Press Releases Mango Mango Mango Press Release Share Blog

Receive press releases from Mango Mango Mango: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds: Former Healthcare Executive, Tory Rohelia Launches Mango Mango Mango





Why Mango Mango Mango? The product contains powerful nutrients, available naturally in fresh Mangos. Mangos are packed with vitamin A & C; both are essential for scalp and hair health. Mango Mango Mango's signature formula combines fresh mangos with essential oils and butters to naturally hydrate, moisturize, promote growth, and prevent breakage.



"I do not compromise on quality ingredients. I personally use our hair care line. I started out with these simple goals in mind: create a product that was 100% natural, nourishing and products that would make my regular treatments easy. Mango Mango Mango accomplished all of these goals for me. The end result was an amazing product that smells delicious and has made my hair soft," said Tory Rohelia, founder & CEO.



According to the market analysis report from Grand View Research, the global natural hair care product market size was valued at USD 8.74 billion in 2019, and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.7% from 2020 to 2027. Increasing awareness related to the benefits of natural hair care products is one of the key factors fueling market growth. Consumers have become ingredient savvy and they avoid picking products with sulfates, parabens, mineral oil, and alcohol, thus boosting the demand for natural hair care products. Mango Mango Mango is situated to serve these consumers.



"Finally, a product that doesn't have coconut oil or protein! I have low porosity hair and sensitivity to coconut and protein. It is hard to find products without these two ingredients. The mask is amazing and it works well on my temperamental hair. It is hard for my hair to retain moisture but this does this trick. I left the mask on overnight and woke up to soft hair with major curl definition," Cameron Moore, Mango Mango Mango verified customer.



Mango Mango Mango is helping women embrace their natural coils with a unique formula to care for natural hair with the powerful nutrients of the tropical Mango. Mango Mango Mango takes pride in their mission, to help customers reach their goal of simply making their natural hair the best it can be. Houston, TX, May 07, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Mango Mango Mango announces the launch of its hair care product line. All products in this hair care line are made with 100% all-natural ingredients and are carefully formulated to protect, moisturize and nourish natural coils without breaking the bank.Why Mango Mango Mango? The product contains powerful nutrients, available naturally in fresh Mangos. Mangos are packed with vitamin A & C; both are essential for scalp and hair health. Mango Mango Mango's signature formula combines fresh mangos with essential oils and butters to naturally hydrate, moisturize, promote growth, and prevent breakage."I do not compromise on quality ingredients. I personally use our hair care line. I started out with these simple goals in mind: create a product that was 100% natural, nourishing and products that would make my regular treatments easy. Mango Mango Mango accomplished all of these goals for me. The end result was an amazing product that smells delicious and has made my hair soft," said Tory Rohelia, founder & CEO.According to the market analysis report from Grand View Research, the global natural hair care product market size was valued at USD 8.74 billion in 2019, and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.7% from 2020 to 2027. Increasing awareness related to the benefits of natural hair care products is one of the key factors fueling market growth. Consumers have become ingredient savvy and they avoid picking products with sulfates, parabens, mineral oil, and alcohol, thus boosting the demand for natural hair care products. Mango Mango Mango is situated to serve these consumers."Finally, a product that doesn't have coconut oil or protein! I have low porosity hair and sensitivity to coconut and protein. It is hard to find products without these two ingredients. The mask is amazing and it works well on my temperamental hair. It is hard for my hair to retain moisture but this does this trick. I left the mask on overnight and woke up to soft hair with major curl definition," Cameron Moore, Mango Mango Mango verified customer.Mango Mango Mango is helping women embrace their natural coils with a unique formula to care for natural hair with the powerful nutrients of the tropical Mango. Mango Mango Mango takes pride in their mission, to help customers reach their goal of simply making their natural hair the best it can be. Contact Information Mango Mango Mango

Tory Rohelia

(832) 278-1651



www.mymangohair.com

https://mymangohair.com/epk-contact-form

Attached Files

Mango Mango Mango - Mango Hair Mask Mango Mango Mango started out with a few goals: create a product that was 100% natural, nurturing, and one that would make regular treatments easy. When Mango Mango Mango finally reached their goal, the hair masks and oils smelled delicious and leaves hair extremely soft. https://mymangohair.com/epk Filename: 2021-01-07_22-43-10.jpg Mango Mango Mango - 2021 Press Kit Mango Mango Mango product helps customers embrace their natural coils with a unique formula with the powerful nutrients of the tropical Mango. Mango Mango Mango is here to help with the natural hair journey and simply making natural hair the best it can be. https://mymangohair.com/press-kit Filename: MyMangoHairPressKit2021.pdf

Tory Rohelia - Founder/CEO of Mango Mango Mango It is my pleasure to share with you the Mango Mango Mango product line that have kept my hair and scalp healthy. It is my hope that Mango Mango Mango customers find the same joy and have as much fun as I do with my hairstyling adventures. https://mymangohair.com/epk-ceo-profile Filename: IMG_9457.jpg

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Mango Mango Mango