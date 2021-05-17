Press Releases BDA Partners Ltd Press Release Share Blog

Receive press releases from BDA Partners Ltd: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds: BDA Expands Senior Team: Sanjay Singh Joins as Head of BDA India





Sanjay has over 20 years’ experience in the healthcare sector. Before joining BDA, he was Partner and Head of Life Sciences at KPMG India. He has a record of advising corporate and financial sponsor clients on transactions in pharma, healthcare and chemicals. He has advised clients including Baxter, Isagro, Johnson & Johnson, Nihon Nohyaku, Roquette, and SMT. Before KPMG, he worked at Glenmark Pharmaceuticals and Dr Reddy’s Labs, in corporate development and global marketing roles.



Sanjay will join BDA India’s leadership team alongside two existing Managing Directors, Kumar Mahtani and Manoj Balwani, who have been instrumental in building BDA’s practice. BDA has closed Indian transactions for Actis, EQT, Flex, ICICI Venture, Larsen & Toubro, Nord Holdings, Partners Group, Rich Foods, and Terex.



Kumar Mahtani will move forward as Head of Consumer & Industrial, India. Manoj Balwani will remain as Head of Technology & Tech Services, India.



Sanjay Singh said: “BDA is enjoying a good growth trajectory in India, providing a strong value proposition to both financial sponsors and strategic clients, and offering connectivity to the West and across Asia. I’m pleased to join BDA in this exciting phase and look forward to adding value for BDA’s blue-chip clients.”



Andrew Huntley, Managing Partner of BDA and Global Head of Healthcare, said: “India is a priority for BDA. We anticipate continuing growth in M&A and private equity activity. With Sanjay joining, we have a senior team of three MDs in Mumbai, offering coverage across our core sectors for corporates and financial sponsors. BDA’s clients, especially in the Health sector, will benefit from Sanjay’s experience. I’m grateful to Kumar and Manoj for their excellent ongoing work in building our India business.”



Kumar Mahtani, Managing Director, BDA Mumbai, said: “I’ve enjoyed working with Sanjay in the past, and I’m excited to welcome him onboard. We’re bullish about the Indian market, especially cross-border M&A. BDA India is well positioned for the next stage of growth.”



Manoj Balwani, Managing Director, BDA Mumbai, added: “I look forward to working with Sanjay and Kumar to drive deal momentum, and to deliver excellent outcomes for our Indian and global clients.”



Recent select Indian transactions

- William Blair and BDA advise Partners Group on the sale of CSS Corp

- BDA advises Flex and Escientia Life Sciences on sale of Escientia to Deccan Fine Chemicals

- BDA advises Rich Products on the acquisition of Rich Graviss, India



About BDA

BDA Partners is the global investment banking advisor for Asia. We are a premium provider of Asia-related advice to sophisticated clients globally, with over 20 years’ experience advising on cross-border M&A, capital raising, and financial restructuring. We provide global reach with our teams in New York and London, and true regional depth through our seven Asian offices in Mumbai, Singapore, Ho Chi Minh City, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Seoul and Tokyo. BDA has deep expertise in the Chemicals, Consumer & Retail, Health, Industrials, Services and Technology sectors. We work relentlessly to earn our clients’ trust by delivering insightful advice and outstanding outcomes.



BDA Partners has strategic partnerships with William Blair, a premier global investment banking business, and with DBJ (Development Bank of Japan), a Japanese government-owned bank with US$150bn of assets.



