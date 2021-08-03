Doctor Combats COVID-19 Pandemic Misinformation, Offering Reassurance and Life-Saving Strategies

Many people are finding it hard post-pandemic to go back to their normal lives. Misinformation and sensationalized news have heightened anxieties surrounding COVID-19. Navigating the pandemic and vaccine era has been confusing and divisive. Dr. Dominic Gaziano seeks to ease readers’ minds with his easy-to-read guide, “A Doctor’s Guide from Pandemic to New Normal,” which explains COVID-19, vaccine development, and general self-care practices in a no-nonsense, approachable manner.