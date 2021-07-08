CoolSculpting Las Vegas Clinic Secret Body Does It Again in 2021, Attaining #1 in Las Vegas and Nevada for the Fat Freezing Procedure; Awarded Club 10,000

Secret Body, Las Vegas' leading CoolSculpting Las Vegas practice, specializing in CoolSculpting Las Vegas, and with over 10,000 treatments completed by the staff, they have clearly distinguished themselves among the best. And the company agrees, recognizing the practice as a Coolsculpting Certified Practice and #1 in Nevada for the procedure.