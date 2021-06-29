BDA Advises Niometrics on Its Sale to Audax-backed Mobileum

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases BDA Partners Ltd Press Release Share Blog

Niometrics is a deep network analytics company that provides real-time data analytics, advanced AI and machine learning algorithms, and Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) solutions for Communications Service Providers (CSPs), to develop strategies and decisions for new digital businesses, customer experience management, and network planning & optimization. Niometrics partners with some of the largest CSPs in the world. Headquartered in Singapore, the company has operations and R&D hubs across Asia-Pacific, Europe and the Middle East.



Mobileum is a leading global provider of analytics solutions for roaming and network services, security, risk management, and testing and monitoring solutions. The acquisition expands Mobileum’s actionable analytics platform with customer discovery, engagement, and experience capabilities, enabling CSPs to identify new revenue streams, and to improve customer experience across the entire customer lifecycle. The acquisition of Niometrics will enrich Mobileum’s existing solutions with deep network analytics and applied machine learning, while expanding its portfolio with customer intelligence solutions.



Jeff Acton, Partner and Head of Technology, BDA, said: “We’re delighted to have advised Niometrics on its successful sale to Mobileum. Niometrics sits at the intersection of software, machine learning, 5G and data analytics - all exciting and high growth sectors in Asia, where BDA is seeing increasing deal activity, and building a track record.”



Deal Team

Jeff Acton, Partner, Head of Technology, Tokyo

Anindita (Andi) Das, Director, Singapore

Pius Sutopo, Vice President, Singapore

Sean Hu, Associate, Singapore

Michael Lim, Analyst, Singapore



About Audax Private Equity

Audax Group is a leading alternative investment manager with offices in Boston, New York, and San Francisco. Since its founding in 1999, the firm has raised over $27bn in capital across its Private Equity and Private Debt businesses. Audax Private Equity has invested over $6 billion in more than 135 platforms and over 950 add-on companies, and is currently investing out of its $3.5bn, sixth private equity fund. Through its disciplined Buy & Build approach, Audax seeks to help platform companies execute add-on acquisitions that fuel revenue growth, optimize operations, and significantly increase equity value. With more than 250 employees and over 100 investment professionals, the firm is a leading capital partner for North American middle market companies. www.audaxprivateequity.com



About Niometrics

Niometrics is a network analytics company that provides solutions for Communications Service Providers (CSPs) to develop strategies and decisions for new digital businesses, customer experience management, and network planning and optimization. Analyzing a combined base of 500 million subscribers who consume and exchange over 60 PB of data daily, Niometrics’ proprietary, full-stack Deep Network Analytics (DNA) technology extracts, processes, and transforms in real time complex network data into insights, enabling CSPs to take better and more timely actions to drive higher business ROIs. Niometrics partners with some of the largest telecommunications providers in the world. Based in Singapore, the company has operations and R&D hubs across Asia-Pacific, Europe and the Middle East. www.niometrics.com



About Mobileum Inc.

Mobileum is a leading provider of telecom analytics for roaming, network services, security, risk management and domestic and international connectivity testing. More than 900 operators rely on its Active Intelligence platform, which provides advanced analytics based solutions, enabling customers to connect operational intelligence with real-time actions that increase revenue, improve customer experience and reduce costs. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, Mobileum has global offices in Dubai, Germany, India, Portugal, Singapore and the UK. www.mobileum.com



About BDA

BDA Partners is the global investment banking advisor for Asia. We are a premium provider of Asia-related advice to sophisticated clients globally, with over 20 years’ experience advising on cross-border M&A, capital raising, and financial restructuring. We provide global reach with our teams in New York and London, and true regional depth through our seven Asian offices in Mumbai, Singapore, Ho Chi Minh City, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Seoul and Tokyo. BDA has deep expertise in the Chemicals, Consumer & Retail, Health, Industrials, Services and Technology sectors. We work relentlessly to earn our clients’ trust by delivering insightful advice and outstanding outcomes.



BDA Partners has strategic partnerships with William Blair, a premier global investment banking business, and with DBJ (Development Bank of Japan), a Japanese government-owned bank with US$150bn of assets.



