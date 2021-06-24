Press Releases Interlochen Press Release Share Blog

Receive press releases from Interlochen: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds: Local Young Phoenix Artist to Attend World-Renowned Interlochen Arts Camp

Caroline Schumann, 14, of Phoenix, AZ has been accepted and will attend Interlochen Arts Camp, the nation’s premier multidisciplinary summer arts program for aspiring artists in grades 3 through 12. Schumann, the daughter of Mr. Paul Schumann and Dr. Kathleen Schnier, will study classical voice at Interlochen.





Caroline Schumann, 14, of Phoenix has been accepted and will attend Interlochen Arts Camp, the nation’s premier multidisciplinary summer arts program for aspiring artists in grades 3 through 12. Schumann, the daughter of Mr. Paul Schumann and Dr. Kathleen Schnier, will study classical voice at Interlochen.



Schumann is a student at Arizona School for the Arts. Her recent credits include All Shook Up (Pinnacle Creative Arts), Suessical, Jr (Almost Famous Theatre at Phoenix Theatre), Nutcracker Swing (Convergence Ballet), Das Reingold (Arizona Opera), and most recently the National Anthem at Chase Field for University of Phoenix. Caroline was awarded 2nd place for Youth Musical Theatre at the Cal-Western Region NATS Competition in 2020. She studies voice with Mary Jane McCloskey and dance at Ballet Theatre of Phoenix. Schumann is represented through Dani’s Agency, LLC.



Artistic students ages 8-18 from around the world convene at Interlochen to expand their capacity in music, theatre, dance, creative writing, visual arts, and film. Through daily classes, enriching electives, and frequent performances, Interlochen students explore the full breadth of the arts, pursue creative breakthroughs, and forge lifelong cross-cultural friendships. Immersed in a multidisciplinary artistic environment, young creatives find reflection, rejuvenation, and inspiration on Interlochen’s pristine 1,200-acre wooded campus.



“We are excited to celebrate the start of the 93rd season of Interlochen Arts Camp,” said Trey Devey, President of Interlochen Center for the Arts. “It is thrilling to witness the remarkable growth that takes place at Interlochen as students discover their potential and take their talent to the next level.”



With a global alumni base that includes creative leaders in the arts and many other fields, Interlochen Arts Camp has been at the forefront of arts education for nearly a century. Among distinguished Camp alumni are Norah Jones, Josh Groban, Rufus Wainwright, Jessye Norman, Loren Maazel, actor Anthony Rapp, cartoonist Cathy Guisewite, and many more. Approximately ten percent of the nation’s professional orchestra musicians have roots at Interlochen and the alumni community has been awarded nearly 100 Grammy Awards.



In addition to hundreds of performances, presentations, and readings by young artists, Interlochen brings leading artists to its northern Michigan campus. In recent years, guest artists have included Joshua Bell, Diana Ross, Wynton Marsalis, Yo-Yo Ma, Lady Antebellum, Harry Connick Jr., and many more.



About Interlochen Arts Camp

Interlochen Arts Camp is the nation’s premier multidisciplinary summer arts program, where emerging artists transform passion and potential into purpose. Guided by internationally renowned artists, campers age 8 to 18 study music, theatre, dance, visual arts, creative writing, and film in a glorious, natural setting with like-minded peers. Learn more at camp.interlochen.org. Follow Interlochen Center for the Arts on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube at @interlochenarts.



Media Contact

Simone Silverbush

Director of Media Relations and Communications

ssilverbush@interlochen.org | 231.276.7296 Phoenix, AZ, June 24, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Caroline Schumann will join artistic students across disciplines from around the world and celebrated guest artists on Interlochen’s scenic northern Michigan campus.Caroline Schumann, 14, of Phoenix has been accepted and will attend Interlochen Arts Camp, the nation’s premier multidisciplinary summer arts program for aspiring artists in grades 3 through 12. Schumann, the daughter of Mr. Paul Schumann and Dr. Kathleen Schnier, will study classical voice at Interlochen.Schumann is a student at Arizona School for the Arts. Her recent credits include All Shook Up (Pinnacle Creative Arts), Suessical, Jr (Almost Famous Theatre at Phoenix Theatre), Nutcracker Swing (Convergence Ballet), Das Reingold (Arizona Opera), and most recently the National Anthem at Chase Field for University of Phoenix. Caroline was awarded 2nd place for Youth Musical Theatre at the Cal-Western Region NATS Competition in 2020. She studies voice with Mary Jane McCloskey and dance at Ballet Theatre of Phoenix. Schumann is represented through Dani’s Agency, LLC.Artistic students ages 8-18 from around the world convene at Interlochen to expand their capacity in music, theatre, dance, creative writing, visual arts, and film. Through daily classes, enriching electives, and frequent performances, Interlochen students explore the full breadth of the arts, pursue creative breakthroughs, and forge lifelong cross-cultural friendships. Immersed in a multidisciplinary artistic environment, young creatives find reflection, rejuvenation, and inspiration on Interlochen’s pristine 1,200-acre wooded campus.“We are excited to celebrate the start of the 93rd season of Interlochen Arts Camp,” said Trey Devey, President of Interlochen Center for the Arts. “It is thrilling to witness the remarkable growth that takes place at Interlochen as students discover their potential and take their talent to the next level.”With a global alumni base that includes creative leaders in the arts and many other fields, Interlochen Arts Camp has been at the forefront of arts education for nearly a century. Among distinguished Camp alumni are Norah Jones, Josh Groban, Rufus Wainwright, Jessye Norman, Loren Maazel, actor Anthony Rapp, cartoonist Cathy Guisewite, and many more. Approximately ten percent of the nation’s professional orchestra musicians have roots at Interlochen and the alumni community has been awarded nearly 100 Grammy Awards.In addition to hundreds of performances, presentations, and readings by young artists, Interlochen brings leading artists to its northern Michigan campus. In recent years, guest artists have included Joshua Bell, Diana Ross, Wynton Marsalis, Yo-Yo Ma, Lady Antebellum, Harry Connick Jr., and many more.About Interlochen Arts CampInterlochen Arts Camp is the nation’s premier multidisciplinary summer arts program, where emerging artists transform passion and potential into purpose. Guided by internationally renowned artists, campers age 8 to 18 study music, theatre, dance, visual arts, creative writing, and film in a glorious, natural setting with like-minded peers. Learn more at camp.interlochen.org. Follow Interlochen Center for the Arts on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube at @interlochenarts.Media ContactSimone SilverbushDirector of Media Relations and Communicationsssilverbush@interlochen.org | 231.276.7296 Contact Information Interlochen

Simone Silverbush, Director of Media Relations and Communications

231.276.7296



Interlochen.org

Attached Files PDF Version of Press Release Filename: Schumannpressrelease.pdf

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Interlochen