Walkway Management Now Servicing South Florida

According to a CNA Slip & FALL Study Report, over half of all facilities with public access and common areas did not produce a dynamic coefficient of friction (DCOF) level, the measurement of a surface's slip resistance while in motion, above the minimum threshold set by the American National Standards Institute (ANSI). Walkway Management of South Florida is looking to change that by offering full walkway safety consultations, slip testing services and remediation treatments.





Walkway Management of South Florida is part of a national network of safety professionals and a service support team that offers a comprehensive approach to walkway hazard detection, remediation, and preservation, all in compliance to national standards put forth by the American National Standard Institute (ANSI). WMG of South Florida is a total floor safety solution provider with products and services that meet the highest certifications and performance standards in the industry.



Walkway Management of South Florida provides:

· Certified BOT-3000e Operators

· Slip Test Services and Legal Reports showing ANSI compliance.

· Remediation Services

· AIA Continued Education Course

· Remote and Local Monitoring​

· Lab Research and Testing​

· Traction Enhancing Treatments and Floor Safety Programs



This “one stop shop” walkway safety solutions provider is an industry pioneer making walkway safety “mainstream” by providing cost-effective solutions applicable to every walkway in America. Walkway Management of South Florida’s BOT-3000E tribometer, traction enhancing treatments, lab testing and certified training meet all the relevant ANSI, ASTM and ISO standards. All WMG products and processes are the result of thorough scientific research conducted in partnership with leading Universities in Europe and the United States of America. WMG’s strategic research partnership with the University of North Texas, College of Engineering ensures continuous progress in the science of pedestrian safety.



“Strict adherence to standards and continued investment in scientific research provides the peace of mind needed when advising and servicing our valued customers.” - Peter Ermish, CEO



Serving customer’s worldwide, WMG offers value to professionals across the following industries: Airports & Hangers facility managers, Chemical Formulators, Factories & Warehouses, Floor Type Manufacturers, Forensic Investigators, Government & Military, Grocery & Retail Stores, Hospitals, Hotels & Casinos, Independent Floor Safety Consultants, Insurance Companies, Janitorial & Sanitary Service Companies, National Testing Lab, Polished Concrete Contractors, Restaurants, Safety & Corporate Risk Managers, Schools, Tile & Floors Covering Distributors and Manufacturers.



Walkway Management of South Florida is available to help you step forward with confidence. Franchise opportunities to launch in 2020. For more information, visit



Press Inquiries:

Claudius Nan

Marketing Manager

claudius@wmgsouthfl.com

(954) 233-4193



About Walkway Management Group, Inc.

Walkway Management Group, Inc. (WMG) is an industry leader in walkway testing technology and services to help prevent slip and fall accidents worldwide. WMG franchisees are a national network of safety professionals offering a comprehensive approach to walkway hazard detection, remediation, and maintenance. WMG franchisees offer products and services that meet the highest certifications and performance standards in the walkway safety industry. WMG's tribometer, floor treatments, lab testing and certificate training all meet the relevant ANSI, ASTM and ISO standards. All WMG products and processes are the result of thorough scientific research conducted in partnership with leading Universities in Europe and the United States. WMG’s strategic research partnership with the University of North Texas, College of Engineering ensures continuous progress in the science of pedestrian safety. Strict adherence to standards and continued investment in scientific research provides WMG franchisees the peace of mind needed when advising and servicing valued customers. For more information, visit:



About Regan Scientific Instruments BOT-3000E Tribometer:

