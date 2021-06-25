PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
Hispanic Health Council

Press Release
Share      Blog

Receive press releases from Hispanic Health Council: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds:

Mimi-Choon Quiñones, PhD, MBA, Joins Hispanic Health Council as the Co-Chief Research Officer


Mimi-Choon Quiñones, PhD, MBA, Joins Hispanic Health Council as the Co-Chief Research Officer
Hartford, CT, June 25, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Dr. Mimi-Choon Quinones, MBA, has joined the Hispanic Health Council as the co-chief research officer to lead the Research, Advocacy and Training Departments.

She is a Medical Anthropologist graduated from the American University in London and has Master’s in Business Administration from the London School of Economics. Her areas of expertise include medical anthropology, public policy, medical advocacy, healthcare regulations, patient engagement and real world-data. She has worked in over 193 countries in the Middle East, Africa, Eastern and Western Europe. She has extensive experience in clinical research, planning, protocol design and implementation, risk management and establishing strategic partnership with key stakeholders. She was a founder of a patient advocacy-training program in clinical trials. Dr. Choon-Quiñones is bilingual in Mandarin, Cantonese, Spanish and Italian.

About Hispanic Health Council
HHC has provided health and social services to Latinos and other diverse communities for more than 40 years. The organization engages the community by providing core health services, community-based research, provider training and policy advocacy. Some of the HHC’s core programs include parent and family learning, behavioral health services, maternal and infant health, and community nutrition initiatives.
Contact Information
Hispanic Health Council
Joan Cruz
860-527-0856
Contact
www.hispanichealthcouncil.org

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Hispanic Health Council
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help