Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases YES-Homes Luxury Group Press Release Share Blog

Receive press releases from YES-Homes Luxury Group: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds: Top Real Estate Broker Partners with Premier Luxury Team for Expansion

Rachel Sartain Tenpenny has partnered with co-founders Marian Yon Maguire and Rhonda Sanderford of YES-Homes Luxury real estate sales group with Keller Williams Realty.





Tenpenny originally joined Keller Williams Realty in 2009, at the time moving away from a successful real estate sales career to open and lead what has become the most dominant real estate brokerage in the area in residential, luxury and commercial real estate. She is a student, teacher and coach of the real estate market. With 20 years of practice in the industry, her knowledge of the local real estate market and respect in the community is insurmountable.



"We’ve watched Rachel grow as an expert and leader in the field for many years. We joined her office to gain her unparalleled coaching and knowledge of the business models. We are ecstatic to have her work with us to ensure the quality and sophisticated service we provide touches more buyers and sellers," commented Sanderford.



YES-Homes was founded in 2002 in St. Petersburg, FL by Rhonda Sanderford and Marian Yon Maguire as a luxury real estate partnership with a sincere belief in delivering a personal touch in everything they do. Their Luxury brand joined Keller Williams Realty in 2015 to anchor the KW Luxury Homes Division in downtown St. Pete.



“We couldn’t be more thrilled to have Rachel partner with Rhonda and I. She is the perfect fit to help us continue providing our ‘white-glove’ service to all of our customers and expand our business,” commented Yon Maguire in a recent interview.



During her nearly 12 year tenure with Keller, Tenpenny has become a certified trainer with Keller Williams University, certified MAPS Coach, received the coveted black belt recruiter award and has been recognized year after year for running one of the most productive and profitable offices in the Keller network. Tenpenny is also a shareholder partner of two Keller Williams offices, owned by Kevin Chadwick, a native to the area and local business entrepreneur.



Chadwick enthusiastically stated, “I have had the pleasure of working with Rachel for over ten years. She has been at the helm as CEO and partner in the business. Rachel has created a track record of success for our company and all of our agents. I know Rachel is the kind of leader that will continue to grow, learn and succeed in all of her endeavors. Our entire Keller Williams family looks forward to continuing to work alongside her as she embarks on a new and exciting venture.”



As a long standing member of the Pinellas Realtor Organization and an active real estate investor, Tenpenny said she was “excited to put the years of training back into action. The tools, resources and models Keller Williams Realty has taught me over the years brings me great confidence to put my knowledge back into practice with one of the premier luxury teams in the area.”



Keller Williams Realty International Regional Director, Georgia Alpizar, stated, “We are very excited for Rachel’s next opportunity to lead YES Homes Luxury sales team. She has been an amazing leader for our North Florida Region as the Team Leader of the St. Petersburg Market Center, and most recently, as the CEO of the Chadwick Pinellas offices. We believe her leadership skills, business acumen and market expertise will assist in growing YES Homes to become the dominant Luxury team in Tampa Bay.”



Keller Williams Realty International has been a leader in the local realty market since its St. Petersburg launch in 2009. Keller Williams Realty Inc. is an Austin, Texas-based, real estate franchise company with more than 159,000 real estate agents, operating in more than 800 market centers across the World. KW is the largest residential real estate company in the United States. The company was founded in 1983 by Gary Keller and Joe Williams with the mission “to build careers worth having, business worth owning and lives worth living” for its associates. For more information about YES-Homes, Rachel Sartain Tenpenny or Keller Williams Realty, please contact Rachel at 727-742-7939 or email Rachel@yes-homes.com St. Petersburg, FL, June 11, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Managing broker and CEO, Rachel Sartain Tenpenny, with Keller Williams Realty-Chadwick group, has recently stepped down from her position operating a $1.3 billion dollar sales organization to become an owner/operator along side of Marian Yon Maguire and Rhonda Sanderford of YES-Homes Luxury real estate sales group.Tenpenny originally joined Keller Williams Realty in 2009, at the time moving away from a successful real estate sales career to open and lead what has become the most dominant real estate brokerage in the area in residential, luxury and commercial real estate. She is a student, teacher and coach of the real estate market. With 20 years of practice in the industry, her knowledge of the local real estate market and respect in the community is insurmountable."We’ve watched Rachel grow as an expert and leader in the field for many years. We joined her office to gain her unparalleled coaching and knowledge of the business models. We are ecstatic to have her work with us to ensure the quality and sophisticated service we provide touches more buyers and sellers," commented Sanderford.YES-Homes was founded in 2002 in St. Petersburg, FL by Rhonda Sanderford and Marian Yon Maguire as a luxury real estate partnership with a sincere belief in delivering a personal touch in everything they do. Their Luxury brand joined Keller Williams Realty in 2015 to anchor the KW Luxury Homes Division in downtown St. Pete.“We couldn’t be more thrilled to have Rachel partner with Rhonda and I. She is the perfect fit to help us continue providing our ‘white-glove’ service to all of our customers and expand our business,” commented Yon Maguire in a recent interview.During her nearly 12 year tenure with Keller, Tenpenny has become a certified trainer with Keller Williams University, certified MAPS Coach, received the coveted black belt recruiter award and has been recognized year after year for running one of the most productive and profitable offices in the Keller network. Tenpenny is also a shareholder partner of two Keller Williams offices, owned by Kevin Chadwick, a native to the area and local business entrepreneur.Chadwick enthusiastically stated, “I have had the pleasure of working with Rachel for over ten years. She has been at the helm as CEO and partner in the business. Rachel has created a track record of success for our company and all of our agents. I know Rachel is the kind of leader that will continue to grow, learn and succeed in all of her endeavors. Our entire Keller Williams family looks forward to continuing to work alongside her as she embarks on a new and exciting venture.”As a long standing member of the Pinellas Realtor Organization and an active real estate investor, Tenpenny said she was “excited to put the years of training back into action. The tools, resources and models Keller Williams Realty has taught me over the years brings me great confidence to put my knowledge back into practice with one of the premier luxury teams in the area.”Keller Williams Realty International Regional Director, Georgia Alpizar, stated, “We are very excited for Rachel’s next opportunity to lead YES Homes Luxury sales team. She has been an amazing leader for our North Florida Region as the Team Leader of the St. Petersburg Market Center, and most recently, as the CEO of the Chadwick Pinellas offices. We believe her leadership skills, business acumen and market expertise will assist in growing YES Homes to become the dominant Luxury team in Tampa Bay.”Keller Williams Realty International has been a leader in the local realty market since its St. Petersburg launch in 2009. Keller Williams Realty Inc. is an Austin, Texas-based, real estate franchise company with more than 159,000 real estate agents, operating in more than 800 market centers across the World. KW is the largest residential real estate company in the United States. The company was founded in 1983 by Gary Keller and Joe Williams with the mission “to build careers worth having, business worth owning and lives worth living” for its associates. For more information about YES-Homes, Rachel Sartain Tenpenny or Keller Williams Realty, please contact Rachel at 727-742-7939 or email Rachel@yes-homes.com Contact Information Keller Williams Realty St. Pete

Rachel Sartain Tenpenny

727-742-7939



YES-Homes.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from YES-Homes Luxury Group Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend