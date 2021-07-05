Jump Rope for Hope Loves Company

This past weekend, Hope Loves Company launched the Jump Rope for Hope Loves Company fundraiser to raise awareness for its mission as well as critical funding. Founded in 2012, Hope Loves Company is the only non-profit in the U.S. to provide both educational and emotional support to children and young adults who have had or have a loved one living with ALS.





To join the event and help support caregiving children and their families simply:



Jump: Create a short video jumping rope...be creative, have fun with it, get some laughs...all while helping to raise funds for the kids.



Tag & Share: Tag your video with #JumpRopeForHopeLovesCompany and then post/share it on TikTok, Instagram, Twitter and Facebook and ask your friends and family to share this with their networks as well. The goal is to create a ripple effect that raises awareness and funds as far and wide as possible.



Donate: Whatever you can...please...a few dollars from a ton of folks will go a long way towards raising awareness and the funds needed to continue to support these kids...and, by doing so, helping to achieving their Jump Rope for Hopes Loves Company goal of $50,000.



Besides having some fun and helping an incredible cause, the first 1,000 people who tag/post/share their video and donate $10 or more will receive a specially designed Jump Rope for Hope jump rope.



Hope Loves Company is the only nonprofit and 501c(3) in the United States with the mission of providing both emotional and educational support to children and young adults who have had or have a loved one battling ALS. ALS is a neuromuscular disease that causes damage to the nerve cells controlling voluntary muscle movement. Currently, there is no known cause or cure for ALS and it is fatal. There are approximately 30,000 people in the United States who live with ALS and most of them have children in their lives.



Hope Loves Company provides free resources to children and young adults whose lives have been affected by ALS. Camp HLC Camp HLC is a free, three-day retreat for families affected by ALS to have fun, make new connections and learn new coping skills. Camp HLC is available to the children (ideally 6-21 years of age) and grandchildren (and close family members) of people living with ALS or to children who have lost someone to ALS. Family members, including those who are living with ALS are also invited to join Camp HLC. At Camp HLC, participants will meet peers affected by ALS, have fun during recreational activities, learn new coping skills, and feel supported by their peers and counselors.