The BOT-3000E Tribometer, from Regan Scientific Instruments, is a highly precise, digital instrument capable of measuring the dynamic and static coefficient of friction (COF) of walkway surfaces in the lab and in the field. It is the only device qualified for use with ANSI A326.3 “American National Standard Test Method for Measuring Dynamic Coefficient of Friction of Hard Surface Flooring Materials” released in April 2017. It meets the requirements of ASTM 2508 for the validation and certification of walkway tribometers, as tested by an independent laboratory. Measuring walkway slip resistance with the BOT-3000E per the ANSI A326.3 method allows you to recognize and remove slip and fall hazards, in compliance with the Standard of Care called for in OSHA Section 5(a)(1), General Duty Clause. The BOT-3000E and ANSI 326.3 are the result of published research conducted in the United States and Germany and represent the sound scientific methodology required to meet the “Daubert” rule of evidence in United States federal and state courts. The user-friendly interface of the BOT-3000E allows you to regularly and easily monitor your facility’s walkways and gauge the effectiveness of your efforts to maintain slip resistant and hazard free floors. The Regan Scientific Instruments BOT-3000E Tribometer is officially distributed by Walkway Management Group, Inc. Miami, FL, April 20, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Walkway Management of South Florida has officially begun serving South Florida as an official franchisee of the Walkway Management Group, Inc. based out of Dallas, Texas as the industry leader in walkway auditing technology, services, training, and treatments. The franchisee will provide service to Palm Beach County, Broward and Miami Dade County.Walkway Management of South Florida is part of a national network of safety professionals and a service support team that offers a comprehensive approach to walkway hazard detection, remediation, and preservation, all in compliance to national standards put forth by the American National Standard Institute (ANSI). WMG of South Florida is a total floor safety solution provider with products and services that meet the highest certifications and performance standards in the industry.Walkway Management of South Florida provides:· Certified BOT-3000e Operators· Slip Test Services and Legal Reports showing ANSI compliance.· Remediation Services· AIA Continued Education Course· Remote and Local Monitoring​· Lab Research and Testing​· Traction Enhancing Treatments and Floor Safety ProgramsThis “one stop shop” walkway safety solutions provider is an industry pioneer making walkway safety “mainstream” by providing cost-effective solutions applicable to every walkway in America. Walkway Management of South Florida’s BOT-3000E tribometer, traction enhancing treatments, lab testing and certified training meet all the relevant ANSI, ASTM and ISO standards. All WMG products and processes are the result of thorough scientific research conducted in partnership with leading Universities in Europe and the United States of America. WMG’s strategic research partnership with the University of North Texas, College of Engineering ensures continuous progress in the science of pedestrian safety.“Strict adherence to standards and continued investment in scientific research provides the peace of mind needed when advising and servicing our valued customers.” - Peter Ermish, CEOServing customer’s worldwide, WMG offers value to professionals across the following industries: Airports & Hangers facility managers, Chemical Formulators, Factories & Warehouses, Floor Type Manufacturers, Forensic Investigators, Government & Military, Grocery & Retail Stores, Hospitals, Hotels & Casinos, Independent Floor Safety Consultants, Insurance Companies, Janitorial & Sanitary Service Companies, National Testing Lab, Polished Concrete Contractors, Restaurants, Safety & Corporate Risk Managers, Schools, Tile & Floors Covering Distributors and Manufacturers.Walkway Management of South Florida is available to help you step forward with confidence. Franchise opportunities to launch in 2020. For more information, visit www.WMGSouthFL.com Press Inquiries:Claudius NanMarketing Manager(954) 233-4193About Walkway Management Group, Inc.Walkway Management Group, Inc. (WMG) is an industry leader in walkway testing technology and services to help prevent slip and fall accidents worldwide. WMG franchisees are a national network of safety professionals offering a comprehensive approach to walkway hazard detection, remediation, and maintenance. WMG franchisees offer products and services that meet the highest certifications and performance standards in the walkway safety industry. WMG's tribometer, floor treatments, lab testing and certificate training all meet the relevant ANSI, ASTM and ISO standards. All WMG products and processes are the result of thorough scientific research conducted in partnership with leading Universities in Europe and the United States. WMG’s strategic research partnership with the University of North Texas, College of Engineering ensures continuous progress in the science of pedestrian safety. Strict adherence to standards and continued investment in scientific research provides WMG franchisees the peace of mind needed when advising and servicing valued customers. For more information, visit: https://www.walkwaymg.com/ About Regan Scientific Instruments BOT-3000E Tribometer:The BOT-3000E Tribometer, from Regan Scientific Instruments, is a highly precise, digital instrument capable of measuring the dynamic and static coefficient of friction (COF) of walkway surfaces in the lab and in the field. It is the only device qualified for use with ANSI A326.3 “American National Standard Test Method for Measuring Dynamic Coefficient of Friction of Hard Surface Flooring Materials” released in April 2017. It meets the requirements of ASTM 2508 for the validation and certification of walkway tribometers, as tested by an independent laboratory. Measuring walkway slip resistance with the BOT-3000E per the ANSI A326.3 method allows you to recognize and remove slip and fall hazards, in compliance with the Standard of Care called for in OSHA Section 5(a)(1), General Duty Clause. The BOT-3000E and ANSI 326.3 are the result of published research conducted in the United States and Germany and represent the sound scientific methodology required to meet the “Daubert” rule of evidence in United States federal and state courts. The user-friendly interface of the BOT-3000E allows you to regularly and easily monitor your facility’s walkways and gauge the effectiveness of your efforts to maintain slip resistant and hazard free floors. The Regan Scientific Instruments BOT-3000E Tribometer is officially distributed by Walkway Management Group, Inc.