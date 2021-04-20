Beyond Spots & Dots Launches Video Series to Help Brands Increase Their Reach

Press Releases Beyond Spots & Dots, Inc. Press Release Share Blog

Agency’s new “Beyond the Scenes” series provides brands with insight on maximizing visibility.





“As the digital landscape is constantly changing, we understand it can be challenging for brands to keep up with trends and understand the best strategies to maximize their reach,” said Andreas Beck, CEO, Beyond Spots & Dots. “To achieve optimal results, there are so many complex layers that go into an effective marketing plan rather than a simple one-tier approach. We want this video series to be genuinely useful for viewers, and to provide content that will help our clients make the most out of their marketing investment.”



Each video offers invaluable advice about how professionals can improve their marketing performance and build stronger connections with their target audience. The series also provides viewers with the opportunity to get to know the faces behind the Beyond Spots & Dots’ agency. As a family-owned business, “Beyond the Scenes” is a way for current and future clients to learn more about the core values fueling the agency’s advertising approach.



To view the “Beyond the Scenes” video series, visit:

- Website at https://www.beyondspotsanddots.com/beyondthescenes

- YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1FD5JLyuAv2ciF43m8rcJQ

- Vimeo at https://vimeo.com/beyondspotsanddots



About Beyond Spots & Dots

Established in 2006, Beyond Spots & Dots is a full-service marketing and advertising agency in Pittsburgh, PA, Columbus, OH and Baltimore, MD. Beyond Spots & Dots is dedicated to planning, creating and managing advertising, marketing, public relations, branding and digital for clients. Agency services range from digital advertising, programmatic tactics, social media, web development and SEO to traditional media buying, market research, copywriting, brand development and video production. Beyond Spots & Dots is also recognized as a national Women’s Business Enterprise (WBE) by the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC).



Gabrielle Payne

412-246-9145



www.beyondspotsanddots.com



