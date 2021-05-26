

Company Overview Products & Services Contact Info & Offices Press Releases Q-Tran Press Release Share Blog

Receive press releases from Q-Tran: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds: Q-Tran Releases the MICRO 5 Series

Illuminating Innovation with the Power of MICRO Light





Each MICRO 5 fixture is engineered for optimal lighting performance in a smaller form factor to allow for increased flexibility in architectural integration.



Product Information



ATOM-FLAT (01)



· 60% smaller than TORQ

· Surface mounted fixture with shallowest profile

· 120° beam angle

· Available in satin or black anodized aluminum finish

· Available in custom lengths up to 98.43”

· Currently available with static white or RGB LED (dynamic white coming soon)

· Delivers 164 lumens with diffused lens and 303 lumens with frosted lens in 3000K at 4 watts per foot



ATOM-ENCAPSULATED (03)



· 60% smaller than TORQ

· Surface mounted fixture with shallowest profile and polyurethane encapsulation for IP67 rating

· 120° beam angle

· Available in satin or black anodized aluminum finish

· Available in custom lengths up to 98.43”

· Currently available with static white or RGB LED (dynamic white coming soon)

· Delivers 163 lumens with translucent encapsulation and 202 lumens with clear encapsulation in 3000K at 4 watts per foot



ALTA-FLAT (01)



· 55% smaller than TALO

· Surface mounted fixture with shallow profile and concealed magnet mount option

· 120° beam angle

· Available in satin or black anodized aluminum finish

· Available in custom lengths up to 98.43”

· Currently available with static white or RGB LED (dynamic white coming soon)

· Delivers 201 lumens with diffused lens and 322 lumens with frosted lens in 3000K at 4 watts per foot



ALTA-ENCAPSULATED (03)



· 55% smaller than TALO

· Surface mounted fixture with shallow profile, concealed magnet mount option and polyurethane encapsulation for IP67 rating

· 120° beam angle

· Available in satin or black anodized aluminum finish

· Available in custom lengths up to 98.43”

· Currently available with static white or RGB LED (dynamic white coming soon)

· Deliver 191 lumens with translucent encapsulation and 228 lumens with clear encapsulation in 3000K at 4 watts per foot



TILT-FLAT (01)



· 60% smaller than VEVE

· Surface mounted fixture with shallow profile and angled lens for corner mount applications

· 45° angled fixture with 120° beam angle

· Available in satin or black anodized aluminum finish

· Available in custom lengths up to 98.43”

· Currently available with static white or RGB LED (dynamic white coming soon)

· Delivers 198 lumens with diffused lens and 315 lumens with frosted lens in 3000K at 4 watts per foot



SLITE-FLAT (01)



· 48% smaller than MDIN

· Recessed trimless fixture for seamless drywall applications

· 111° beam angle

· Available in satin anodized aluminum finish

· Available in custom lengths up to 98.43”

· Currently available with static white or RGB LED (dynamic white coming soon)

· Delivers 181 lumens with diffused lens in 3000K at 4 watts per foot



SLITE-ENCAPSULATED (03) – Available June 3, 2021



· 48% smaller than MDIN

· Recessed trimless fixture for seamless drywall applications with polyurethane encapsulation for IP67 rating

· 111° beam angle

· Available in satin anodized aluminum finish

· Available in custom lengths up to 98.43”

· Currently available with static white or RGB LED (dynamic white coming soon)

· Delivers (data pending) lumens with translucent encapsulation and (data pending) lumens with clear encapsulation in 3000K at 4 watts per foot



“We are proud to announce the MICRO 5 Series. We continually push the limits of design, efficacy, and capability of our products,” says Gean Tremaine, President of Q-Tran. “These products are one of many innovative lighting solutions that Q-Tran is proud to bring to market this year.”



View the new MICRO 5 Series collection at www.q-tran.com for additional details. For further guidance, please contact a sales representative.



Q-Tran, Inc. was founded in 1993 in response to an industry need for transformers specifically designed for low voltage lighting. The company has grown to sell over 300 varieties of Transformers and LED Power Supply Centers. In 2013, Q-Tran introduced Linear LED Lighting and Extrusions, quickly becoming one of the most trusted names in the industry.



Q-Tran is an industry leader who applies the same high standards, innovative design, and dedication to produce only the highest quality products. Q-Tran proudly designs and manufactures lighting solutions in Milford, Connecticut.



