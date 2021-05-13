Mika Medical, a Korean Manufacturer Specializing in Syringe Technology, Has Completed Clinical Trials with Yonsei University Severance Hospital and Catania University

The progress of COMFORT-M, another advanced form of needleless syringe from Mika Medical, based on extensive research and development, is expected to gain global attention. Busan, Korea, South, May 13, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Mika Medical, a Korean manufacturer specializing in syringe technology, namely the Comfort-in needleless syringe, has completed clinical trials with Yonsei University Severance Hospital and Catania University Medical School in Italy to prove the effectiveness of its needleless syringe technology.The research team injected insulin to 20 test subjects selected according to certain criteria using Comfort-in and a general pen-type syringe. As a result of comparing injection effects of a general pen-type insulin syringe, the injection-type insulin injection method demonstrated faster effects of increasing the level of fast-acting insulin in the blood and lowering blood sugar, compared to the standard insulin injection method.A dissertation from the Catania University Medical School in Italy demonstrated effectiveness of using a Comfort-in Jet Syringe containing lidocaine during local anesthesia prior to lumbar sacral surgery. As a result of a survey of subjects after spinal injection, it was revealed that the Comfort-in jet syringe is useful in clinical trials and is effective for pain relief. The dissertation revealed that introduction through clinical trials would be effective and useful for child patients in need of invasive procedures.Therefore, the effects of Comfort-in in terms of pain reduction, rapid increase in blood insulin concentration, lowering blood sugar, and skin protection were confirmed.Mika Medical CEO Lee Ji-eun said, “The adoption of Comfort-in syringes is expected to become active in various medical fields, including dental treatment and insulin administration for child patients.”The progress of COMFORT-M, another advanced form of needleless syringe from Mika Medical, based on extensive research and development, is expected to gain global attention.