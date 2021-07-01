Local Minority Small Business Advocate Selected as Member of the Class of 2021 Small Business Administration (SBA) Emerging Leader Program

Press Releases TMB Tax & Financial Services, LLC Press Release Share Blog

The SBA Emerging Leaders Initiative is a federal training initiative that specifically focuses on executives of businesses poised for growth in historically challenged communities. The E200-Birmingham initiative provides these executives with the organizational framework, resource network, and motivation required to build sustainable businesses and promote economic development within urban communities.



“I am proud of Emerging Leaders’ success to date, and the impact the training has made in helping to take small businesses from across the country to the next level,” said Allen Gutierrez, Associate Administrator of the SBA’s Office of Entrepreneurial Development. “As small businesses are recovering from the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic, SBA will continue to provide key resources to help businesses to grow even stronger and return to prosperity. Since its inception in 2008, Emerging Leaders has trained more than 4,000 small business owners, creating over 7,000 jobs, generating over $500 million in new financing, and securing over $4 billion in government contracts.”



“Excited is an understatement,” Bayles says. “Being a member of this prestigious group of business owners is a personal reward for the hard work and commitment that I’ve poured into my business over the past year. Despite the pandemic, our company finished strong economically and has surpassed our income projections by 40%. Not only will our company benefit from the curriculum of this program; but most importantly, the knowledge we’ll learn will allow us to continue to empower the women and minority business owners that serve.”



Talibah Bayles is a Birmingham, Alabama native and National Business Advocate on a mission to bring genuine solutions for ignored small businesses. She is the driving force behind TMB Tax & Financial Services, a full-service tax advisory & action planning firm located in Birmingham, Alabama with clients across the United States.



In July 2020, Talibah provided testimony before the U.S. Senate Committee on Small Business & Entrepreneurship as an advocate for minority-owned small businesses shut out of COVID-19 funding. During this important conversation, Ms. Bayles identified and recommended next steps to break the barriers and to ensure access to capital.



Ms. Bayles is a current member of the National Small Business Association (NSBA) Leadership Council where she serves on the Taxation and Health & Human Resources Committees. Additionally, Ms. Bayles is a member of the National Association of Women Business Owners (NAWBO). She is currently serving as a chartering member of the NAWBO Alabama Chapter and member of NAWBO’s National Advocacy Group. Ms. Bayles served as a Member of the City of Birmingham’s Inaugural Small Business Council (SBC) 2019-2021.



To learn more about Talibah and TMB Tax & Financial Services, visit www.trusttmbtaxes.com.



About the U.S. Small Business Administration

Talibah M. Bayles

205-407-7367



https://trusttmbtaxes.com

https://www.facebook.com/tmbtaxesllc/



