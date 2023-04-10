Dubai and Doha's Innovative Spirit and Economic Diversification Efforts Propel Them to Top Ranks above U.S. Cities, in 16th Innovation Cities Index
The Innovation Cities Index lead ranking has placed the mid-Eastern capital of Dubai 14th in the world from 500 cities. This puts a Mid-Eastern capital ahead of U.S. cities like Seattle (home to Microsoft) and Atlanta (home to Coca-Cola) in the updated 16th annual city ranking released by Australian firm 2ThinkNow. More successful economic diversification and infrastructure than a corporate U.S. focused on words and not actions, include reasons given.
Brisbane, Australia, April 10, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Unlike other city rankings, the Innovation Cities Index has now ranked the mid-Eastern capital of Dubai 14th in the world in the updated five hundred city ranking just released.
This result is a first for the Mid-East and Gulf Co-operation Council (GCC), which places the desert city in the top 3% of all world cities in the longest-running 16th annual city ranking created by Australian data analysts 2ThinkNow. Dubai also topped 2ThinkNow's GCC and Mid-East city rankings, released just now.
Through innovative approaches, Dubai is now ahead of major United States cities such as Seattle (21) and Atlanta (25), home to major corporations Starbucks, Boeing, Microsoft, and Coca-Cola. The shift to an Arabian city shows the rising power of the region and the strength of economic diversification and low tax rates.
United States cities' results were weaker than prior years but still continued to be strong, with New York being second globally behind the electronics capital, Tokyo. Europe and the US vied for the most cities in the top hundred this year.
Perennial startup and cybersecurity star, Tel Aviv (40), rose despite political troubles. The Emirati capital of Abu Dhabi (75) improved.
In related news, Sharjah also rose rapidly (209), up 114 places since 2019, on improvements in the corniche and events like the Sharjah International Book Fair. Further north, beachside Ajman also rose 46 places since 2019 from a lower base.
In Saudi Arabia, the cultural city of Jeddah (307) rose 95 places globally since 2021.
In Qatar, Doha (162) was the fastest-moving Mid-East capital, derived from its strong World Cup infrastructure performance, up 247 places, or near 50%, one of the largest moves of any city in history and certainly the largest move this year. In part, this large shift was caused by delays to data while infrastructure projects were pending until the World Cup launch.
Infrastructure upgrades recognized in the indicators included extensive airport upgrades to rival Dubai, as well as sporting, tourism, arts, and cultural infrastructure for the event. A raft of policy and physical changes to the city for the football festival saw great improvements. Even though delayed, the transformative effects of the Cup have been extensive in terms of innovation ecosystem and opportunities for the Qatari capital.
Egyptian cities maintained some of their 2021 pandemic success, leveling out well ahead of 2019 results. The analysts' outlook on Cairo (273) and Alexandria (353) remained potentially positive mid-term. The cities were classified in the Mid-East region, but Cairo would have placed first in Africa if included in Africa ahead of South African cities.
Dubai's rapid rise to near top ten in the Innovation Cities Index 2022-2023 can be attributed to its successful economic diversification and embrace of business. The Mid-Eastern capital rose rapidly, moving up from its previous rank of 29 to 14th place and is now closing in on the global top-ten for the first time.
Full results are available on the dedicated Innovation Cities Index website.
In the 162 indicators model used by the analysts, Dubai's innovative strategies to promote economic diversification and reduce reliance on oil have paid off, making it a global hub for trade, tourism, and logistics. The unique indicators determined that city has developed a thriving start-up ecosystem, attracting global talent and investment. Dubai has also invested heavily in technology and infrastructure, making it a smart city with advanced transportation systems and a world-class airport.
The diverse indicators used by the data analysts also recognize massive infrastructure improvements by the Emirates, as well as the tremendous success of the recent Expo 2020 event.
The indicators also recognize that Dubai is a global leader in experimental architecture, entrepreneur-friendly tax regimes, quality technology, and expatriate lifestyle and reflect the growing importance of cities in driving innovation and economic growth, and highlight the need for governments and businesses to invest in creating innovative ecosystems that support entrepreneurship and creativity.
The Innovation Cities Index provides valuable insights for policymakers, businesses, and investors looking to identify emerging innovation hubs and opportunities. By studying the strategies and approaches of leading innovation cities, these stakeholders can learn from best practices and apply them in their own contexts.
Dubai's rise to 14th in the Innovation Cities Index 2022-2023 is a remarkable achievement that demonstrates the city's commitment to innovation and economic diversification. The city's success serves as an inspiration for other cities in the region and beyond, and highlights the importance of embracing innovation as a driver of economic growth and development.
Dubai's rise in the exclusive rankings is a testament to its commitment to fostering an environment that promotes creativity, entrepreneurship, and innovation. It serves as an inspiration for other cities in the region and beyond. The city's recognition also comes from its massive infrastructure improvements, as well as the tremendous success of the recent Expo 2020 event.
