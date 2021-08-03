3dEYE Connects Over 90% of Uniview NDAA-Compliant Camera Models
3dEYE PUSH Technology creates Plug and Play solution for 90% of Uniview new MStar-chipset based models.
Toronto, Canada, August 03, 2021 --(PR.com)-- 3dEYE Inc. has upgraded its unique Pure Cloud Video PUSH solution allowing Uniview NDAA-compliant cameras connect directly to the cloud without any additional hardware. This configuration is extremely secure and reliable as there are no intermediate servers. This connection eliminates security vulnerabilities with cameras often being exposed to internet hacking threats over port forwarding. No public access is possible to Pure Cloud PUSH Module connected cameras. Unlike P2P servers, the 3dEYE Push Module does not have issues with ports blocked on ISP providers since it is streaming over TCP 443.
To learn more about the technology you can attend this webinar and find out how partners are utilizing an industry-grade security cloud VMS, backed up by Amazon AWS, to unify multi-site surveillance with all cameras and provide remote viewing to unlimited users without risky port forwarding that exposes devices to the public Internet.
About 3dEYE
3dEYE Inc. is a Canadian hi-tech company that provides best-in-class AWS-grade secure, durable (99.999999999%) cloud video management platform for the security, IT and telecom industries. 3dEYE resolves hardware dependency and costly false alarm challenges. 3dEYE manages the cloud technology while system integrators, resellers and telecom operators retain their brand and direct relationships with clients. 3dEYE features an industry-grade cloud user interface, a management dashboard to monitor installations and billing online, deep machine learning and data mining analytics with face recognition, people counting, object detection, heat maps as well as developers’ API for 3rd party integrations. For more information, please visit www.3dEYE.me or contact: info@3dEYE.me
Viachaslau Hrytsevich
+1-416-214-7847
Uniview Statement on National Defense Authorization Act
List of Uniview NDAA-compliant cameras and NVRs
