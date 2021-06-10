Denali Advanced Integration Featured on CRN’s 2021 Solution Provider 500 List





jhogan@thechannelcompany.com Redmond, WA, June 10, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Denali Advanced Integration today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Denali to its 2021 Solution Provider 500 list. CRN announces its top 500 solution providers list each year, ranking the leading IT channel partner organizations across North America by revenue.This year’s impressive list represents a remarkable combined revenue of over $403 billion, underscoring the immense impact and influence these partners have on the IT industry today.Denali’s continuous innovation in enterprise IT solutions paired with a customer first service promise has positioned it as a global leader in the IT solutions industry. Denali’s persistent commitment to delivering exceptional IT solutions has increased its rank on this list from 75th in 2020, to 48th in 2021.Denali’s solution architects and expert technical teams hold the highest levels of technology certifications. The company’s highly skilled employees and customer-first mission provide a strategic advantage for enterprise organizations seeking to implement mobility, networking, storage, security, software development and other IT solutions."The Channel Company validates our team’s ability to anticipate the dynamic changes in the needs of our customers," said Majdi Daher, co-founder and CEO. “As demand for new solutions continues to surge, the amazing people at Denali persist in meeting those challenges by keeping our customer-first promise as our central focus.“Thank you to our technology partners for their support in this achievement, and to CRN and the Channel Company for recognizing Denali on this prestigious list.”“CRN’s Solution Provider 500 list serves as the industry standard for top-performing technology integrators, strategic service providers, and IT consultants, which makes it a valuable resource for technology vendors looking to partner with today’s best-of-breed IT solution providers,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “On behalf of The Channel Company, I’d like to congratulate these companies for their incredible contributions to the growth and success of the IT channel.”The complete 2021 Solution Provider 500 list is available online at www.CRN.com/SP500 and a sample from the list will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine.About Denali Advanced IntegrationDenali Advanced Integration delivers enterprise IT solutions and services, powered by strategic experts and best of breed technologies to help guide our clients through the most complex IT challenges. Denali was founded by the Daher family in 1992 in Redmond, Washington and has since grown to be a global leader in providing essential enterprise technology with offices, distribution centers and headquarters throughout North America, Europe, Middle East, India, and Asia. Denali provides people, process and technology that helps customers attain and sustain outstanding business outcomes. The company has received several awards from its partners for innovation and outstanding Customer First service. www.denaliai.com Follow Denali Advanced Integration: LinkedIn Twitter , and Instagram 2021 Denali Advanced Integration. All rights reserved.About The Channel CompanyThe Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace.2021 The Channel Company, LLC. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.The Channel Company Contact:Jennifer HoganThe Channel Companyjhogan@thechannelcompany.com