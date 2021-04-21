PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
AdynastyO Comix & Fashion Music Group

Press Release
Share      Blog

Receive press releases from AdynastyO Comix & Fashion Music Group: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds:

Artist Details Surviving Childhood Sexual Abuse in Upcoming Project "Phxck Gxxd"


AdynastyO releases new album entitled, Phxck Gxxd, which will feature 20 tracks accompanied by a series of short films.

Artist Details Surviving Childhood Sexual Abuse in Upcoming Project
Virginia Beach, VA, April 21, 2021 --(PR.com)-- R&B/ Hip-Hop Artist, AdynastyO is a man of many worlds, a do-it-yourself artist in his own right and an emerging indie success story in the making. He has announced a June 15, 2021 release of his debut album, "Phxck Gxxd," which will be distributed via AdynastyO Comix & Fashion Music Group to all streaming platforms worldwide.

AdynastyO got his first taste of tour life early, after playing several shows across the United States singing in his church’s choir. He later earned a bachelor’s degree in Graphic Design from Norfolk State University. Then, awarded academic merit, portfolio, and multicultural fellowships, attended the Savannah College of Art & Design in Savannah, Georgia where he received an MFA in Sequential Art.

“Phxck Gxxd” represents AdynastyO’s most impactful body of work to date. Each track is presented with an irresistible combination of Hip-hop and R&B, as well as sensual musical arrangements and intimate, introspective lyrics. "Phxck Gxxd" chronicles the rise and fall of a relationship that is built primarily on sex, lies, and infidelity. This project reflects the inner most thoughts and lustful desires of a young black man alone in this world. “We’re all just looking for a Gxxd Phxck, but the problem is that along the way we fall victim to so many traps, one of which is the illusions of the heart,” says AdynastyO of the album. “They say that all is fair in the Game of Love, but how fair is it when there are hearts involved?” AdynastyO not only speaks on the void created by extreme loneliness, but he also details instances where innocence was lost during the most vulnerable period in his life. This loss of virtue both directly and indirectly correlated to the tumultuous romantic relationship he found himself in throughout his adulthood.

Pre-orders of "Phxck Gxxd" are now available at Amazon and iTunes, see links below along with a link to AdynastyO’s upcoming tour dates.

iTunes Pre-Order: https://music.apple.com/us/album/phxck-gxxd/1544029610
Amazon Pre-Order: https://www.amazon.com/Phxck-Gxxd-Explicit-ADYNASTYO
Phxck Gxxd Tour link: https://adynastyo.tourlink.to/PHXCKGXXD
Contact Information
AdynastyO Comix & Fashion Music Group
Antonio Vaughan
757-763-0386
Contact
https://www.AdynastyO.com

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from AdynastyO Comix & Fashion Music Group
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help