CoolSculpting Las Vegas Clinic Secret Body Does It Again in 2021, Attaining #1 in Las Vegas and Nevada for the Fat Freezing Procedure; Awarded Club 10,000
Secret Body, Las Vegas' leading CoolSculpting Las Vegas practice, specializing in CoolSculpting Las Vegas, and with over 10,000 treatments completed by the staff, they have clearly distinguished themselves among the best. And the company agrees, recognizing the practice as a Coolsculpting Certified Practice and #1 in Nevada for the procedure.
Las Vegas, NV, July 08, 2021 --(PR.com)-- With more than 10,000 Coolsculpting treatments completed in Las Vegas, Secret Body is among only a handful of CoolSculpting practices in the nation to achieve Club 10,000.
Secret Body, Las Vegas' leading CoolSculpting Las Vegas practice. Specializing in CoolSculpting Las Vegas, and with over 10,000 treatments completed by the staff, they have clearly distinguished themselves among the best. And the company agrees, recognizing the practice as a CoolSculpting Certified Practice and #1 in Nevada for the procedure.
With multiple CoolSculpting Las Vegas systems to treat more than one area at once and with their complete suite of CoolSculpting applicators to treat different parts of the body, Secret Body CoolSculpting Las Vegas Clinic is committed to offering its patients the ideal Las Vegas CoolSculpting experience. Throughout the Las Vegas, Summerlin, and Henderson area, Secret Body maintains its clear leadership in the CoolSculpting Las Vegas industry, by offering a unique luxury experience with exclusive specialized treatment plans.
Secret Body Las Vegas is a little bit of a secret, rarely doing any advertising, most of their clients are referred from word of mouth.
CoolSculpting Las Vegas is a safe, non-invasive, FDA-cleared treatment for fat loss in hard-to-lose areas, such as the waist, abdomen, inner and outer thighs, and under the chin. Fat cells are targeted and frozen with a cooling technology. The frozen fat cells are then naturally eliminated from the body. More than seven million CoolSculpting treatments have been provided worldwide with proven results.
“It's a privilege to be awarded again number one for the CoolSculpting Las Vegas procedure,” shared Kate Robertson Secret Body's manager. "The reason for our success is no secret. It's the Golden Rule – the simple idea that we treat others the way we would want to be treated. We are honored to be recognized and awarded Club 10,000 award. We like being a little bit of a hidden Secret, we do not do a lot of advertising, most of our clients are referral based or word of mouth," says Kate Robertson.
Secret Body has been consistent at staying number one in Nevada for the CoolSculpting procedure and has also gone thru extra training to be a CoolSculpting Certified Practice with the whole staff also being CoolSculpting Certified.
The world's number one, non-invasive fat removal treatment called CoolSculpting Las Vegas will be featured at a free CoolSculpting Las Vegas event, open to the public, August 07, 2021 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Secret Body Las Vegas in Henderson, Nevada. Those who attend can enter to win a free treatment, qualify for exclusive specials, as well as enter a drawing to win a CoolSculpting treatment. Reservations are suggested for this CoolSculpting Las Vegas event. Secret Body Las Vegas will be offering champagne and hors d'oeuvre. Call Secret Body at 702-564-1982 to RSVP.
About CoolSculpting
CoolSculpting® Las Vegas is a non-invasive treatment that directly targets diet- and exercise-resistant bulges. Since fat cells are more sensitive to cold than surrounding skin and tissue, fat cells are “frozen” beneath the skin and gradually metabolized by the body. CoolSculpting Las Vegas is not a weight loss procedure, but can yield visible fat reduction of 20 to 25 percent per session. Optimal results will take a few months to appear. Provided that a patient maintains his or her weight following a successful treatment, results are long lasting. Ideal candidates are in overall good physical health and close to their ideal weight. CoolSculpting Las Vegas is ideal for people who don't want to get more invasive fat removal options but are concerned with areas of exercise-resistant fat around their thighs, abdomen or love handles. CoolSculpting is not a weight loss solution.
CoolSculpting works by precisely, and in a controlled fashion, delivering cooling to fat cells under the skin. Fat cells freeze at higher temperatures than surrounding tissue. Once treated with CoolSculpting, the fat cells crystallize, freeze, then die. The body naturally processes the fat and eliminates the dead cells over time.
Some patients need only one in-office CoolSculpting procedure, while others might need more. But once the fat cells are frozen and eliminated by the body, they're gone for good.
About Secret Body Medical Spa Las Vegas
Secret Body is among a handful of CoolSculpting practices in the nation to achieve Club 10,000 in recognition of performing over 10,000 treatments. Secret Body specializes in the fat-freezing treatment called CoolSculpting. Secret Body's luxury medical spa is 100% non-surgical. The company strives to incorporate the elements of a luxury spa. Chairs and tables are covered in soft, warm blankets with pleasing colors. Soothing music is played in the background in an atmosphere of calm and quiet. The staff includes a highly trained team of certified CoolSculpting technicians and medical assistants with years of experience, with supervision by a plastic surgeon, working together for maximum results for each client.
Secret Body Medical Spa
2810 Bicentennial Parkway
Henderson, Nevada 89044
702.564.1982 | anthemsecretbody.com
