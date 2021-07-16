Cgaea.com Launches AI Green Dollar e-Wallet
Latest version of Cgaea mobile software for IOS and Android launches globally.
Casper, WY, July 16, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Cgaea Inc. releases its latest proprietary mobile software and AI green dollar e-wallet. The recent version of the Cgaea mobile app is designed to enable users to keep track of the daily carbon foot-print, with a lens on promoting green living lifestyles to reverse climate change.
The Cgaea AI e-wallet feature is designed to generate green dollars as a reward for daily green acts. This feature enables green dollars to be used in the Cgaea circular, green micro-economy for vendor partners, ranging from online education, pollution-free travel, solar-energy housing and vegan diet among others.
A disruptive aspect of the Cgaea green dollar e-wallet is to enable users to pay for house-call/telemedicine services through its DocDash feature, a medical care network designed to provide care within one hour of the initial request. DocDash is scheduled to launch globally Spring 2022 as inspired by successful test-market results pre-covid19 pandemic.
Cgaea aims to empower and serve a current multi-billion global population that lacks adequate access to affordable medical care, housing, education etc, via its green dollar e-wallet, defining a circular green micro-economy for the user: www.cgaea.com.
The Cgaea AI e-wallet feature is designed to generate green dollars as a reward for daily green acts. This feature enables green dollars to be used in the Cgaea circular, green micro-economy for vendor partners, ranging from online education, pollution-free travel, solar-energy housing and vegan diet among others.
A disruptive aspect of the Cgaea green dollar e-wallet is to enable users to pay for house-call/telemedicine services through its DocDash feature, a medical care network designed to provide care within one hour of the initial request. DocDash is scheduled to launch globally Spring 2022 as inspired by successful test-market results pre-covid19 pandemic.
Cgaea aims to empower and serve a current multi-billion global population that lacks adequate access to affordable medical care, housing, education etc, via its green dollar e-wallet, defining a circular green micro-economy for the user: www.cgaea.com.
Contact
Cgaea Inc.Contact
Jay Bogollagama
202-642-8145
www.cgaea.com
Jay Bogollagama
202-642-8145
www.cgaea.com
Categories