Announcing Anne Hudson as VP of Partner Development - Diversity, Inclusion & Culture at iHeartMedia

Anne Hudson is a culture curator and brand storyteller. Known for ideation and thought leadership throughout her career, Anne has worked with iconic brands. She'll collaborate to create diverse cultural moments, amplifying messages through iHeartMedia Multiplatform Group in San Francisco.





Anne will lead in developing exciting partnerships across the iHeartMedia network including championing both National and Local opportunities for the 24-7 Black Information Network (BIN), exciting podcasts from diverse creator voices (The Black Effect, My Cultura, and more), development of celebrity influencer embedded opportunities, integrations with PRIDE Radio and amplifying celebrity influencer content in the top markets in the country (including The Breakfast Club, Big Boy’s Neighborhood, Chicago’s Morning Takeover with Leon, Kyle & Kendra, Home Grown Radio with DJ Hed & Chuck Dizzle, Sana G in the Morning, Big Von, Shay Diddy and more. Additionally, Ms. Hudson is excited to help integrate and embed products in iHeartMedia signature and exclusive live events (iHeartRadio Music Festival & Daytime Stage, iHeartRadio Music Awards, iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina, Jingle Ball and more) and to help companies support community initiatives through IMPACT marketing-an opportunity to put some advertising dollars towards company community service initiatives.



Hudson began her successful career building cross-platform campaigns for diverse lifestyle engagement, working in a variety of positions for iHeartMedia for more than 15-years in three of the top media markets - San Francisco, Chicago and Los Angeles. Previous positions include: Vice President of Sales for REAL 92.3 - Hip Hop + Market Events & Brand Partnerships - West (iHeartMedia Los Angeles), Local Sales Manager (iHeartMedia Chicago -WGCI, WVAZ, Inspiration 1390) and General Sales Manager for 106.1 KMEL and Wild 94.9. She has also held other management positions in both Los Angeles and San Francisco.



As Anne Hudson shares, “I’m both in and of the culture, for me it’s personal. I’m passionate about diversity and inclusion in marketing; my unique expertise (SF, Chicago & LA) and combination of successful collaborations across categories, is unmatched. I get excited about working with brands to build, meaningful and inspiring cultural moments. I know the importance of utilizing the power of social audio, the true power of iHeartMedia - the only multi-platform company that can reach everyone - 91 percent of Americans - everywhere they are in their listening journey. I return to iHeartMedia with a true belief that it is the right place to help brands innovate and maximize truly passionate, authentic, targeted, measurable and inclusive reach on a large scale and with the power to help inspire positive changes in our communities - and I can help ideate and activate this vision for both local and national efforts; that is my personal mission.” Anne Hudson is excited to collaborate on true strategic partnerships and create diverse cultural moments, amplifying messages through iHeartMedia Multiplatform Group in San Francisco guided by the dynamic leadership Katie Wilcox - Regional President of iHeartMedia as well as Joe Cunningham, Senior Regional Vice President.



About Anne Hudson (@AnneintheCity):

For more information about Anne Hudson, including speaking engagements on diversity, inclusion and culture in advertising, brand engagement and consultation on collaborative brand partnerships follow her and reach out directly at anne@iheartmedia.com or through social media. How can she help?:



- LinkedIn (http://linkedin.com/in/annehudson)

- Instagram / Clubhouse @anneinthecity & Twitter (@anneinthecitySF)



About iHeartMedia, Inc.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ: IHRT) is the number one audio company in the United States, reaching nine out of 10 Americans every month. It consists of three business groups.



