Gaylan Hendricks and Taylor Martin Announce SSB as New Name for Insurance Company, Senior Security Benefits, Inc.


Gaylan Hendricks, Chief Executive Officer, and Taylor Martin, Chief Marketing Officer, announced that “SSB” is the newly rebranded name of the company Senior Security Benefits, Inc. (SSBI) and Insurance Marketing Group, a leader in the U.S. health insurance industry. With rapid growth of the $80 million company, 2021 was the time to consolidate the company under one unified brand name. SSB has a newly redesigned logo and website with changes to social media accounts coming soon.

Fort Worth, TX, June 24, 2021 --(PR.com)-- The beginning of 2021 signaled a new beginning for Senior Security Benefits, Inc. (SSBI) and Insurance Marketing Group, a leader in the U.S. health insurance industry. Gaylan Hendricks, Chief Executive Officer, and Taylor Martin, Chief Marketing Officer, announced that “SSB” is the newly rebranded name of the company. “It was time to bring the company together under one unified name to best represent who we are, to indicate our great plans for the future, and to make our name more distinct for our customers, agents, and carrier partners,” Hendricks said.

Hendricks founded SSBI in 2001 and moved into a storefront in 2003 in northwest Fort Worth with 5 employees. After working with Hendricks for several years at another firm, Taylor Martin joined the company as CMO in 2004. As the company grew, SSBI began doing business as Insurance Marketing Group to better represent the company’s role in the under age 65 market and Senior Security Benefits in the senior market.

Since its inception, SSB has experienced rapid growth with currently 19 employees and sales over $80 million on the 2020 year-end broker report. The company’s growth indicated it was time to consolidate the name to SSB as it prepares for continued progress. Martin, said, “I am delighted to celebrate the company’s past successes and begin an exciting new era under the name SSB.”

SSB has introduced a fully redesigned logo and website to usher in the change, and it can be found at www.insmg.com. They will be rolling out fresh changes to social media platforms as well. Of the changes, Hendricks says, “We can’t wait to see what the future holds for SSB and look forward to many fantastic years ahead, of course none of this would be possible without our wonderful partners comprised of agents and carriers along with our amazing team.”
Contact Information
Senior Security Benefits, Inc.
Gaylan Hendricks
817-626-4800
Contact
www.insmg.com
Timothy Malone - Attorney at Law
817-336-2400

Click here to view the company profile of Senior Security Benefits, Inc.
Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Senior Security Benefits, Inc.
