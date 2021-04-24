PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
Cook County Bureau of Economic Development

Press Release
Share      Blog

Receive press releases from Cook County Bureau of Economic Development: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds:

NASA Brings New Business Opportunity Event to Cook County Manufacturers


Manufacturing companies looking to work with NASA and its contractors are invited to attend this 3-day webinar to learn about the essentials of doing business with NASA's Marshall Space Flight Center, Johnson Space Center and its prime contractors.

NASA Brings New Business Opportunity Event to Cook County Manufacturers
Chicago, IL, April 24, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Cook County Board President Preckwinkle, the Chicago Metro Metal Consortium (CMMC) and the Illinois Manufacturing Excellence Center (IMEC) will host a 3-Day virtual event with NASA and its prime contractors to bring new business opportunities to manufacturers in Cook County and throughout Illinois. In 2020, NASA’s prime contractors received over $2B in contract funding to support the Marshall Space Flight Center’s ongoing development of NASA’s Space Launch System and its proposals to create complementary systems.

What: If you’re a manufacturing company looking to work with NASA and its contractors, attend this free 3-day series of virtual events. Learn about the essentials of doing business with NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center, Johnson Space Center, and its prime contractors; workshops to assist manufacturers in acquiring the necessary credentials to work with NASA and its contractors; and matchmaking opportunities for local, women, minority-owned, and regional manufacturers.

When: April 27 @ 9:00 am - 11:30 am
How to Do Business With NASA Webinar

May 4 @ 9:00 am - 11:30 am
Join the NASA Supply Chain: Requirements and Resources Webinar

May 18 @ 8:30 am - 12:00 pm
Illinois Manufacturing Matchmaking: NASA and NASA Prime Contractors

Why: To provide manufacturers the opportunity to connect with large government contractors through subcontracting programs with the potential of growing their businesses and diversifying their supply chains.
Contact Information
Nancy Gerstein
847-401-0384
Contact
https://www.cmacreative.com/

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Cook County Bureau of Economic Development
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help