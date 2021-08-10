Transform Africa Launches the Rollan College School of Literacy in Malawi
Transform Africa launches the Rollan College School of Literacy in Lilongwe, Malawi, Africa with former Malawi President, Her Excellency Dr. Joyce Banda.
Akron, OH, August 10, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Transform Africa, Inc., founded by His Excellency Dr. Rollan Roberts to solve complex systematic and structural challenges on the African continent, has launched its first Rollan College School of Literacy in Lilongwe, Malawi jointly with former Malawi President, Her Excellency Dr. Joyce Banda.
The literacy rate in Malawi among women in 2020 was 59%. The Rollan College School of Literacy’s blockchain remote learning management platform and curriculum teaches illiterate and under-literate youth and adults to read and write at a high school level in 6 months.
“Students have not been to school of any kind for over 18 months,” says Her Excellency Dr. Joyce Banda. His Excellency Dr. Roberts, says, “Virtual education and remote learning has not been an option in Malawi due to lack of virtual curriculum, minimal access to internet, and lack of devices where internet is available. This is a special day for the Malawi people and the future economic growth and development that will come from dramatically improving the literacy rate in Malawi. It truly is the most empowering thing we could do for women and youth.”
Transform Africa has donated tablets tuition, and online/offline curriculum to 500 Malawi girl students representing a $110,000 donation.
About Dr. Rollan Roberts II
His Excellency Dr. Rollan Roberts is the founder of Transform Africa, Inc., Rollan College and Courageous! (an Artificial General Intelligence and quantum-proof Cybersecurity think tank), an advisor to national governments, and former CEO of the Hoverboard company - the single, hottest, global, consumer product of 2015. In addition to being nominated to the Central Command Task Force for the Department of Defense, receiving African diplomatic designation of “His Excellency,” and founding Transform Africa, he has a Doctorate degree in Global Business and Entrepreneurship, founded the CEO Cruise, the African Diplomatic Entrepreneur Summit, and the International Down Syndrome CEO Camp, authored 4 international best-selling books, is Chairman of the Board for the International Association of Pageantry, and spoke to China’s government and business leaders on the U.S.-China Trade War at the Great Hall of the People in Tiananmen Square, Beijing, China.
For more information, please visit www.Transform-Africa.com, www.RollanCollege.com and www.CourageousExperience.com.
About Transform Africa, Inc.
Transform Africa, Inc. was founded by His Excellency Dr. Rollan Roberts to solve complex systematic and structural clean water, entrepreneur education, food security, and national security challenges and facilitate strategic impactful investment to accelerate the economic, technological, educational, social and healthcare transformation of Africa. As the second-largest continent in the world representing 15+% of the world’s population (1.352 billion), Africa is the last greatest continent for extraordinary social and economic development that directly affects 70% of the world's youth by 2030. Transform Africa is supported by numerous African partners and stakeholders with significant impact, resources, and reach, including presidents and governments, spiritual leaders, business community, and media with the objective of transforming the social, political, economic, and fabric of the culture of the continent while preserving and valuing their rich tribal heritage.
The literacy rate in Malawi among women in 2020 was 59%. The Rollan College School of Literacy’s blockchain remote learning management platform and curriculum teaches illiterate and under-literate youth and adults to read and write at a high school level in 6 months.
“Students have not been to school of any kind for over 18 months,” says Her Excellency Dr. Joyce Banda. His Excellency Dr. Roberts, says, “Virtual education and remote learning has not been an option in Malawi due to lack of virtual curriculum, minimal access to internet, and lack of devices where internet is available. This is a special day for the Malawi people and the future economic growth and development that will come from dramatically improving the literacy rate in Malawi. It truly is the most empowering thing we could do for women and youth.”
Transform Africa has donated tablets tuition, and online/offline curriculum to 500 Malawi girl students representing a $110,000 donation.
About Dr. Rollan Roberts II
His Excellency Dr. Rollan Roberts is the founder of Transform Africa, Inc., Rollan College and Courageous! (an Artificial General Intelligence and quantum-proof Cybersecurity think tank), an advisor to national governments, and former CEO of the Hoverboard company - the single, hottest, global, consumer product of 2015. In addition to being nominated to the Central Command Task Force for the Department of Defense, receiving African diplomatic designation of “His Excellency,” and founding Transform Africa, he has a Doctorate degree in Global Business and Entrepreneurship, founded the CEO Cruise, the African Diplomatic Entrepreneur Summit, and the International Down Syndrome CEO Camp, authored 4 international best-selling books, is Chairman of the Board for the International Association of Pageantry, and spoke to China’s government and business leaders on the U.S.-China Trade War at the Great Hall of the People in Tiananmen Square, Beijing, China.
For more information, please visit www.Transform-Africa.com, www.RollanCollege.com and www.CourageousExperience.com.
About Transform Africa, Inc.
Transform Africa, Inc. was founded by His Excellency Dr. Rollan Roberts to solve complex systematic and structural clean water, entrepreneur education, food security, and national security challenges and facilitate strategic impactful investment to accelerate the economic, technological, educational, social and healthcare transformation of Africa. As the second-largest continent in the world representing 15+% of the world’s population (1.352 billion), Africa is the last greatest continent for extraordinary social and economic development that directly affects 70% of the world's youth by 2030. Transform Africa is supported by numerous African partners and stakeholders with significant impact, resources, and reach, including presidents and governments, spiritual leaders, business community, and media with the objective of transforming the social, political, economic, and fabric of the culture of the continent while preserving and valuing their rich tribal heritage.
Contact
Transform Africa, Inc.Contact
Dr. Rollan Roberts
330-223-4111
www.Transform-Africa.com
Dr. Rollan Roberts
330-223-4111
www.Transform-Africa.com
Categories