Press Releases Hispanic Health Council Press Release Share Blog

Receive press releases from Hispanic Health Council: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds: Mimi-Choon Quiñones, PhD, MBA, Joins Hispanic Health Council as the Co-Chief Research Officer





She is a Medical Anthropologist graduated from the American University in London and has Master’s in Business Administration from the London School of Economics. Her areas of expertise include medical anthropology, public policy, medical advocacy, healthcare regulations, patient engagement and real world-data. She has worked in over 193 countries in the Middle East, Africa, Eastern and Western Europe. She has extensive experience in clinical research, planning, protocol design and implementation, risk management and establishing strategic partnership with key stakeholders. She was a founder of a patient advocacy-training program in clinical trials. Dr. Choon-Quiñones is bilingual in Mandarin, Cantonese, Spanish and Italian.



About Hispanic Health Council

HHC has provided health and social services to Latinos and other diverse communities for more than 40 years. The organization engages the community by providing core health services, community-based research, provider training and policy advocacy. Some of the HHC’s core programs include parent and family learning, behavioral health services, maternal and infant health, and community nutrition initiatives. Hartford, CT, June 25, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Dr. Mimi-Choon Quinones, MBA, has joined the Hispanic Health Council as the co-chief research officer to lead the Research, Advocacy and Training Departments.She is a Medical Anthropologist graduated from the American University in London and has Master’s in Business Administration from the London School of Economics. Her areas of expertise include medical anthropology, public policy, medical advocacy, healthcare regulations, patient engagement and real world-data. She has worked in over 193 countries in the Middle East, Africa, Eastern and Western Europe. She has extensive experience in clinical research, planning, protocol design and implementation, risk management and establishing strategic partnership with key stakeholders. She was a founder of a patient advocacy-training program in clinical trials. Dr. Choon-Quiñones is bilingual in Mandarin, Cantonese, Spanish and Italian.About Hispanic Health CouncilHHC has provided health and social services to Latinos and other diverse communities for more than 40 years. The organization engages the community by providing core health services, community-based research, provider training and policy advocacy. Some of the HHC’s core programs include parent and family learning, behavioral health services, maternal and infant health, and community nutrition initiatives. Contact Information Hispanic Health Council

Joan Cruz

860-527-0856



www.hispanichealthcouncil.org



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Hispanic Health Council