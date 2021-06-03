California’s Most Impactful Life Sciences Trade Group Reveals New Brand Reflecting Unique Identity

Press Releases California Life Sciences Press Release Share Blog

The “Association” and “Institute” will become “California Life Sciences” to better reflect the ecosystem it represents.





Together, California Life Sciences empowers the sector to deliver innovative solutions for healthier lives, as well as other challenges to which biotechnology presents unique solutions such as sustainable and renewable materials, bio-agriculture and synthetic biology. CLS will maintain their established leadership role in California by continuing to advocate for effective national, state and local policies that protect and preserve the ecosystem, as well as the vital work of supporting entrepreneurs and life sciences companies from the earliest stages of development through community partnerships and other programs.



CLS’s new tagline, “Limitless Possibility Lives Here,” underscores the rich history of the State of California as the birthplace of biotechnology, and the innovative and collaborative nature of the CLS membership and their collective partnerships. The spirit of entrepreneurship and the relentless pursuit of solutions to the world’s most pressing challenges is embodied in the CLS DNA.



“This is an exciting moment for our members,” said Mike Guerra, President and Chief Executive Officer of California Life Sciences. “The new brand builds on past leadership and reflects the strength and unity we will carry into the future, a future in which we continue to champion favorable policy, entrepreneurship, education and career development. Our new look reflects our inherent drive towards being the most impactful life sciences trade association advocating for our community.”



"California is a flourishing life sciences ecosystem, fueled by pioneering spirit and expertise,” said Lori Lindburg, Senior Vice President, Innovation and Inclusion at California Life Sciences, and President & CEO of the Institute. “Bringing our two organizations and those we serve under the umbrella of California Life Sciences reflects this spirit and bolsters our commitment to develop and diversify the industry’s innovation pipeline, and to support those who are driving - or who aspire to drive - solutions for a better, healthier world."



The application of biology, medical technology, and the fundamental advances in our understanding of the world around us continue to drive innovation in the 21st Century. It also drives job growth and shapes an economy that is progressively more bio-based and dependent on the innovation originating in our golden state. California’s 3,700+ life sciences companies, world-class universities and biological research institutes are leading the way, and we could not be prouder of the work they do.



The COVID-19 pandemic is a testament to the value of the life sciences in treating, preventing, and innovating solutions to global challenges.



California Life Sciences proudly works alongside its members and stands committed to driving solutions together. They have built something wonderful in California – a sector that we must preserve and improve. They have continued to work with industry, academia, and lawmakers to streamline regulations, increase education and research funding, improve the tax climate, and deliver other policy changes that protect health innovation and patient access to care. All this while incubating the next generation of innovation through business leadership and a passion for the ecosystem that sustains our sector.



About California Life Sciences (CLS)

California Life Sciences (CLS) is the state’s most influential and impactful life sciences membership organization, advocating for the sector and its diverse innovation pipeline. For more than 30 years, CLS has served the community by supporting companies of all sizes, from early-stage innovators and startups to established industry leaders in the fields of biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, and medical technology. As integral components of a healthy and collaborative ecosystem, CLS also works closely with universities, academic and research institutions, the investment community, and other critical partners that promote this vibrant sector. With offices in South San Francisco, San Diego, Sacramento, Los Angeles, and Washington DC, CLS works to shape public policy, improve access to breakthrough technologies, educate lawmakers, and advance equity within our ecosystem by championing innovative solutions for some of the most pressing challenges of our times. In doing so, CLS fulfills its mission to protect and nurture California’s life sciences industry, empowering discoveries that lead to healthier lives around the world. #WeAreCaliforniaLifeSciences



Oliver Rocroi

916-588-0965



califesciences.org/

Orocroi@califesciences.org