The city is a global leader in experimental architecture, entrepreneur-friendly tax regimes, quality technology, and expatriate lifestyle, making it categorically ahead in the Middle East. The city now, according to the data model, also surpasses many European capitals due to the Emirati embrace of innovation.
In addition to valuable data on innovation, the 2ThinkNow city rankings help listed cities throughout the world assess and plan their own performance over time. According to the firm, their clients use 2ThinkNow sources and longevity in working on city data to better understand and duplicate the approaches of other cities.
The underlying data used is also utilized by commercial entities like insurers and real estate to compare cities. 2ThinkNow’s authoritative ranking is one of the most comprehensive of its type in the world. The algorithmic ranking enables researchers to measure cities' innovation conditions. Higher conditions for innovation are tied to lower unemployment and higher income for cities over time, as well as culturally more successful cities that attract talent.
Innovation is more important than ever, and cities around the world are rising to the challenge. Overall, the index provides valuable insights into the state of innovation around the world and the cities that are driving it forward.
In other global results, a resurgent Paris (4) and rock-steady perennial Singapore (5) were other cities that fused culture and advanced technology to innovate. All top five global winning cities had dominant Artificial Intelligence (AI) tech firms in the private sector, as well as robotics programs. Generally, large global cities continue to dominate the global economic system, with many seemingly overcoming their COVID-19 challenges faster.
The Spanish capital, Madrid (19), beat its grand rival, Barcelona (26), for the first time in several years. Both rose rapidly to return to pre-COVID results. Lisbon (60) rose 98 places since COVID, on the back of favorable tech and golden-visa programs.
In the United States, home to Harvard, Boston (7) was down, but San Diego (37), Newark (50), and Tampa (69) were up. In Canada, Toronto (15) returned to form ahead of a resurgent Vancouver (29). Quebec City rose 113 places in a highly positive result for French-speaking Canada.
In Asia, Seoul (8) challenged Singapore, while Beijing (28) remained strong, ahead of Osaka (35).
Australia and New Zealand saw a falling Sydney (18) beat a rising Melbourne (23) this year. In the north, the sunshine capital Brisbane (38) moved upward steadily, along with Perth in the West (63). A massive bounce-back occurred in Auckland (77) on the back of easing COVID-19 measures.
The question is, with all the competition, when will Dubai make the top ten, and when will Dubai be the world number one? It doesn't seem smart to bet against the Emirate. Unlike other indices, this index claims to recognize results, not rhetoric.
Dubai's rapid and long rise in the Innovation Cities Index 2022-2023 can be attributed to the index indicators measuring its successful economic diversification, culture and infrastructure. And the capacity of those policy areas to enable innovation.
The question is, “What’s next for the world’s favourite connected Mid-East city?”
This result is a first for the Mid-East and Gulf Co-operation Council (GCC), which places the desert city in the top 3% of all world cities in the longest-running 16th annual city ranking created by Australian data analysts 2ThinkNow. Dubai also topped 2ThinkNow's GCC and Mid-East city rankings, released just now.
Through innovative approaches, Dubai is now ahead of major United States cities such as Seattle (21) and Atlanta (25), home to major corporations Starbucks, Boeing, Microsoft, and Coca-Cola. The shift to an Arabian city shows the rising power of the region and the strength of economic diversification and low tax rates.
United States cities' results were weaker than prior years but still continued to be strong, with New York being second globally behind the electronics capital, Tokyo. Europe and the US vied for the most cities in the top hundred this year.
Perennial startup and cybersecurity star, Tel Aviv (40), rose despite political troubles. The Emirati capital of Abu Dhabi (75) improved.
In related news, Sharjah also rose rapidly (209), up 114 places since 2019, on improvements in the corniche and events like the Sharjah International Book Fair. Further north, beachside Ajman also rose 46 places since 2019 from a lower base.
In Saudi Arabia, the cultural city of Jeddah (307) rose 95 places globally since 2021.
In Qatar, Doha (162) was the fastest-moving Mid-East capital, derived from its strong World Cup infrastructure performance, up 247 places, or near 50%, one of the largest moves of any city in history and certainly the largest move this year. In part, this large shift was caused by delays to data while infrastructure projects were pending until the World Cup launch.
Infrastructure upgrades recognized in the indicators included extensive airport upgrades to rival Dubai, as well as sporting, tourism, arts, and cultural infrastructure for the event. A raft of policy and physical changes to the city for the football festival saw great improvements. Even though delayed, the transformative effects of the Cup have been extensive in terms of innovation ecosystem and opportunities for the Qatari capital.
Egyptian cities maintained some of their 2021 pandemic success, leveling out well ahead of 2019 results. The analysts' outlook on Cairo (273) and Alexandria (353) remained potentially positive mid-term. The cities were classified in the Mid-East region, but Cairo would have placed first in Africa if included in Africa ahead of South African cities.
Dubai's rapid rise to near top ten in the Innovation Cities Index 2022-2023 can be attributed to its successful economic diversification and embrace of business. The Mid-Eastern capital rose rapidly, moving up from its previous rank of 29 to 14th place and is now closing in on the global top-ten for the first time.
