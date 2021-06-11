Christ Church Prepares to Host Prayerfest 2021

Although registration for the in-person experience is limited due to social distancing, Prayerfest 2021 will also be livestreamed from the church’s Rockaway, NJ, June 11, 2021 --( PR.com )-- The 9,500 member Christ Church will host Prayerfest 2021 on Friday, July 30, 2021 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at 140 Green Pond Road in Rockaway, New Jersey (USA). Hosted by Dr. David D. Ireland, lead pastor and founder of the multicampus church, this annual event draws thousands from around the globe via the Web to pray for their communities, the nation and the world.Special guests include Jon Tyson, lead pastor of Church of the City in New York, NY and the worship music will be led by Christ Church Collective. Dr. Ireland, author of over 20 books including "One in Christ," will share timely instructions on the power of prayer.Although registration for the in-person experience is limited due to social distancing, Prayerfest 2021 will also be livestreamed from the church’s Facebook and YouTube pages. For more information, visit https://prayerfest.net/