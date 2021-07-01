Super-Connector Rosemarie Truman to Serve as Advisory Board Chair for Relatus

Relatus has created a new Board of Advisors, naming Rosemarie Truman, Chair of the Board of Advisors. Relatus is a new expert knowledge and networking and relationship sciences platform providing augmented intelligence in this new category. Ms. Truman will provide unique expertise from her background with 50 of the Fortune 100 companies in over 15 countries.





Rosemarie Truman has over 25 years of experience as an entrepreneur, startup catalyst, impact investor, and former corporate executive. Rosemarie led growth strategies for 50 of the global Fortune 100 companies in over 15 countries. Her specialty is growth investment strategy.



Rosemarie has architected, engineered, and led a series of “first of a kind” enterprises. Rosemarie serves as the Founder and CEO of Ignite Social Impact, the first crowd-equity platform to democratize impact investing. Ignite allows “Tech-for-Good” social impact companies to raise up to $5 million. Rosemarie is also the Founder and CEO of the Center for Advancing Innovation (CAI), a 501c3 non-profit with a mission to identify breakthrough inventions and maximize their commercial potential through an award-winning, disruptive innovation platform. Through Rosemarie’s leadership, CAI is the first startup catalyst to launch 300+ companies in 6 years based on access to 170,000 taxpayer- funded inventions. Before launching CAI, Rosemarie spearheaded IBM’s innovation strategy practice globally and was recognized with the Golden Circle Award, IBM’s highest honor. Rosemarie also served as head of strategy of the world’s largest brokerage firm, Marsh & McLennan, and developed the first marketplace exchange for the world’s elite insurance brokerage firms. Rosemarie held strategy leadership roles at Booz Allen Hamilton, Oracle, and PRTM. Rosemarie began her career at Goldman Sachs, where she established the first straight-through processing platform for the New York Stock Exchange trading floor, transforming investment banking.



Rosemarie said, "Relatus is changing lives. Over my career, I've spent countless hours trying to find the right people to engage to accomplish my goals. I wish that Relatus had existed sooner! The Ignite Social Impact and CAI communities are already benefiting from Relatus. I look forward to helping Relatus become a household name."



Joyce Reitman, CEO of Relatus, added, "I’ve had the honor of working with some of the most recognizable and successful business leaders in the world. Rosemarie Truman contributes a unique value proposition with her substantial expertise in innovation, emerging technologies, and tireless energy towards the success of the ventures where she is involved. The Relatus team is delighted to have Rosemarie leading our Advisory Board.”



“Great advisors enable great companies. Rosemarie brings a wealth of professional experience and intellect, invaluable industry insights, and powerful relationships to Relatus,” shared Monte Gibbs, Founder, and Chairman of Relatus. “We’re growing as a company from her advisement and benefitting immensely from her contributions.”



About Relatus:

Relatus is the new expert knowledge networking and relationship sciences platform connecting people and companies, via their networks and goals. We connect you and your mission with the most relevant individuals, contacts, and companies, both within and beyond your immediate network, who can enable you and provide you with invaluable data, insights, and tools for managing, measuring, and achieving your goals. Learn more at



About CAI:

The Center for Advancing Innovation (CAI) is a global public-private partnership, non-profit focused on creating a virtuous circle of innovation and driving growth breakthroughs through novel, creative paradigms,, and models. CAI’s mission is to accelerate and increase the volume of technology commercialization to ignite entrepreneurship, bolster the global economy, and maximize the potential of promising inventions. CAI’s award-winning challenge-based accelerator, rigorous evidence-based due diligence, and capital-efficient lean management models serve to hyper-accelerate “gazelle” high-performing startups for outsized investor returns. For additional information about CAI, please visit



About Ignite Social Impact:

