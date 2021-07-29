Box for Loss Creates Supportive Space for Pregnancy Loss
Box for Loss is a physical and emotional support box designed to nurture mothers and families going through the loss of a pregnancy. One in four pregnancies end in miscarriage, with the majority occurring before 12 weeks. Many women say they felt very alone and unsupported in the aftermath. Box for Loss was created to expand the space for families going through pregnancy loss with resources + support.
San Diego, CA, July 29, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Today, integrative holistic nutritionist Torie Borrelli Hall, architect Bryn Young and midwives at Tourmaline Birth and Wellness Collective, announced launch of the first Box For Loss, a box designed specifically to provide miscarriage and pregnancy loss support. After experiencing the pain and isolation of their own miscarriage experiences, integrative holistic nutritionist Torie Borrelli Hall and architect Bryn Young partnered with the midwives at Tourmaline Birth and Wellness Collective to create a support box designed specifically to nurture mothers and families going through the loss of a pregnancy; in body, heart, and spirit.
“One out of every four pregnancies end in miscarriage, and most women go through it alone,” says co-founder Torie Borrelli Hall. “If I can help even one woman feel less scared, isolated, or ashamed it will be worth it.”
Most obstetrical practices do not initiate prenatal care until 10-12 weeks. With the majority of miscarriages occurring before 12 weeks, most go unsupported. Box for Loss was created to fill this gap, and expand the space for families going through pregnancy loss with resources, support, and reflection. “Even though I don’t talk extensively about my issues, I still didn’t want to feel isolated. I wanted my partner to understand. I didn’t want those around me to see me and pretend that nothing had happened - at the same time I didn’t necessarily want to talk about it. It was this weird dichotomy and I didn’t know how to deal with it. I just needed support in a way I didn’t know how to get,” cofounder Bryn Young.
Box for Loss features products that are holistic, non-toxic, organic, and sustainably created by women-owned small businesses, all made by women in the USA. Every single item is specifically designed to support a mother experiencing pregnancy loss. Womb warmers, handcrafted tinctures, and herbal vaginal steams help ease the pain and discomfort of cramping. Other items include essential oil rollers, medicinal tea and more.
The physical healing is just one aspect of what the box has to offer. The team has also put together informational guides on what to expect, an open line to their support networks, a guide for the partner, and information on planning for the future. When you receive Box for Loss, you are gaining more than just the tools to help heal your body, you’re becoming part of a community and support network. The team has worked hard to distill the community they have created into this box with the common goal of transforming grief and loss into hope and support.
Box for Loss believes everyone experiencing a miscarriage deserves support, not just those who can afford it and are dedicated expanded their reach to everyone. Through their Donate-A-Box program, anyone can join the efforts to provide natural, holistic, quality support to families and individuals in need.
For more information, please visit the website at http://www.boxforloss.com/
Jennifer Casas
760-452-6613
https://www.boxforloss.com/
hello@boxforloss.com
