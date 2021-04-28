Press Releases Ship Sticks Press Release Share Blog

Receive press releases from Ship Sticks: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds: Ship Sticks Named 2021 Golf Digest Editors’ Choice for “Best Golf Club Shipper”





“We are truly honored to receive such a respected award for the sixth year now,” said Nick Coleman, Ship Sticks CEO. “While this has been a difficult time for everyone, I could not be more thrilled with the loyalty of our partners and customers, as well as the unwavering commitment from our entire team to prioritize the safety of golf travel during this time.” This same dedication to providing superior service and customer support has propelled the company to continued success.



In addition to shipping golf clubs, Ship Sticks also offers luggage shipping services to accommodate your carry-on, checked, and oversized baggage. Rather than eliminating only the burden of traveling with golf clubs, travelers can experience bag-free travel when they send their luggage, too. Shipping ahead is also a safer alternative, allowing travelers to avoid crowded areas of the airport like the check-in counter and baggage claim. For those traveling internationally, Ship Sticks services 180 countries worldwide for stress-free travel to wherever you’re staying or playing.



The service is also complete with an easy-to-navigate iOS app where golfers can generate a free quote for an upcoming trip, place an order, and access the latest tracking updates in a matter of seconds.



“Our goal is to make traveling with golf clubs and luggage easier than ever,” Coleman added. “From start to finish, Ship Sticks is the safest and most convenient alternative to carrying, checking, and claiming baggage. Golf travel isn’t slowing down anytime soon, and we’re eager for what the future has in store for our company.”



About Ship Sticks

Founded in 2011, Ship Sticks is the world's premier white-glove golf club shipping service. Trusted by more than 3,500 world-class golf facilities, Ship Sticks has assisted customers in shipping their gear over 1 billion miles worldwide, utilizing dependable shipping networks such as FedEx, UPS, and DHL. The service provides an affordable, on-time, door-to-door shipping service designed to eliminate the need to carry, check, and claim baggage at the airport. The hassle-free service will pick up your golf clubs and luggage directly from your home, office, country club, or resort and deliver them to your destination. As a company created by golfers, for golfers, Ship Sticks makes traveling with golf clubs and luggage safe and reliable with unmatched convenience. For more information, visit West Palm Beach, FL, April 28, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Ship Sticks is proud to be named the 2021 recipient of the Golf Digest Editors’ Choice Award for “Best Golf Club Shipper.” The latest edition of the Editors’ Choice Awards marks the sixth consecutive year Ship Sticks has received this distinction.“We are truly honored to receive such a respected award for the sixth year now,” said Nick Coleman, Ship Sticks CEO. “While this has been a difficult time for everyone, I could not be more thrilled with the loyalty of our partners and customers, as well as the unwavering commitment from our entire team to prioritize the safety of golf travel during this time.” This same dedication to providing superior service and customer support has propelled the company to continued success.In addition to shipping golf clubs, Ship Sticks also offers luggage shipping services to accommodate your carry-on, checked, and oversized baggage. Rather than eliminating only the burden of traveling with golf clubs, travelers can experience bag-free travel when they send their luggage, too. Shipping ahead is also a safer alternative, allowing travelers to avoid crowded areas of the airport like the check-in counter and baggage claim. For those traveling internationally, Ship Sticks services 180 countries worldwide for stress-free travel to wherever you’re staying or playing.The service is also complete with an easy-to-navigate iOS app where golfers can generate a free quote for an upcoming trip, place an order, and access the latest tracking updates in a matter of seconds.“Our goal is to make traveling with golf clubs and luggage easier than ever,” Coleman added. “From start to finish, Ship Sticks is the safest and most convenient alternative to carrying, checking, and claiming baggage. Golf travel isn’t slowing down anytime soon, and we’re eager for what the future has in store for our company.”About Ship SticksFounded in 2011, Ship Sticks is the world's premier white-glove golf club shipping service. Trusted by more than 3,500 world-class golf facilities, Ship Sticks has assisted customers in shipping their gear over 1 billion miles worldwide, utilizing dependable shipping networks such as FedEx, UPS, and DHL. The service provides an affordable, on-time, door-to-door shipping service designed to eliminate the need to carry, check, and claim baggage at the airport. The hassle-free service will pick up your golf clubs and luggage directly from your home, office, country club, or resort and deliver them to your destination. As a company created by golfers, for golfers, Ship Sticks makes traveling with golf clubs and luggage safe and reliable with unmatched convenience. For more information, visit www.shipsticks.com Contact Information Ship Sticks

Justin Metzl

561-429-3900



www.shipsticks.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Ship Sticks