh32@gmail.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from American Public Television