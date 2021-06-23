Mid-Tier Advocacy, Inc. Announces the Appointment of Mr. Jose Arrieta to Become a Board Member

Jose Arrieta most recently served as the former Chief Information Officer and Chief Data Officer of HHS joins Mid-Tier Advocacy, Inc. Board of Directors. Mr. Arrieta will enhance the board’s focus on acquisition and procurement policies that support the growth of a small and mid-size firm.Before assuming the CIO role, he was the Deputy Assistant Secretary for Acquisition and Grants at HHS overseeing $26 billion dollars in contract awards and $800 billion dollars in grants.





Mid-Tier Advocacy, Inc. announced today the appointment of Mr. Jose Arrieta to its board of directors. This brings the number of board members to twelve (12), who support the non-profit’s work and advocate on the challenge of growing from a small business into a larger mid-tier business, which has been exacerbated by the global Pandemic.



Jose Arrieta most recently served as the former Chief Information Officer and Chief Data Officer of HHS. He brings over 17 years of expertise in technology management, innovation, policy, small business and acquisition/ procurement solutions. Before assuming the CIO role, he was the Deputy Assistant Secretary for Acquisition and Grants at HHS overseeing $26 billion dollars in contract awards and $800 billion dollars in grants.



Additionally, Jose was the Director of IT 70 for GSA, a $20 billion dollar a year a contract vehicle that services federal, state and local customers. Jose is a well-respected leader in applying emerging technologies, especially blockchain, artificial intelligence/machine learning and robotic process automation, to Federal business processes.



Currently, Jose founded a small business called Imagineeer. Imagineeer focuses on developing solutions for organizations that want to modernize and become autonomous, data driven, A.I. powered, and energy efficient. Jose also is an early-stage investor focused on providing capital to start ups that are committed to a distributed ecosystem.



Jose has deep experience in all phases of the acquisition life cycle and has served in a broad range of executive roles within the Federal Government and private industry. “We’re excited to welcome Mr. Arrieta and expand our board which will bring additional expertise and insight to our work,” said Bryan Davis, President of Mid-Tier Advocacy.



“We have worked diligently to ensure MTA’s board and leadership represents a variety of policy experts, thought leaders, businesses and advocacy groups. Mr. Arrieta will enhance our organization by bringing exceptional experience in acquisition and procurement policy,” said Ms. Tonya Saunders, Chairman and Founder of Mid-Tier Advocacy.



“As a small business I embrace growing pains because that is in fact proof that I am growing,” Jose Arrieta said.



About Mid-Tier Advocacy, Inc.

Mid-Tier Advocacy, Inc., (MTA) is (a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization dedicated to the sustainability of mid-tier firms who support the federal government and its mission. MTA has built a diverse coalition of advanced small business owners from around the nation, which consists of small and mid-tier firms - many of which are in their growth phase and can benefit from policies that support the growth of a small business. Website: https://midtier.org



