Kronos Wallet Adds Support for New Decentralized Social Media Network BitClout (CLOUT)

Denarius (D): Los Angeles, CA, June 19, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Kronos Wallet, the beta open source multi-cryptocurrency wallet application, has added support for the new decentralized social media network and cryptocurrency: BitClout (CLOUT).Kronos Wallet, is a new application beta from the developers of Denarius (D), it provides people a way to socialize and transact without a central authority. This new proof of concept takes decentralization, blockchain, and privacy to the next level. “Users” are able to freely join the Kronos Wallet platform. The Kronos Wallet software is redundantly available due to its use in peer-to-peer and cryptographic technology. Kronos Wallet has no downtime or possible banning of the platform. The code is open source available on Github. Kronos Wallet now supports the next generation in social media: BitClout.Kronos is a secure cryptocurrency wallet that can now send and receive BitClout (CLOUT) cryptocurrency. BitClout integration has just begun and the developers have already started adding BitClout profile support, with a lot more planned for the future. Kronos Wallet also has chat reinvented. With the Kronos Chat you can chat and send cryptocurrency across the world in seconds. End-to-end encrypted messages and no storage of your chats, anywhere. Kronos Chat is powered by YOU by leveraging the latest peer-to-peer technologies.Censorship is everywhere and increasing daily. Kronos Wallet allows you to be truly free, with “self-moderation.” You finally have the power to choose your own censorship while you socialize. Kronos stores only required data securely and locally, not on an unknown centralized server in the cloud. Kronos supports optional Two Factor Authentication (2FA) and One-time Password (OTP) Yubikey authentication and uses BIP39 technology for your cryptocurrency wallet with the most advanced and leading encryption technologies available today.For more informationKronos Wallet: https://kronoswallet.com Kronos on BitClout: https://bitclout.com/u/kronoswallet Denarius (D): https://denarius.io Contact Information Denarius

