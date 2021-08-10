Project P.E.A.C.E. Gives School Supplies to the Students of Goulds Community
Miami, FL, August 10, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Be Strong International’s Project P.E.A.C.E. will be distributing over 700 backpacks filled with school supplies to families in Goulds during their Back-to-School Block Party on Saturday, August 14 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Demps Park.
Last year, Be Strong’s back-to-school book bag and supplies giveaway was held across the street from its Palmetto Bay office, but they are doing it bigger this year with a block party at Demps Park, formerly Goulds Park, located at 11350 SW 216th St, Miami, FL 33170. During the event, there will be live music, performances, food, raffle prizes, and even classic cars on display. There will also be vendors and organizations that will have informative resources for local households, such as CERA (Critical Event Response Application), ICN Relief, Mothers Fighting for Justice, Lexus of Kendall and West Kendall, Goulds Community of Churches and the HardKnocks Foundation.
“Events like this fill a void that seems to grow every day,” says Phillip Murray, US Veteran, and longtime resident of Goulds. “We appreciate everyone involved and we look forward to seeing what comes next!”
Many activities will be taking place for the kids to make this the best way to bring in the new school year. There will be bounce houses, face painting, magic shows, and shaved ice courtesy of Kona-Ice. To top it all off, Palmetto Bay Slingshot Rentals will be giving guests rides on their fleet of slingshots, the sporty 3-wheeled vehicles that have been taking over streets these last two years.
Notable community figures will also be present, including District 9’s Commissioner Kionne McGee, and District 9 school board member Luisa Santos, who donated 200 book bags.
“We couldn’t have done this without our sponsors and partners, who recognized the mission and have supported our Project P.E.A.C.E. initiative without hesitation,” said Michelle Shirley, CEO of Be Strong International. “We know that in these times, money is tight, so being able to come together and donate all these supplies to these families when they need it the most, while giving these kids a day packed with fun, is truly fulfilling work.”
Project P.E.A.C.E. will distribute free grocery boxes again this Thursday, August 12 from 9 a.m. to 12 noon, with their final distribution occurring at the same time on September 9 at Demps Park. To receive free food, families must complete the online registration form in advance every month during the registration period.
Those wanting to get a new book bag and supplies for their children, should register online at www.bestrongintl.org/backtoschool before August 13. While at the event, they are encouraged to post a picture or video using the hashtag #BackToSchoolStrong on social media.
For inquiries or to arrange an interview, contact Nicholas Fernandez at nicholas@bestrongintl.org
