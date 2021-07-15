Fancy Black and White Doodle Pop Artwork First Begun in the Last Century Finally Seeing Completion Now in Unique Award-Winning Full-Color Cross-Generation Collaboration

Two Florida artists team up on an innovative and colorful new line of award-winning works. First conceived as black and white ink drawings in the 1970s by Charles Ecker, Jamie Roberts adds her own modern spin digitally applying bright colors that speak to the era they were first created. With abstract concepts and palettes reminiscent of the Pop Psychedelic art movements, these "Distinctly Dazzling Doodles" begin in one millennium destined to end in another.