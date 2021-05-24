Black-Owned Traditional Chinese Medicine Practice Officially Opening in Decatur, Georgia

Press Releases The Point of Health Wellness Center Press Release Share Blog

The Point of Health Wellness Center will host their Grand Opening on June 5, 2021.





The growing demand for alternative medicine as a solution to the influx of trauma caused by COVID-19, has presented the opportunity for the Point of Health Wellness Center to acquire what was formerly known as Acupuncture for All, and implement a community acupuncture concept. Patients will have the option to be treated privately and in a group setting. Dr. Brittany’s specialties are chronic diseases, digestive health, pain and stress management. She has also added cryoskin as a non-evasive cosmetic procedure to her service offerings at both of her locations. When discussing her practice in a recent interview, Dr. Brittany stated, “It’s important to me to bring [holistic medicine] to my community because it’s a solution that gets to the root of the issue rather than a band aid, which sometimes, western medicine does. Yes, acupuncture is good for pain management, but it’s good for so much more. I want our services to be accessible and affordable. We need to know that we have options for healthcare.” During her grand opening she will be offering free ear diagnosis, which will help identify the underlying cause of the ailment. To learn more about Dr. Brittany Woodard-Hampton and the grand opening check out her social media @thepointofhealth or healthatthepoint.com. Decatur, GA, May 24, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Dr. Brittany Woodard-Hampton, affectionately known as the Dr. Oz of TCM in Atlanta, will be hosting the official grand opening as of June 5, 2021. She is one of fifteen African American Doctors of Acupuncture and Oriental Medicine in the State of Georgia. Dr. Brittany has grown her business in spite of COVID-19. In fact, she has used traditional Chinese medicine to treat symptoms and side effects of the virus, specifically the loss of taste and smell.The growing demand for alternative medicine as a solution to the influx of trauma caused by COVID-19, has presented the opportunity for the Point of Health Wellness Center to acquire what was formerly known as Acupuncture for All, and implement a community acupuncture concept. Patients will have the option to be treated privately and in a group setting. Dr. Brittany’s specialties are chronic diseases, digestive health, pain and stress management. She has also added cryoskin as a non-evasive cosmetic procedure to her service offerings at both of her locations. When discussing her practice in a recent interview, Dr. Brittany stated, “It’s important to me to bring [holistic medicine] to my community because it’s a solution that gets to the root of the issue rather than a band aid, which sometimes, western medicine does. Yes, acupuncture is good for pain management, but it’s good for so much more. I want our services to be accessible and affordable. We need to know that we have options for healthcare.” During her grand opening she will be offering free ear diagnosis, which will help identify the underlying cause of the ailment. To learn more about Dr. Brittany Woodard-Hampton and the grand opening check out her social media @thepointofhealth or healthatthepoint.com. Contact Information The Point of Health

Melodie Green

404-797-0390



healthatthepoint.com



