Financial Times: The Americas’ Fastest Growing Companies Ranking 2021





“Having been an Inc. 5000 honoree for 5 years (2016-2020), we at Occams are extremely grateful and proud to be on this highly coveted list. We are also thoughtful on the state of the world. Yet, we are committed to providing our clients the highest quality of our attention that got us these honors in the first place,” Occams’ Founder & CEO Anupam Satyasheel said. He further commented, “Our human capital is by far our most important asset. To empower our employees, we have put several measures in place which include a minimum hourly wage of $15, work from home options and quality healthcare. We are deeply committed to our community and have invested thousands of dollars on education and welfare of children worldwide.”



Occams Advisory was founded in 2012 to serve as a one-stop firm that serves SMB's worldwide. It provides expert services across four well-defined service-verticals: Growth Incubation, Investment Banking, Payment Innovations, and Advisory & Taxation. Occams is currently exploring multiple bolt-on acquisitions to turbocharge its rapid growth and anticipates going public by 2025. Los Angeles, CA, April 16, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Occams Advisory was featured 478th on the 2nd annual Financial Times' Americas' fastest-growing companies 2021 . Per FT, "This ranking offers a snapshot of the relative strength of companies as they entered COVID-19 pandemic and points to those likely to have the resilience to emerge from the crisis in good health." The FT Americas' Fastest Growing Companies 2020 is a list of the 500 companies in the Americas that have the highest growth in publicly disclosed revenues between 2016 & 2019. The ranking was created through a complex procedure and compiled with Statista, a research company, and ranks entrants from across the Americas by compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in revenue between 2016 and 2019.