PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
Christ Church USA

Press Release
Share      Blog

Receive press releases from Christ Church USA: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds:

Christ Church Prepares to Host Prayerfest 2021


A prayer and worship festival for the nation and world.

Christ Church Prepares to Host Prayerfest 2021
Rockaway, NJ, June 11, 2021 --(PR.com)-- The 9,500 member Christ Church will host Prayerfest 2021 on Friday, July 30, 2021 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at 140 Green Pond Road in Rockaway, New Jersey (USA). Hosted by Dr. David D. Ireland, lead pastor and founder of the multicampus church, this annual event draws thousands from around the globe via the Web to pray for their communities, the nation and the world.

Special guests include Jon Tyson, lead pastor of Church of the City in New York, NY and the worship music will be led by Christ Church Collective. Dr. Ireland, author of over 20 books including "One in Christ," will share timely instructions on the power of prayer.

Although registration for the in-person experience is limited due to social distancing, Prayerfest 2021 will also be livestreamed from the church’s Facebook and YouTube pages. For more information, visit https://prayerfest.net/.
Contact Information
Christ Church
Rev. Ryan E. Faison
973-783-1010 ext. 270
Contact
www.Christchurchusa.org
Dominique Betts-Payne

973-783-1010 (ext. 426)

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Christ Church USA
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help