Full results are available on the dedicated Innovation Cities Index website.
In the 162 indicators model used by the analysts, Dubai's innovative strategies to promote economic diversification and reduce reliance on oil have paid off, making it a global hub for trade, tourism, and logistics. The unique indicators determined that city has developed a thriving start-up ecosystem, attracting global talent and investment. Dubai has also invested heavily in technology and infrastructure, making it a smart city with advanced transportation systems and a world-class airport.
The diverse indicators used by the data analysts also recognize massive infrastructure improvements by the Emirates, as well as the tremendous success of the recent Expo 2020 event.
The indicators also recognize that Dubai is a global leader in experimental architecture, entrepreneur-friendly tax regimes, quality technology, and expatriate lifestyle and reflect the growing importance of cities in driving innovation and economic growth, and highlight the need for governments and businesses to invest in creating innovative ecosystems that support entrepreneurship and creativity.
The Innovation Cities Index provides valuable insights for policymakers, businesses, and investors looking to identify emerging innovation hubs and opportunities. By studying the strategies and approaches of leading innovation cities, these stakeholders can learn from best practices and apply them in their own contexts.
Dubai's rise to 14th in the Innovation Cities Index 2022-2023 is a remarkable achievement that demonstrates the city's commitment to innovation and economic diversification. The city's success serves as an inspiration for other cities in the region and beyond, and highlights the importance of embracing innovation as a driver of economic growth and development.
Dubai's rise in the exclusive rankings is a testament to its commitment to fostering an environment that promotes creativity, entrepreneurship, and innovation. It serves as an inspiration for other cities in the region and beyond. The city's recognition also comes from its massive infrastructure improvements, as well as the tremendous success of the recent Expo 2020 event.
The city is a global leader in experimental architecture, entrepreneur-friendly tax regimes, quality technology, and expatriate lifestyle, making it categorically ahead in the Middle East. The city now, according to the data model, also surpasses many European capitals due to the Emirati embrace of innovation.
In addition to valuable data on innovation, the 2ThinkNow city rankings help listed cities throughout the world assess and plan their own performance over time. According to the firm, their clients use 2ThinkNow sources and longevity in working on city data to better understand and duplicate the approaches of other cities.
The underlying data used is also utilized by commercial entities like insurers and real estate to compare cities. 2ThinkNow’s authoritative ranking is one of the most comprehensive of its type in the world. The algorithmic ranking enables researchers to measure cities' innovation conditions. Higher conditions for innovation are tied to lower unemployment and higher income for cities over time, as well as culturally more successful cities that attract talent.
Innovation is more important than ever, and cities around the world are rising to the challenge. Overall, the index provides valuable insights into the state of innovation around the world and the cities that are driving it forward.
In other global results, a resurgent Paris (4) and rock-steady perennial Singapore (5) were other cities that fused culture and advanced technology to innovate. All top five global winning cities had dominant Artificial Intelligence (AI) tech firms in the private sector, as well as robotics programs. Generally, large global cities continue to dominate the global economic system, with many seemingly overcoming their COVID-19 challenges faster.
The Spanish capital, Madrid (19), beat its grand rival, Barcelona (26), for the first time in several years. Both rose rapidly to return to pre-COVID results. Lisbon (60) rose 98 places since COVID, on the back of favorable tech and golden-visa programs.
In the United States, home to Harvard, Boston (7) was down, but San Diego (37), Newark (50), and Tampa (69) were up. In Canada, Toronto (15) returned to form ahead of a resurgent Vancouver (29). Quebec City rose 113 places in a highly positive result for French-speaking Canada.
In Asia, Seoul (8) challenged Singapore, while Beijing (28) remained strong, ahead of Osaka (35).
Australia and New Zealand saw a falling Sydney (18) beat a rising Melbourne (23) this year. In the north, the sunshine capital Brisbane (38) moved upward steadily, along with Perth in the West (63). A massive bounce-back occurred in Auckland (77) on the back of easing COVID-19 measures.
The question is, with all the competition, when will Dubai make the top ten, and when will Dubai be the world number one? It doesn't seem smart to bet against the Emirate. Unlike other indices, this index claims to recognize results, not rhetoric.
Dubai's rapid and long rise in the Innovation Cities Index 2022-2023 can be attributed to the index indicators measuring its successful economic diversification, culture and infrastructure. And the capacity of those policy areas to enable innovation.
The question is, “What’s next for the world’s favourite connected Mid-East city?”
Contact
2ThinkNowContact
Christopher Hire
+61 3 8678 0319
https://innovation-cities.com
Please feel free to email for quotes or added details (including global lists, or other ranking regions - EU, MENA, GCC, Latin America, etc.).
Christopher Hire
+61 3 8678 0319
https://innovation-cities.com
Please feel free to email for quotes or added details (including global lists, or other ranking regions - EU, MENA, GCC, Latin America, etc.).
Categories