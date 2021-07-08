"Power" Star Joseph Sikora's Black Fox Productions Taps Writer Craig Gore to Adapt Crime Thriller "Everybody Pays"
Joseph Sikora, best known as Tommy Egan on Starz’s “Power” franchise, has tapped veteran writer Craig Gore to adapt the book “Everybody Pays: Two Men, One Murder, and the Price of Truth.”
Los Angeles, CA, July 08, 2021 --(PR.com)-- The true story follows Chicago's most feared hitman, Harry Aleman, who was brought to trial for murder in the late 1970s. At this time, organized crime plagued the city and unsolved mob-related murders numbered over a thousand. Bob Lowe, a working-class family man, witnessed Aleman commit a murder and came forward to testify against him but Aleman proved to be more difficult to bring down than the Chicago prosecutors could have imagined. He was protected by the “Outfit,” who had a strict code of silence, and who had cops and even judges under their control.
Bob Lowe would learn first hand the myriad ways of how the system can fail. Aleman was acquitted at his first trial and wasn't retried until the 90’s, twenty-years later. Aleman would go on to commit multiple more hits for the mob while Lowe and his children were forced into hiding in the witness protection program and their lives were destroyed. Lowe’s life later hit a downward spiral and he ended up serving time in prison while Aleman walked the streets a free man.
Veteran Chicago Tribune writers Maurice Possley and Rick Kogan gained insider access to the “Outfit” to write this honest portrayal of the mob's distorted moral universe, the legal system it corrupted and a witness-protection system riddled with flaws. In this charged and ultimately redemptive story, only one man emerges a hero.
Joseph Sikora, best known as Tommy Egan on Starz’s “Power” franchise, has a first-look deal for his Black Fox Productions banner with Lionsgate TV. Joseph is also heralded for his roles on “Ozark,” “True Detective” and “Maniac.” His brother, Albin Sikora, handles day-to-day operations at Black Fox. Albin got his start at ICM in New York, and more recently served as Director of Public Affairs at Weber Shandwick in Washington, D.C. Joseph and Albin are looking to create storylines inspired in part by their native Chicago - exposing the inner-workings of the city, that follow the establishment of modern-day institutions and laws, and that define often-ignored pockets of the urban landscape.
Joseph Sikora shared the news Wednesday in a Facebook post “Thrilled to be working with the highest calibre writer, Craig Gore, to adapt the book 'Everybody Pays' for the big screen.”
Craig Gore has served as writer and Executive Producer for such shows as “Chicago P.D.” for NBC and “S.W.A.T.” for CBS/Sony. Gore has also sold numerous TV pilots, most recently “The Alphabets” to Fox, based on the life of DEA agent Jack Riley (credited with bringing down cartel kingpin “El Chapo”) with David Ayer attached to direct.
