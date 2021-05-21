Beyond Spots & Dots Earns Gold Award for Excellence in Social Media Advertising

Press Releases Beyond Spots & Dots, Inc. Press Release Share Blog

Visit beyondspotsanddots.com to learn how to increase your company’s share of voice. Pittsburgh, PA, May 21, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Beyond Spots & Dots is earning international recognition for creativity, content and functionality by the 19th Annual Horizon Interactive Awards, a prestigious media competition. The full-service marketing and advertising agency earned a Gold award for demonstrating excellence in social media advertising work on behalf of clients. As a leading international competition for media experts, the Horizon Interactive Awards recognizes the “best of the best” in media production around the world.“We have a dynamic team of experts who create captivating, interactive digital experiences for audiences across multiple channels. We fuse our data-driven expertise with creative branding to bring innovative solutions to our clients. We will continue to push the envelope to deliver performance-focused, customized campaigns that provide lasting results,” said Andreas Beck, CEO of Beyond Spots & Dots.The 2020 Horizon Interactive Awards competition garnered entries from 34 states and 15 countries. This year’s competition was judged by a panel of international industry experts who reviewed over 600 entries consisting of websites, video production, online advertising, print media, and mobile applications. Each entry was judged based on effectiveness of a solution, technical merit, communication of message, overall graphic design, user experience, and the creativity and originality of the solution.To learn more about Beyond Spots & Dots’ proven advertising and marketing strategies, view the “Beyond the Scenes” video series.- Website: https://www.beyondspotsanddots.com/beyondthescenes- Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1FD5JLyuAv2ciF43m8rcJQ- Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/beyondspotsanddotsAbout Beyond Spots & DotsEstablished in 2006, Beyond Spots & Dots is a full-service marketing and advertising agency in Pittsburgh, PA, Columbus, OH and Baltimore, MD. Beyond Spots & Dots is dedicated to planning, creating and managing advertising, marketing, public relations, branding and digital for clients. Agency services range from digital advertising, programmatic tactics, social media, web development and SEO to traditional media buying, market research, copywriting, brand development and video production. Beyond Spots & Dots is also recognized as a national Women’s Business Enterprise (WBE) by the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC).Visit beyondspotsanddots.com to learn how to increase your company’s share of voice. Contact Information Beyond Spots & Dots, Inc.

Gabrielle Payne

412-246-9145



www.beyondspotsanddots.com



