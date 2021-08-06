SOTA Imaging Launches Cloud-based Dental Imaging Software
SOTA Cloud makes dental imaging easy, insightful and accessible everywhere.
Orange, CA, August 06, 2021 --(PR.com)-- SOTA Imaging today announced the release of its cloud-based dental imaging software, SOTA Cloud. The cloud-based dental imaging software gives users the freedom to capture, view and edit images in their browser, protects their data and helps practices grow with powerful dashboards.
“This product is a culmination of years of careful planning, tirelessly collecting feedback from users, and intimately understanding the needs of the dental team,” said Albert Kim, SOTA Imaging Vice President of Sales & Marketing.
Modern dental practices require the ability to work remotely, imaging software with powerful integrations, secure data, and dashboards that help increase efficiency. SOTA Cloud delivers in all these areas.
“Dentistry is one of the most time-valued professions that exist so performing at the highest efficiency makes all the difference,” said Kim. “Our goal was to make the most intuitive, powerful, and data-secure imaging software that will set the standard for the next decade.”
Efficient & Secure
Because of the way SOTA Cloud is built, users get a faster running application, the ability to handle increasing workloads, and enhanced security. Data is hosted in a HIPAA-compliant, max-security Microsoft data center, protecting users from the increasing threat of hackers.
Increased efficiency comes through built-in hardware and software integrations and streamlined processes. With SOTA Cloud, every process is designed to save time from editing images to viewing reports - no extra clicks, pop-ups, or waiting.
"We have worked to build a product that is truly cloud first - this means no more separate upload procedures, no need to run an imaging database on your local server, and no need to acquire into a separate application," said Dustin Johnson, SOTA Imaging Director of Engineering. "Everything happens in the browser."
The modern technology that the software is built on can handle the demands of any size practice from solo practices to DSOs. Computing power and storage is limitless.
"For DSOs and group practices, we are infinitely and immediately scalable, leveraging the latest and greatest capabilities of Microsoft Azure's infrastructure," said Johnson. "Best of all, the software was designed from the ground up to be intuitive and simple to learn and use, reducing the headache of transitioning to a new system."
SOTA Cloud also includes an Offline Module that lets users acquire and view images even if the internet goes down. No need for a server. All offline images are saved on the local workstation and sync once the connection is restored.
Better Patient Outcomes
SOTA Cloud comes equipped with powerful image enhancement tools. The image filtering technology, SOTA POP, adjusts images to give uniform contrast. Practitioners can see fine details so they never miss a diagnosis and can easily communicate diagnostic findings with patients.
Dashboards help increase case acceptance and productivity. Users can gain new insights, including how long x-ray exams take and how well you are using intraoral cameras as a case acceptance tool.
SOTA Cloud Share Functionality helps users securely share before and after images with patients using easy-to-use communication tools. Send email and text reminders with annotated images to increase case acceptance and improve recall statistics.
"The team has been relentless these past years in developing a comprehensive cloud-based imaging solution that is sure to be a game-changer for dental practitioners looking to move their imaging systems into the cloud," said Johnson.
SOTA Imaging makes moving to SOTA Cloud easy with its conversion process and team of support experts. Visit sotaimaging.com for more information or to request a demo of SOTA Cloud.
SOTA Imaging is a leading manufacturer of dental imaging hardware and software. SOTA Imaging solutions include Clio and Clio Prime digital x-ray sensors, the Claris i5HD intraoral camera, SOTA Image and SOTA Cloud dental imaging software, and aerosol reduction solutions, including the Cazoo Extraoral Aerosol Evacuator. Contact us at (888) 266-7682, sales@sotaimaging.com, or sotaimaging.com.
