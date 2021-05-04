Press Releases Linden Publishing Press Release Share Blog

Receive press releases from Linden Publishing: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds: Inspiring Business Book "From Farms to Incubators" Puts a Spotlight on Women Leaders of the Agricultural Technology Revolution

The new business book "From Farms to Incubators" presents inspiring case studies of how women entrepreneurs are revolutionizing agriculture through high technology, stabilizing a secure food supply for a future of climate change and a 10 billion-person population.





Speaking of the inspiration for her new book, Wu noted, "'From Farms to Incubators' strives to document a time in history that captures an intersection when agriculture and technology and the workforce behind it began a shift that will be of value years, decades and generations from now."



"From Farms to Incubators" presents nearly 30 inspiring case studies of how women entrepreneurs from diverse cultural and ethnic backgrounds are meeting the challenge of feeding a global population projected to reach 10 billion by 2050. The women profiled in "From Farms to Incubators" are leaders in using drones, artificial intelligence, sophisticated soil sensors, targeted microbes, data analytics, blockchain and robotics to transform agriculture into the growing field of agtech - the integration of agriculture and technology.



"These women are trailblazers in the sectors of agriculture and technology that are traditionally male dominated. Their intelligence, knowledge, creativity and passion for tackling big-impact issues have led to tangible solutions that are helping growers be more successful in producing food for all of us," said Wu.



Agtech has become essential to farm profitability and securing a sustainable food supply, as more agribusiness firms seek out technological solutions to increase productivity and profitability. Women who care about community health, wellness and nutrition are turning toward agribusiness opportunities, and grower families are becoming more likely to pass their land to daughters interested in farming.



Each agribusiness leader profiled in "From Farms to Incubators" tells her own story of how she used agtech innovation to solve specific business problems and succeed. These business cases demonstrate the influence of female innovation, the new technologies applied to agribusiness problems, and the career opportunities young women can find in agribusiness. The women profiled speak frankly on the advantages and drawbacks of technological solutions to agriculture and offer lessons in making technology productive in real work.



A must-read book for business leaders, policy makers, and everyone interested in tech innovation, "From Farms to Incubators" offers inspiring role models for young women, a thought-provoking glimpse into the future of food production, and a fascinating investigation of how women leaders are profitably disrupting the world's oldest industry.



About Amy Wu:

Amy Wu is an award-winning agtech journalist and the producer/director of the documentary film "From Farms to Incubators," which has been presented at SXSW and Techonomy. Her reporting has appeared in The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, Forbes, USA Today and Time magazine. In 2019 Wu was named one of Food Tank's "15 Inspiring Women Leading the AgTech Sector," and in 2020 Wu was named to Worth magazine's "Groundbreakers 2020 list of 50 Women Changing the World" list.



Book Details:

Title: From Farms to Incubators: Women Innovators Revolutionizing How Our Food Is Grown

Author: Amy Wu

Publisher: Craven Street Books, an imprint of Linden Publishing

Publication Date: May 4, 2021

Price: $24.95 US

Category: Business & Economics / Women in Business

ISBN 978-1-61035-575-9

8" x 10" trade paperback, 230 pages, 300 full color photos, index.



Available from bookstores, online booksellers and Craven Street Books (1-800-345-4447, CravenStreetBooks.com). Fresno, CA, May 04, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Climate change, water shortages and an ever-growing global population are making the world's food supply more precarious than ever, but a new generation of female entrepreneurs is using high technology to secure the future of agriculture, as documented in the new book "From Farms to Incubators: Women Innovators Revolutionizing How Our Food Is Grown" (Craven Street Books, publication date May 4, 2021) by award-winning journalist Amy Wu.Speaking of the inspiration for her new book, Wu noted, "'From Farms to Incubators' strives to document a time in history that captures an intersection when agriculture and technology and the workforce behind it began a shift that will be of value years, decades and generations from now.""From Farms to Incubators" presents nearly 30 inspiring case studies of how women entrepreneurs from diverse cultural and ethnic backgrounds are meeting the challenge of feeding a global population projected to reach 10 billion by 2050. The women profiled in "From Farms to Incubators" are leaders in using drones, artificial intelligence, sophisticated soil sensors, targeted microbes, data analytics, blockchain and robotics to transform agriculture into the growing field of agtech - the integration of agriculture and technology."These women are trailblazers in the sectors of agriculture and technology that are traditionally male dominated. Their intelligence, knowledge, creativity and passion for tackling big-impact issues have led to tangible solutions that are helping growers be more successful in producing food for all of us," said Wu.Agtech has become essential to farm profitability and securing a sustainable food supply, as more agribusiness firms seek out technological solutions to increase productivity and profitability. Women who care about community health, wellness and nutrition are turning toward agribusiness opportunities, and grower families are becoming more likely to pass their land to daughters interested in farming.Each agribusiness leader profiled in "From Farms to Incubators" tells her own story of how she used agtech innovation to solve specific business problems and succeed. These business cases demonstrate the influence of female innovation, the new technologies applied to agribusiness problems, and the career opportunities young women can find in agribusiness. The women profiled speak frankly on the advantages and drawbacks of technological solutions to agriculture and offer lessons in making technology productive in real work.A must-read book for business leaders, policy makers, and everyone interested in tech innovation, "From Farms to Incubators" offers inspiring role models for young women, a thought-provoking glimpse into the future of food production, and a fascinating investigation of how women leaders are profitably disrupting the world's oldest industry.About Amy Wu:Amy Wu is an award-winning agtech journalist and the producer/director of the documentary film "From Farms to Incubators," which has been presented at SXSW and Techonomy. Her reporting has appeared in The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, Forbes, USA Today and Time magazine. In 2019 Wu was named one of Food Tank's "15 Inspiring Women Leading the AgTech Sector," and in 2020 Wu was named to Worth magazine's "Groundbreakers 2020 list of 50 Women Changing the World" list.Book Details:Title: From Farms to Incubators: Women Innovators Revolutionizing How Our Food Is GrownAuthor: Amy WuPublisher: Craven Street Books, an imprint of Linden PublishingPublication Date: May 4, 2021Price: $24.95 USCategory: Business & Economics / Women in BusinessISBN 978-1-61035-575-98" x 10" trade paperback, 230 pages, 300 full color photos, index.Available from bookstores, online booksellers and Craven Street Books (1-800-345-4447, CravenStreetBooks.com). Contact Information Linden Publishing

Jaguar Bennett

559-233-6633



https://quilldriverbooks.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Linden Publishing