Press Releases Excel RC Press Release Share Blog

Receive press releases from Excel RC: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds: Traxxas Radio Control and Excel RC Open Exclusive Store in Madison Heights, Michigan

Grand Opening Event to Showcase Radio Control Cars and Trucks, Contests and Prizes





The 1500+ square-foot Traxxas Exclusive store is located at 31705 John R Rd. Madison Heights, MI. The interior architecture and layout are consistent with other Traxxas retail stores, providing a hands-on customer experience. The store features all models of Traxxas vehicles where customer can see, touch, and experience these models in person.



“We are very excited to expand our retail footprint in Michigan and provide a place where people can discover what Traxxas has to offer. Radio Control is one of the most popular hobbies in the United States and provides a non-digital activity for adults and children alike. This hobby gives parents the opportunity to participate with their children in a fun and competitive environment,” explains Fred Kandah, of Excel RC.



In celebration of the official grand opening, there will be a series of activities and programs on Saturday, May 22 from 10am - 6pm. The first 50 customers will receive free Traxxas giveaways and exclusive discounts on Traxxas products. Event attendees will have the opportunity to enter to win a Traxxas vehicle, and other prizes during the Grand Opening event (entries available in store, winners announced on May 22). The community is encouraged to visit the new Madison Heights location to learn and experience Traxxas products through product demonstrations and test drives (outdoor - weather permitting). Traxxas representatives will be on hand to answer questions. Hot dogs will be provided for in-store attendees.



Excel RC is also hosting a Video Contest where participants are invited to capture the video of the event - best Facebook photo submission wins a $100 gift card to be redeemed in-store.



About Traxxas: Headquartered in McKinney, TX with thousands of dealers across the globe, is dedicated to innovative thinking and fun designs that make it easy for anyone to get started in radio control. Traxxas has been engineering and building the world’s fastest and most innovative Ready-To-Race® radio-controlled performance machines since 1986. Traxxas models are fully assembled with powerful, feature-rich radio systems and are Ready-To-Drive® in just minutes, including the 100mph Traxxas XO-1 supercar. Traxxas performance, durability, and world-class customer support all come together to deliver an award-winning radio-controlled experience that is designed to last for years of fun.



Excel RC Traxxas Exclusive Store is a full-service center located at 31075 John R Rd, Madison Heights, Michigan 48071. 1-833-TRAXXAS (1-833-872-9927) Opening hours of the store are Mon – Saturday, 10 am - 6 pm, and Sun 11am - 5pm. Visit us on Madison Heights, MI, May 19, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Traxxas, the world’s leader in Radio Control vehicles, in partnership with Excel RC, will open a Traxxas Exclusive Store in Madison Heights, Michigan. The Grand Opening Event for the public is on Saturday, May 22, 10am - 6pm.The 1500+ square-foot Traxxas Exclusive store is located at 31705 John R Rd. Madison Heights, MI. The interior architecture and layout are consistent with other Traxxas retail stores, providing a hands-on customer experience. The store features all models of Traxxas vehicles where customer can see, touch, and experience these models in person.“We are very excited to expand our retail footprint in Michigan and provide a place where people can discover what Traxxas has to offer. Radio Control is one of the most popular hobbies in the United States and provides a non-digital activity for adults and children alike. This hobby gives parents the opportunity to participate with their children in a fun and competitive environment,” explains Fred Kandah, of Excel RC.In celebration of the official grand opening, there will be a series of activities and programs on Saturday, May 22 from 10am - 6pm. The first 50 customers will receive free Traxxas giveaways and exclusive discounts on Traxxas products. Event attendees will have the opportunity to enter to win a Traxxas vehicle, and other prizes during the Grand Opening event (entries available in store, winners announced on May 22). The community is encouraged to visit the new Madison Heights location to learn and experience Traxxas products through product demonstrations and test drives (outdoor - weather permitting). Traxxas representatives will be on hand to answer questions. Hot dogs will be provided for in-store attendees.Excel RC is also hosting a Video Contest where participants are invited to capture the video of the event - best Facebook photo submission wins a $100 gift card to be redeemed in-store.About Traxxas: Headquartered in McKinney, TX with thousands of dealers across the globe, is dedicated to innovative thinking and fun designs that make it easy for anyone to get started in radio control. Traxxas has been engineering and building the world’s fastest and most innovative Ready-To-Race® radio-controlled performance machines since 1986. Traxxas models are fully assembled with powerful, feature-rich radio systems and are Ready-To-Drive® in just minutes, including the 100mph Traxxas XO-1 supercar. Traxxas performance, durability, and world-class customer support all come together to deliver an award-winning radio-controlled experience that is designed to last for years of fun.Excel RC Traxxas Exclusive Store is a full-service center located at 31075 John R Rd, Madison Heights, Michigan 48071. 1-833-TRAXXAS (1-833-872-9927) Opening hours of the store are Mon – Saturday, 10 am - 6 pm, and Sun 11am - 5pm. Visit us on Facebook or online at www.ExcelRC.com Contact Information Excel RC

Fred Kandah

734-751-6814



excelrc.com

Attached Files Excel RC Traxxas Exclusive Madison Heights Michigan Grand Opening PDF Version of press release Filename: ExcelRCTraxxasExclusiveV1.pdf

Traxxas Headquarters Filename: traxxas-building1.jpg

Traxxas Corvette Stingray Chevrolet Corvette Stingray - The name synonymous with American sports car excellence: Corvette. Traxxas delivers the spirit and excitement of the all-new mid-engine Corvette in exacting scale detail on the new, larger 4-Tec 3.0 chassis. Filename: 210405-93054-4-Corvette-HPB.jpg

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Excel RC