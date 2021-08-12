Take an Artistic Journey Through Joe Glyda's Latest Book "World War II Aviation Artwork and the Stories Behind These Beautiful Birds," Releasing August 20
Tulsa, OK, August 12, 2021 --(PR.com)-- "World War II Aviation Artwork and the Stories Behind These Beautiful Birds" is a unique book filled with content from a special time in history. Internationally recognized award-winning photographer Joe Glyda began volunteering with a WWII Airborne Demonstration Team at a small airport facility in Tulsa, Oklahoma, where he now resides. Joe’s love for aviation and photography has given him the opportunity to travel to air shows and photograph many different types of aircraft which led him to compile 34 of those photographs into artwork for his book which will be released Friday, August 20, 2021.
Glyda, known for more than 35 years as one of the nation’s leading product/packaging photographers for Kraft Foods in Chicago, was so drawn toward WWII aircraft since many of those planes replicated the airplane models that he built as a small boy. His skills and digital artwork capabilities led to him creating this body of work in a very stylized and highly artistic way. Besides this unique style of artwork, Glyda researched and acquired historical documentation images, aircraft specifications and through research, phone calls and face to face meetings, came up with personal stories of some of the people that kept these great planes flying. These stories help make this amazing collection of art images in Joe’s book come to life.
Glyda says, “Even though these WWII planes were instrumental in the war, I was inspired to showcase the incredible ingenuity of early aviation. It was and still is amazing to see how many different types of aircraft were built in such a short period of time.” Joe traveled all over the country capturing these beautiful “birds.”
Excerpt from Chapter One:
“It seems that I have always lived near an airport, so my love of airplanes grew and became almost infectious. In 1997, I moved to a suburb of Chicago called Prospect Heights, and there was a regional airport less than a half-mile away. In 1980, I moved to Glenview, IL, which had its own Naval Air Base airport three blocks away. I would take my daughters to the viewing area at the end of the runway on the weekends to watch F-16 and F-18‘s fly over our heads. There would be families with other kids waving American flags as planes were taking off and landing. The airbase would have air shows that featured different aircraft. One of the Naval officers saw us there frequently and asked if we would like to visit the airport tower.”
Joe has a Master of Photography degree and a Photographic Craftsman and Master Artist degrees from the Professional Photographers of America organization. He is also a member in good standing with the American Society of Photographers, as well as a photographic instructor through various professional photo schools and on-line training courses. He is a member of the esteemed Camera Craftsmen of America, a select group of only forty photographers worldwide.
For information on this stunning book, availability and pricing please contact: www.wwiiaviationartworkbook.com