US securities transactions are performed by BDA Partners’ affiliate, BDA Advisors Inc., a broker-dealer registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). BDA Advisors Inc. is a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) and SIPC. In the UK, BDA Partners is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). In Hong Kong, BDA Partners (HK) Ltd. is licensed and regulated by the Securities & Futures Commission (SFC) to conduct Type 1 and Type 4 regulated activities to professional investors. New York, NY, May 17, 2021 --( PR.com )-- BDA Partners is pleased to announce that Sanjay Singh has joined the firm as Managing Director and Head of BDA, India. He will lead the Mumbai office with BDA’s existing senior bankers in India. He will also co-head BDA’s Asian Healthcare team.Sanjay has over 20 years’ experience in the healthcare sector. Before joining BDA, he was Partner and Head of Life Sciences at KPMG India. He has a record of advising corporate and financial sponsor clients on transactions in pharma, healthcare and chemicals. He has advised clients including Baxter, Isagro, Johnson & Johnson, Nihon Nohyaku, Roquette, and SMT. Before KPMG, he worked at Glenmark Pharmaceuticals and Dr Reddy’s Labs, in corporate development and global marketing roles.Sanjay will join BDA India’s leadership team alongside two existing Managing Directors, Kumar Mahtani and Manoj Balwani, who have been instrumental in building BDA’s practice. BDA has closed Indian transactions for Actis, EQT, Flex, ICICI Venture, Larsen & Toubro, Nord Holdings, Partners Group, Rich Foods, and Terex.Kumar Mahtani will move forward as Head of Consumer & Industrial, India. Manoj Balwani will remain as Head of Technology & Tech Services, India.Sanjay Singh said: “BDA is enjoying a good growth trajectory in India, providing a strong value proposition to both financial sponsors and strategic clients, and offering connectivity to the West and across Asia. I’m pleased to join BDA in this exciting phase and look forward to adding value for BDA’s blue-chip clients.”Andrew Huntley, Managing Partner of BDA and Global Head of Healthcare, said: “India is a priority for BDA. We anticipate continuing growth in M&A and private equity activity. With Sanjay joining, we have a senior team of three MDs in Mumbai, offering coverage across our core sectors for corporates and financial sponsors. BDA’s clients, especially in the Health sector, will benefit from Sanjay’s experience. I’m grateful to Kumar and Manoj for their excellent ongoing work in building our India business.”Kumar Mahtani, Managing Director, BDA Mumbai, said: “I’ve enjoyed working with Sanjay in the past, and I’m excited to welcome him onboard. We’re bullish about the Indian market, especially cross-border M&A. BDA India is well positioned for the next stage of growth.”Manoj Balwani, Managing Director, BDA Mumbai, added: “I look forward to working with Sanjay and Kumar to drive deal momentum, and to deliver excellent outcomes for our Indian and global clients.”Recent select Indian transactions- William Blair and BDA advise Partners Group on the sale of CSS Corp- BDA advises Flex and Escientia Life Sciences on sale of Escientia to Deccan Fine Chemicals- BDA advises Rich Products on the acquisition of Rich Graviss, IndiaAbout BDABDA Partners is the global investment banking advisor for Asia. We are a premium provider of Asia-related advice to sophisticated clients globally, with over 20 years’ experience advising on cross-border M&A, capital raising, and financial restructuring. We provide global reach with our teams in New York and London, and true regional depth through our seven Asian offices in Mumbai, Singapore, Ho Chi Minh City, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Seoul and Tokyo. BDA has deep expertise in the Chemicals, Consumer & Retail, Health, Industrials, Services and Technology sectors. We work relentlessly to earn our clients’ trust by delivering insightful advice and outstanding outcomes.BDA Partners has strategic partnerships with William Blair, a premier global investment banking business, and with DBJ (Development Bank of Japan), a Japanese government-owned bank with US$150bn of assets.US securities transactions are performed by BDA Partners’ affiliate, BDA Advisors Inc., a broker-dealer registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). BDA Advisors Inc. is a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) and SIPC. In the UK, BDA Partners is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). In Hong Kong, BDA Partners (HK) Ltd. is licensed and regulated by the Securities & Futures Commission (SFC) to conduct Type 1 and Type 4 regulated activities to professional investors. www.bdapartners.com Contact Information BDA Partners

Euan Rellie

212-265-5300



www.bdapartners.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from BDA Partners Ltd