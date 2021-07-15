World Champion Surfer Shaun Tomson Teams Up with Airbnb to Offer Exclusive Olympic Perspective
From pioneering tube-riding, to winning the world title, to creating a champion mindset in the modern world, Tomson breaks down how to crack “the code” to be #1.
Santa Barbara, CA, July 15, 2021 --(PR.com)-- In just a couple of short weeks surfing will make its long-awaited debut in the Olympic Games and the sport, culture and surfing will enter a new era. To bring a unique insight and perspective to the upcoming historical moment, 1977 world champion, Shaun Tomson is teaming up with Airbnb.com to offer the Olympic Surf Experience, a series of exclusive virtual online seminars accessible from anywhere in the world.
Tomson will be breaking down the medal contenders, competitive strategies, the pressure surfing’s first Olympic athletes will face, as well as judging criteria, the history of competitive surfing and the boards the surfers will be riding.
The way that surfers travel, compete, ride waves and thrive in their personal and professional lives has changed immensely over the last year and Tomson will also be sharing how to turbo-charge one’s purpose through his transformational CODE Method derived from his critically acclaimed book, Surfer’s Code: 12 Simple Lessons for Riding Through Life.
“I am excited to share my experience of what it takes to be the best one can be. The gold medal will be won by decimal points, and I will discuss what it takes to have that infinitesimal edge to become number one in the world,” Tomson explains.
“I will talk about the physical and mental aspects of surfing, how to develop the winning mindset along with equipment, maneuvers and strategy. Hope you can join me for surfing’s first entry into the Olympics – participants will come away inspired, energized and in the flow zone.”
Olympian Surf Experience seminars hosted by Shaun Tomson will run every day from Friday, July 23 through Monday, August 1. Price per session will be $30.
More information and all airtimes: Airbnb.com.
About Shaun Tomson:
For the last 10 years Shaun Tomson has been traveling the world giving seminars to corporations, universities, high schools and other groups - sharing a message of commitment, hope and transformational change. Growing up in Durban, South Africa, the 1977 world surfing champion has been named by Surfer Magazine as one of the Ten Greatest Surfers Of All Time.
Tomson draws from the lessons he’s learned as a pioneer in sport, an international competitive surfer, successful entrepreneur, transformational leadership expert and as a loving father and dedicated husband who had to overcome the tragedy of losing his teenage son.
Outside of the water, over the course of his career, Tomson has started, managed and sold two multi-million-dollar clothing brands – Instinct in the 1980s and Solitude (co-founded with his wife Carla) in the ‘90s. He’s the writer and producer of the award-winning documentary film Bustin’ Down the Door.
He holds a degree in Business Administration and Finance from the University of Natal and a Master of Science in Leadership from Northeastern University.
An inductee in the Jewish and South African Sports Hall of Fame, the U.S. Surfing Hall of Fame, Tomson received the SIMA Environmentalist of the Year Award in 2002. He is a past board member of Surfrider Foundation and the Santa Barbara Boys and Girls Club. He is an ambassador for Boys to Men, a youth mentoring organization, Santa Barbara Maritime Museum and Surfrider Foundation.
Tomson currently lives with his wife and son in Santa Barbara, California and still finds time to chase the perfect wave.
Tomson will be breaking down the medal contenders, competitive strategies, the pressure surfing’s first Olympic athletes will face, as well as judging criteria, the history of competitive surfing and the boards the surfers will be riding.
The way that surfers travel, compete, ride waves and thrive in their personal and professional lives has changed immensely over the last year and Tomson will also be sharing how to turbo-charge one’s purpose through his transformational CODE Method derived from his critically acclaimed book, Surfer’s Code: 12 Simple Lessons for Riding Through Life.
“I am excited to share my experience of what it takes to be the best one can be. The gold medal will be won by decimal points, and I will discuss what it takes to have that infinitesimal edge to become number one in the world,” Tomson explains.
“I will talk about the physical and mental aspects of surfing, how to develop the winning mindset along with equipment, maneuvers and strategy. Hope you can join me for surfing’s first entry into the Olympics – participants will come away inspired, energized and in the flow zone.”
Olympian Surf Experience seminars hosted by Shaun Tomson will run every day from Friday, July 23 through Monday, August 1. Price per session will be $30.
More information and all airtimes: Airbnb.com.
About Shaun Tomson:
For the last 10 years Shaun Tomson has been traveling the world giving seminars to corporations, universities, high schools and other groups - sharing a message of commitment, hope and transformational change. Growing up in Durban, South Africa, the 1977 world surfing champion has been named by Surfer Magazine as one of the Ten Greatest Surfers Of All Time.
Tomson draws from the lessons he’s learned as a pioneer in sport, an international competitive surfer, successful entrepreneur, transformational leadership expert and as a loving father and dedicated husband who had to overcome the tragedy of losing his teenage son.
Outside of the water, over the course of his career, Tomson has started, managed and sold two multi-million-dollar clothing brands – Instinct in the 1980s and Solitude (co-founded with his wife Carla) in the ‘90s. He’s the writer and producer of the award-winning documentary film Bustin’ Down the Door.
He holds a degree in Business Administration and Finance from the University of Natal and a Master of Science in Leadership from Northeastern University.
An inductee in the Jewish and South African Sports Hall of Fame, the U.S. Surfing Hall of Fame, Tomson received the SIMA Environmentalist of the Year Award in 2002. He is a past board member of Surfrider Foundation and the Santa Barbara Boys and Girls Club. He is an ambassador for Boys to Men, a youth mentoring organization, Santa Barbara Maritime Museum and Surfrider Foundation.
Tomson currently lives with his wife and son in Santa Barbara, California and still finds time to chase the perfect wave.
Contact
Howard MediaContact
Jake Howard
949-547-3263
shauntomson.com
Jake Howard
949-547-3263
shauntomson.com
Multimedia
Categories