With its quarter of a billion monthly listeners, the iHeartMedia Multiplatform Group has a greater reach than any other media company in the U.S. Its leadership position in audio extends across multiple platforms, including more than 860 live broadcast stations in over 160 markets nationwide; its National Sales organization; and the company’s live and virtual events business. It also includes Premiere Networks, the industry’s largest Networks business, with its Total Traffic and Weather Network (TTWN); and BIN: Black Information Network, the first and only 24/7 national and local all news audio service for the Black community. iHeartMedia also leads the audio industry in analytics, targeting and attribution for its marketing partners with its SmartAudio suite of data targeting and attribution products using data from its massive consumer base. San Francisco, CA, June 09, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Announcing Anne Hudson in a new role as VP of Partner Development - Diversity, Inclusion & Culture at iHeartMedia San Francisco. Anne Hudson is a culture curator and brand storyteller. She has developed innovative marketing brand partnerships throughout her expansive career. From influencer-activated creative partnerships, to embedded opportunities - award shows, podcasts, concerts, celebrity webisodes/episodes and more, Anne's focus is to engage diverse audiences in an authentic and memorable way. Known for ideation and thought leadership throughout her career Anne has worked with iconic brands including Disney, McDonald's, Pepsi, Coca Cola, Revlon, Wells Fargo, Official GRAMMYs Gift Lounge, Paramount Pictures, Toyota, Mercedes, Comcast, BET, Macy's, E&J Brandy, Levi's, Hennessy, T-Mobile, Kaiser, First5 California, and many more. Anne is excited to now continue to collaborate and create diverse cultural moments and partnerships that amplify messages utilizing the multi-platform, massive reach medium that is iHeartMedia in her new role.Anne will lead in developing exciting partnerships across the iHeartMedia network including championing both National and Local opportunities for the 24-7 Black Information Network (BIN), exciting podcasts from diverse creator voices (The Black Effect, My Cultura, and more), development of celebrity influencer embedded opportunities, integrations with PRIDE Radio and amplifying celebrity influencer content in the top markets in the country (including The Breakfast Club, Big Boy’s Neighborhood, Chicago’s Morning Takeover with Leon, Kyle & Kendra, Home Grown Radio with DJ Hed & Chuck Dizzle, Sana G in the Morning, Big Von, Shay Diddy and more. Additionally, Ms. Hudson is excited to help integrate and embed products in iHeartMedia signature and exclusive live events (iHeartRadio Music Festival & Daytime Stage, iHeartRadio Music Awards, iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina, Jingle Ball and more) and to help companies support community initiatives through IMPACT marketing-an opportunity to put some advertising dollars towards company community service initiatives.Hudson began her successful career building cross-platform campaigns for diverse lifestyle engagement, working in a variety of positions for iHeartMedia for more than 15-years in three of the top media markets - San Francisco, Chicago and Los Angeles. Previous positions include: Vice President of Sales for REAL 92.3 - Hip Hop + Market Events & Brand Partnerships - West (iHeartMedia Los Angeles), Local Sales Manager (iHeartMedia Chicago -WGCI, WVAZ, Inspiration 1390) and General Sales Manager for 106.1 KMEL and Wild 94.9. She has also held other management positions in both Los Angeles and San Francisco.As Anne Hudson shares, “I’m both in and of the culture, for me it’s personal. I’m passionate about diversity and inclusion in marketing; my unique expertise (SF, Chicago & LA) and combination of successful collaborations across categories, is unmatched. I get excited about working with brands to build, meaningful and inspiring cultural moments. I know the importance of utilizing the power of social audio, the true power of iHeartMedia - the only multi-platform company that can reach everyone - 91 percent of Americans - everywhere they are in their listening journey. I return to iHeartMedia with a true belief that it is the right place to help brands innovate and maximize truly passionate, authentic, targeted, measurable and inclusive reach on a large scale and with the power to help inspire positive changes in our communities - and I can help ideate and activate this vision for both local and national efforts; that is my personal mission.” Anne Hudson is excited to collaborate on true strategic partnerships and create diverse cultural moments, amplifying messages through iHeartMedia Multiplatform Group in San Francisco guided by the dynamic leadership Katie Wilcox - Regional President of iHeartMedia as well as Joe Cunningham, Senior Regional Vice President.About Anne Hudson (@AnneintheCity):For more information about Anne Hudson, including speaking engagements on diversity, inclusion and culture in advertising, brand engagement and consultation on collaborative brand partnerships follow her and reach out directly at anne@iheartmedia.com or through social media. How can she help?:- LinkedIn (http://linkedin.com/in/annehudson)- Instagram / Clubhouse @anneinthecity & Twitter (@anneinthecitySF)About iHeartMedia, Inc.iHeartMedia (NASDAQ: IHRT) is the number one audio company in the United States, reaching nine out of 10 Americans every month. It consists of three business groups.With its quarter of a billion monthly listeners, the iHeartMedia Multiplatform Group has a greater reach than any other media company in the U.S. Its leadership position in audio extends across multiple platforms, including more than 860 live broadcast stations in over 160 markets nationwide; its National Sales organization; and the company’s live and virtual events business. It also includes Premiere Networks, the industry’s largest Networks business, with its Total Traffic and Weather Network (TTWN); and BIN: Black Information Network, the first and only 24/7 national and local all news audio service for the Black community. iHeartMedia also leads the audio industry in analytics, targeting and attribution for its marketing partners with its SmartAudio suite of data targeting and attribution products using data from its massive consumer base. The iHeartMedia Digital Audio Group includes the company’s fast-growing podcasting business -- iHeartMedia is the number one podcast publisher in downloads, unique listeners, revenue and earnings -- as well as its industry-leading iHeartRadio digital service, available across more than 250 platforms and 2,000 devices; the company’s digital sites, newsletters, digital services and programs; its digital advertising technology companies; and its audio industry-leading social media footprint. Contact Information Anne in the City, LLC for Anne Hudson

Anne Hudson

661-593-9559



