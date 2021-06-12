PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
Aura Management

Press Release
Share      Blog

Receive press releases from Aura Management: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds:

Aura Management Welcomes Rachel Blankinship as New Director of Operations


Aura Management is excited to welcome Rachel Blankinship to their Richmond, VA office as one of the Directors of Operations. Having Rachel and her team join Aura as they expand their territory will not only bring new potential business but also access to top-notch talent.

Aura Management Welcomes Rachel Blankinship as New Director of Operations
Richmond, VA, June 12, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Aura Management is buzzing with excitement to welcome the new Director of Operations Rachel Blankinship to their growing office in Richmond, VA. Growth is always an exciting time for any business. Having Rachel and her team join Aura as they expand their territory will bring, not only new potential business, but also access to top-notch talent. There are a lot of opportunities for this team to access in Virginia's capital.

Prior to the pandemic, Rachel worked in a different field of marketing, but knew that she longed for the opportunity to develop other individuals, something not offered by her then employer. She decided to take an opportunity to change her career path and began working in the Atlanta, GA office where she gained valuable insight on business and leadership. From there, she was able to mentor and develop new professionals to achieve their goals and become better leaders.

"As a young professional, it was important for me to be appreciated, but more importantly, to coach, and be coached by, people who embodied those same traits." - Rachel Blankinship

Rachel's expansion with Aura's team allows them to meet the needs of their growing clients. Looking into Quarter Three, Rachel is excited to grow and develop her team as well as her team's culture.

"This company gives me the ability to be me. It's so nice to be a part of an organization that is fostering future female leaders. And now, I get to be one of the key developers of those future leaders. It's very exciting," Blankinship shared.

For more information on career opportunities, team events, marketing campaigns, community involvement, or general inquiries please email hr@auramanagementinc.com or check out their company page at www.auramanagementinc.com.
Contact Information
Aura Management
Becca Schlegel
804-396-3227
Contact
www.auramanagementinc.com/
Attached Files
Aura Management Press Release
Filename: AURAMANAGEMENTPRESSRELEASE.pdf

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Aura Management
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help