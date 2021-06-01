Comcast Corporation Debuts TV Promotion of Alexiacare Corporation’s New Web Application for Medical Doctors

Alexiacare Corporation, 11207A Lockwood Drive, Silver Spring, MD 20901

alexiahtc.com Silver Spring, MD, June 01, 2021 --( PR.com )-- EMR, electronic medical record, and EHR, electronic health record, the software which powers hospital facilities and doctor offices, costs money. Moreover, the COVID-19 pandemic has caught many small doctors offices off guard, especially practices lacking a modern EMR (electronic medical record) or EHR (electronic health record) outfitted with tele-health and modern features. In order to address the two problems stipulated above, Alexiacare Corporation learned what these small healthcare facilities are missing; that is why the EMR/EHR vendor created the new technology called AlexiaHTC, an integrated application suite based on the Microsoft Windows model; the new application is smart in covering every missing point in the spectrum and continuum of the care process. For pennies on the dollar, solo doctors and small-group practitioners can savor the pleasures of documenting care easily, accurately and safely with a modern and complete product. Summarily, in one application suite, AlexiaHTC provides many tangible benefits to doctors in pandemic and post-pandemic times: quick charting, electronic document management, smart billing and coding, digital lab ordering, e-prescribing, and imaging for radiology, mammography and laboratory.It stands to business reason that Alexiacare Corporation should rely on Comcast Corporation to promote its application on television and the Internet. As for Comcast Corporation, it is a media behemoth which needs no introduction. The world knows Comcast built the nation’s largest Gig-speed network to deliver unrelenting speeds to more businesses in more places. Now Comcast is going beyond with Gig-speed enabled solutions that enhance employee and customer experiences. Comcast Business offers Ethernet, Internet, WiFi, Voice, TV and Managed Enterprise Solutions to help organizations of all sizes transform their business. Powered by the nation’s largest gig-speed network and backed by 24/7 customer support, Comcast Business provides companies with the solutions they need to make their business more productive.EffecTV, the Comcast platform which will launch AlexiaHTC, is the next generation of TV and video advertising is happening right here and now. It will enable AlexiaHTC to reach potential customers (online and offline) on any screen or device they use. Comcast’s EffecTV solutions will help connect the AlexiaHTC brand to doctors' audiences in a meaningful way. By combining audience targeting with data insights, EffecTV solutions enable advertisers, such as Alexiacare Corporation to reach highly engaged viewers through multiscreen TV and digital advertising. The officials of Alexiacare Corporation can then report on campaign delivery and prove the impact on business results. Rounding out EffecTV solutions and capabilities are a self-service campaign creation tool, creative services, and knowledgeable Account Services representatives to help at every stage.Browse http://alexiahtc.com Alexiacare Corporation, 11207A Lockwood Drive, Silver Spring, MD 20901