To learn more about Q-Tran's product offerings, visit www.q-tran.com. Milford, CT, May 26, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Connecticut-based lighting manufacturer Q-Tran, Inc., is proud to announce the latest in product innovation, design, and functionality with the launch of the MICRO 5 Series. Q-Tran’s smallest line of linear fixtures, ATOM, ALTA, TILT, and SLITE are inspired by some of our most popular fixtures, TORQ, TALO, VEVE, and MDIN. The MICRO 5 fixture family performs with equivalent efficacy at approximately half the size of our standard fixtures, making it ideal for a variety of applications where space is limited. Available in 1 watt, 2 watts and 4 watts per foot, the fixtures can deliver over 320 lumens in 3000K at 4 watts per foot.Each MICRO 5 fixture is engineered for optimal lighting performance in a smaller form factor to allow for increased flexibility in architectural integration.Product Information· 60% smaller than TORQ· Surface mounted fixture with shallowest profile· 120° beam angle· Available in satin or black anodized aluminum finish· Available in custom lengths up to 98.43”· Currently available with static white or RGB LED (dynamic white coming soon)· Delivers 164 lumens with diffused lens and 303 lumens with frosted lens in 3000K at 4 watts per foot· 60% smaller than TORQ· Surface mounted fixture with shallowest profile and polyurethane encapsulation for IP67 rating· 120° beam angle· Available in satin or black anodized aluminum finish· Available in custom lengths up to 98.43”· Currently available with static white or RGB LED (dynamic white coming soon)· Delivers 163 lumens with translucent encapsulation and 202 lumens with clear encapsulation in 3000K at 4 watts per foot· 55% smaller than TALO· Surface mounted fixture with shallow profile and concealed magnet mount option· 120° beam angle· Available in satin or black anodized aluminum finish· Available in custom lengths up to 98.43”· Currently available with static white or RGB LED (dynamic white coming soon)· Delivers 201 lumens with diffused lens and 322 lumens with frosted lens in 3000K at 4 watts per foot· 55% smaller than TALO· Surface mounted fixture with shallow profile, concealed magnet mount option and polyurethane encapsulation for IP67 rating· 120° beam angle· Available in satin or black anodized aluminum finish· Available in custom lengths up to 98.43”· Currently available with static white or RGB LED (dynamic white coming soon)· Deliver 191 lumens with translucent encapsulation and 228 lumens with clear encapsulation in 3000K at 4 watts per foot· 60% smaller than VEVE· Surface mounted fixture with shallow profile and angled lens for corner mount applications· 45° angled fixture with 120° beam angle· Available in satin or black anodized aluminum finish· Available in custom lengths up to 98.43”· Currently available with static white or RGB LED (dynamic white coming soon)· Delivers 198 lumens with diffused lens and 315 lumens with frosted lens in 3000K at 4 watts per foot· 48% smaller than MDIN· Recessed trimless fixture for seamless drywall applications· 111° beam angle· Available in satin anodized aluminum finish· Available in custom lengths up to 98.43”· Currently available with static white or RGB LED (dynamic white coming soon)· Delivers 181 lumens with diffused lens in 3000K at 4 watts per footSLITE-ENCAPSULATED (03) – Available June 3, 2021· 48% smaller than MDIN· Recessed trimless fixture for seamless drywall applications with polyurethane encapsulation for IP67 rating· 111° beam angle· Available in satin anodized aluminum finish· Available in custom lengths up to 98.43”· Currently available with static white or RGB LED (dynamic white coming soon)· Delivers (data pending) lumens with translucent encapsulation and (data pending) lumens with clear encapsulation in 3000K at 4 watts per foot“We are proud to announce the MICRO 5 Series. We continually push the limits of design, efficacy, and capability of our products,” says Gean Tremaine, President of Q-Tran. “These products are one of many innovative lighting solutions that Q-Tran is proud to bring to market this year.”View the new MICRO 5 Series collection at www.q-tran.com for additional details. For further guidance, please contact a sales representative.Q-Tran, Inc. was founded in 1993 in response to an industry need for transformers specifically designed for low voltage lighting. The company has grown to sell over 300 varieties of Transformers and LED Power Supply Centers. In 2013, Q-Tran introduced Linear LED Lighting and Extrusions, quickly becoming one of the most trusted names in the industry.Q-Tran is an industry leader who applies the same high standards, innovative design, and dedication to produce only the highest quality products. Q-Tran proudly designs and manufactures lighting solutions in Milford, Connecticut.To learn more about Q-Tran's product offerings, visit www.q-tran.com. Contact Information Q-Tran

Jessica Bretherton

203-367-8777



www.q-tran.com/

Attached Files MICRO 5 Series Overview Meet MICRO 5. Q-Tran's smallest line of linear LED Fixtures. Filename: QTran_MICRO5SeriesOverview.pdf

Click here to view the company profile of Q-Tran

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Q-Tran