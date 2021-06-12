Aura Management Welcomes Rachel Blankinship as New Director of Operations

Aura Management is excited to welcome Rachel Blankinship to their Richmond, VA office as one of the Directors of Operations. Having Rachel and her team join Aura as they expand their territory will not only bring new potential business but also access to top-notch talent.





Prior to the pandemic, Rachel worked in a different field of marketing, but knew that she longed for the opportunity to develop other individuals, something not offered by her then employer. She decided to take an opportunity to change her career path and began working in the Atlanta, GA office where she gained valuable insight on business and leadership. From there, she was able to mentor and develop new professionals to achieve their goals and become better leaders.



"As a young professional, it was important for me to be appreciated, but more importantly, to coach, and be coached by, people who embodied those same traits." - Rachel Blankinship



Rachel's expansion with Aura's team allows them to meet the needs of their growing clients. Looking into Quarter Three, Rachel is excited to grow and develop her team as well as her team's culture.



"This company gives me the ability to be me. It's so nice to be a part of an organization that is fostering future female leaders. And now, I get to be one of the key developers of those future leaders. It's very exciting," Blankinship shared.



