Denali Advanced Integration Places 17th on the 2021 CRN® Fast Growth 150 List
CRN® Recognizes the Top IT Channel Providers for Exceptional Performance and Growth
Redmond, WA, August 10, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Denali Advanced Integration announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company®, has named Denali to its 2021 Fast Growth 150 list in 17th place. CRN recognizes the fastest-growing North American technology integrators, solution providers, and IT consultants for their significant revenue growth over the past two years.
“The recognition of our growth from The Channel Company further validates our Customer First approach,” said Majdi Daher, Co-Founder & CEO. “Our ability to quickly respond to our customers’ needs with solutions that scale is what makes us exceptional.”
“Thank you to our Denali team, partners, and customers for entrusting us and making this achievement possible.”
The IT channel is a highly competitive, fast-paced environment composed of solution providers that deliver a complex array of hardware, software, communications, and services. CRN says that to maintain the growth, solution providers need to constantly evolve. The 2021 Fast Growth 150 list acknowledges these companies’ exceptional accomplishments and staying ahead of groundbreaking changes in the marketplace.
“In today’s unpredictable world, the pace of change within the IT channel is happening at breakneck speed. CRN’s 2021 Fast Growth 150 list highlights industry-leading companies within the IT channel and their ability to outpace an ever-evolving market,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “The prominent companies on this year’s list serves as an inspiration, setting an admirable level of excellence for their peers to follow. We are thrilled to honor these industry-leading professionals and wish them continued success for the foreseeable future.”
A sampling of the 2021 Fast Growth 150 list will be featured in the August issue of CRN Magazine. You can view the complete list online at www.crn.com/fastgrowth150.
About Denali Advanced Integration
Denali Advanced Integration delivers enterprise IT solutions and services, powered by strategic experts and best of breed technologies to help guide our clients through the most complex IT challenges. Denali was founded by the Daher family in 1992 in Redmond, Washington and has since grown to be a global leader in providing essential enterprise technology with offices, distribution centers and headquarters throughout North America, Europe, Middle East, India, and Asia. Denali provides people, process and technology that helps customers attain and sustain outstanding business outcomes. The company has received several awards from its partners for innovation and outstanding Customer First service. www.denaliai.com
About The Channel Company
The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com
