Dubai and Doha's Innovative Spirit and Economic Diversification Efforts Propel Them to Top Ranks above U.S. Cities, in 16th Innovation Cities Index

The Innovation Cities Index lead ranking has placed the mid-Eastern capital of Dubai 14th in the world from 500 cities. This puts a Mid-Eastern capital ahead of U.S. cities like Seattle (home to Microsoft) and Atlanta (home to Coca-Cola) in the updated 16th annual city ranking released by Australian firm 2ThinkNow. More successful economic diversification and infrastructure than a corporate U.S. focused on words and not actions, include reasons given.