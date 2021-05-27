Press Releases The Success Corps Press Release Share Blog

Receive press releases from The Success Corps: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds: New Timely Book Teaches Kids and Adults How to Find Self-Worth Differently

Air Force Veteran, Master Resilience Implementer & Suicide Trainer, Podcaster and Bestselling Author releases his newest collaborative book aimed to teach kids and adults how to find their Self-Worth in today's social climate.





One out of every five (20.2%) students report being bullied. (National Center for Educational Statistics, 2019)



Of those students who reported being bullied, 13% were made fun of, called names, or insulted; 13% were the subject of rumors; 5% were pushed, shoved, tripped, or spit on; and 5% were excluded from activities on purpose. (National Center for Educational Statistics, 2019)



Bullied students reported that bullying occurred in the following places: the hallway or stairwell at school (43%), inside the classroom (42%), in the cafeteria (27%), outside on school grounds (22%), online or by text (15%), in the bathroom or locker room (12%), and on the school bus (8%). (National Center for Educational Statistics, 2019)



Suicide was the tenth leading cause of death overall in the United States, claiming the lives of over 48,000 people. (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) WISQARS Leading Causes of Death Reports)



Why do you second guess yourself?



Why do you think you're not good enough, beautiful enough, loved enough, wanted, or needed?



Who told you this and made you believe it?



Truth is, you never know what someone is carrying around with them. You never know what someone has been through. A collection of moments and events in someone's life has brought them on this journey where you see them now, but that is not their destination. Sometimes we see a person at their highest and best, and other times we see them at their lowest and worst.



What we say and how we act becomes another moment of a person's journey. We have the ability to lift someone up or to tear them down. Where we are on our own journey influences that decision to lift or tear down, which is why with this book, we will have the ability to lift up people from all ages, backgrounds, and places, no matter where they are on their journey.



We dedicate this book to those who have ever been made to feel less than, to feel inadequate, been bullied, or held back. Everyone has something amazing to offer and we hope you will find inspiration within these pages to become a shining star.



You were made for something great! Order your Kindle or Paperback copy on Amazon today.



www.amazon.com/No-Worth-Self-Worth-Sean-Douglas-ebook/dp/B095LJMS2Y/ref=tmm_kin_swatch_0 Raleigh, NC, May 27, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Sean Douglas and The Success Corps are excited to release it's collaborative book, "From No Worth To Self-Worth." This book is so timely based on the current social and economic climate. They want to give hope to the hopeless.One out of every five (20.2%) students report being bullied. (National Center for Educational Statistics, 2019)Of those students who reported being bullied, 13% were made fun of, called names, or insulted; 13% were the subject of rumors; 5% were pushed, shoved, tripped, or spit on; and 5% were excluded from activities on purpose. (National Center for Educational Statistics, 2019)Bullied students reported that bullying occurred in the following places: the hallway or stairwell at school (43%), inside the classroom (42%), in the cafeteria (27%), outside on school grounds (22%), online or by text (15%), in the bathroom or locker room (12%), and on the school bus (8%). (National Center for Educational Statistics, 2019)Suicide was the tenth leading cause of death overall in the United States, claiming the lives of over 48,000 people. (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) WISQARS Leading Causes of Death Reports)Why do you second guess yourself?Why do you think you're not good enough, beautiful enough, loved enough, wanted, or needed?Who told you this and made you believe it?Truth is, you never know what someone is carrying around with them. You never know what someone has been through. A collection of moments and events in someone's life has brought them on this journey where you see them now, but that is not their destination. Sometimes we see a person at their highest and best, and other times we see them at their lowest and worst.What we say and how we act becomes another moment of a person's journey. We have the ability to lift someone up or to tear them down. Where we are on our own journey influences that decision to lift or tear down, which is why with this book, we will have the ability to lift up people from all ages, backgrounds, and places, no matter where they are on their journey.We dedicate this book to those who have ever been made to feel less than, to feel inadequate, been bullied, or held back. Everyone has something amazing to offer and we hope you will find inspiration within these pages to become a shining star.You were made for something great! Order your Kindle or Paperback copy on Amazon today. Contact Information The Success Corps

Sean Douglas

801-682-0322



www.TheSuccessCorps.com

IG @thesuccesscorps



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from The Success Corps