Nearing the 102nd Anniversary of the Treaty of Versailles, Lawyer/Historian Releases First History Retrospective Detailing the Three Leaders Behind WWI’s Ill-Fated Deal

June 28 marks the 102nd anniversary of the Treaty of Versailles, the treaty that officially ended WWI and set in motion conditions that author Robert F. Klueger argues, led to the rise of the Nazi party and WWII. The task to determine the terms of peace came down to three men. In his latest book, best-selling author and historian Klueger looks to find a deeper understanding of who each of these men were and how they attempted to repair a broken world after the “war to end all wars” ended.





In “Wilson, Clemenceau, Lloyd George and the Roads to Paris,” best-selling author and historian Robert F. Klueger looks to find a deeper understanding of who each of these men were and how they attempted to repair a broken world after the “war to end all wars” ended.



Meeting in Paris in the winter of 1919, the three leaders would take months to forge a viable treaty in a world that saw Europe crippled by the ravages of the war and the U.S. emerging to world dominance. It is only by a stroke of historic fortune that today we are able to gain insight into those days and the dynamics between the three men. The deliberations were kept secret and the only record which remains came from an interpreter’s hidden transcript, that managed to survive France’s subsequent occupation and the Second World War. Klueger uses this historical record as a launching point to look back at the lives of each man and how their individual pasts influenced the future of the entire world.



Hardcover, paperback, and eBook editions are available at



About the author



Over two decades ago, author Robert F. Klueger read a book about the 1919 Paris Peace Conference, the event that culminated in the Treaty of Versailles. The fateful events of that era remained with him for years, continuing to be curious about the men behind the treaty. Upon retiring from law in 2016, he had the opportunity to explore the subject and seek an answer to those nagging questions about the identities, personalities, and beliefs of these men.



Beyond his career in law, Robert F. Klueger has a history as a best-selling author and historian. A graduate of the University of Pennsylvania, he holds a degree in political science, as well as a law degree from Fordham Law School. Prior to his career and education, he served as a communications officer in the United States Navy. The author of five other books, his focus has been to write on various aspects of law, including asset protection, estate planning, and buying and selling businesses. This is his work of historical non-fiction. He currently resides in Bradenton, Florida.



