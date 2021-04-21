Artist Details Surviving Childhood Sexual Abuse in Upcoming Project "Phxck Gxxd"

Press Releases AdynastyO Comix & Fashion Music Group Press Release Share Blog

AdynastyO releases new album entitled, Phxck Gxxd, which will feature 20 tracks accompanied by a series of short films.





AdynastyO got his first taste of tour life early, after playing several shows across the United States singing in his church’s choir. He later earned a bachelor’s degree in Graphic Design from Norfolk State University. Then, awarded academic merit, portfolio, and multicultural fellowships, attended the Savannah College of Art & Design in Savannah, Georgia where he received an MFA in Sequential Art.



“Phxck Gxxd” represents AdynastyO’s most impactful body of work to date. Each track is presented with an irresistible combination of Hip-hop and R&B, as well as sensual musical arrangements and intimate, introspective lyrics. "Phxck Gxxd" chronicles the rise and fall of a relationship that is built primarily on sex, lies, and infidelity. This project reflects the inner most thoughts and lustful desires of a young black man alone in this world. “We’re all just looking for a Gxxd Phxck, but the problem is that along the way we fall victim to so many traps, one of which is the illusions of the heart,” says AdynastyO of the album. “They say that all is fair in the Game of Love, but how fair is it when there are hearts involved?” AdynastyO not only speaks on the void created by extreme loneliness, but he also details instances where innocence was lost during the most vulnerable period in his life. This loss of virtue both directly and indirectly correlated to the tumultuous romantic relationship he found himself in throughout his adulthood.



Pre-orders of "Phxck Gxxd" are now available at Amazon and iTunes, see links below along with a link to AdynastyO’s upcoming tour dates.



iTunes Pre-Order: https://music.apple.com/us/album/phxck-gxxd/1544029610

Amazon Pre-Order: https://www.amazon.com/Phxck-Gxxd-Explicit-ADYNASTYO

Antonio Vaughan

757-763-0386



https://www.AdynastyO.com



