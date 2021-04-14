How Will Ramadan be Different This Year? 68% of Muslims Will Have Their Celebrations Impacted by COVID

Press Releases TGM Research Press Release Share Blog

TGM Research has conducted a global survey of 9,612 participants (20-28 March), across 17 countries. It revealed that over 68% of Muslims globally will have their Ramadan celebrations significantly impacted by COVID.





To get to the root of this question, TGM Research has conducted the world's most extensive Ramadan study, surveying over 9,612 Muslim believers across multiple regions, to understand the impact of changes.



Key findings from the survey include:



- 68% of Muslims had their Ramadan celebrations impacted due to COVID-19

- 94% claim that they will fast this year

- 2 out of 3 Muslims will increase their worship during Ramadan, focusing on self-reflection

- Almost 62% will use specific Muslim-oriented apps or websites during Ramadan to help them navigate this period

- Only 20% will definitely travel to their hometown to spend Ramadan with their family. If they do travel, 45% of these will likely postpone preparations until the last minute due to uncertainty

- 34% will spend more on Ramadan gifts this year

- 1 out of 4 will proactively seek Ramadan-oriented promotions and discounts



Significant impact on social celebrations

The pandemic reshaped how the Muslim community prepares for, lives, and celebrates the holy month. In the face of the COVID pandemic, multiple traditional Ramadan activities will be affected this year. The majority of Muslims mostly miss Tarawih prayer (63%) and Iftar time (65%) with friends and relatives.



Private and faith celebrations unaffected

More than 90% of Muslims will be fasting this upcoming Ramadan. 63% claim they will increase their private worship.



General increase of Ramadan budget

Consumers are seeking additional opportunities, ready to spend more after one year of turbulence. The category impacted the most will be transportation. With all the restrictions in place, 28% will spend less on transportation-related expenses this Ramadan.



Less spending on travelling, more on food

Traditional gifts for Eid and food-related expenses will increase compared with the previous year. The TGM Ramadan International Survey reveals that nearly 40% of Muslims will spend more on food and drinks for Ramadan 2021.



When eating at home, more convenience this year.

Fewer meals are being prepared at home as consumers increasingly seek convenience. 32% will be ordering food during Ramadan, with the mobile becoming the device of choice for food orders.



Optimism kicks in

The pandemic still dominates the global economic outlook heading into 2021. 2021 will be the year of transition. For many, it represents an opportunity to reset. According to the TGM Ramadan International Survey, 6 out of 10 people believe that 2021 will be much better than 2020.



To learn more about the survey results:

tgmresearch.com/tgm-ramadan-global-survey-2021-infographic.html



Methodology / Profile

Online survey with 9,611 participants, in 17 countries, broken down into gender being Male 53%, and Female 47%. Muslim believers. only the part of the Muslim population that will be celebrating the holy month of Ramadan.



About TGM

Attached Files TGM Ramadan Global Survey 2021 | Infographic Presentation of the results of the world's biggest Ramadan consumer survey through an infographic. Filename: tgm-ramadan-global-survey-202.pdf

